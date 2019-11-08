Platinum Technicals Continue To Build A Base Slowly

In mid-June, before the gold market broke out to the upside, the price of platinum looked sick. During the week of June 17, the price of the rare precious metal traded to a low at $790.20 per ounce.

All of the precious metals found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. Gold fell to a low at $1046.20, and never returned to the level. Silver found its nadir at $13.635. While it came close to a test of that level, it has never returned. Palladium fell to its low at $451.50 in January 2016. Not only has it not attempted to challenge that price, at the most recent high at $1799.20 is almost quadruple the price at the 2016 bottom. Even rhodium, which does not trade on the futures exchange, has been a star performer. After reaching a low at $575 per ounce in 2016, the price of the metal that is a byproduct of platinum production was at over $5000 per ounce this week.

When it comes to platinum, the low in early 2016 was $812.20. In August 2018, the price fell to a lower low at $755.70. In 2019, the bottom was at $780.90. Platinum has not followed the example of all of the other precious metals. A significant recovery is long overdue in the platinum futures market, which was trading at around the $915 level on November 7. Patience may be a virtue, but in platinum is has been more like torture. Watching the performance of the other metals has made platinum the red-headed stepchild of the precious metals sector.

Every dog has its day. For those like myself who believe in the value proposition for platinum, the physical bars or the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) product are unpolished diamonds in the rough.

Platinum group metals do not take the namesake along for the ride

In early 2016, the price of nearby NYMEX platinum futures fell to a low at $812.20 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of platinum fell to a lower low at $755.70 in 2018. At the $915.00 level November 7, platinum was 12.7% higher than the early 2016 low at $812.20. Platinum's all-time peak was at $2308.80 in 2008.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX palladium futures shows a different story when it comes to price performance. After reaching a bottom at $451.50 in January 2016, palladium rose to its most recent high at $1799.20 on October 30, 2019. The almost four-fold increase took out the previous all-time high from 2001 at $1090 per ounce.

Rhodium, the byproduct of platinum output, has done even better than palladium over the period.

Source: Kitco

The chart shows that the price of rhodium at $5170 as of November 7, almost nine times higher. Rhodium's all-time high came in 2008 at just over the $10,000 per ounce level.

The gain in platinum since early 2016 has paled in comparison with the price action in the other two platinum group metals.

The daily chart set up for another disappointment

The daily chart of January NYMEX platinum futures has been disappointing since the September 5 high at $1006.10 per ounce.

Source: CQG

January futures made a lower high at $972.40 on September 13, and another at $959.90 on November 4. At $915 per ounce on November 5, the short-term price action has been disappointing. Price momentum crossed lower in the lower region of overbought territory. Relative strength is declining from a neutral condition. At the high, the total number of open long and short positions in the platinum futures market was at 89,830 on September 5. The metric rose to a high at 99,311 contracts on September 13, which was a record peak in the metric. At 92,148 contracts on November 6, open interest was only 2,318 contracts above the level on the day that platinum probed above the $1000 per ounce level on September 5. Daily historical volatility at 18.07% is under the midpoint of its recent range.

The technical position of the daily chart could be signaling that the path of least resistance for the price of the precious metal is heading lower towards the technical support at the early October low at $875.60 per ounce.

The weekly looks a lot better

While the daily chart is bearish, the weekly pictorial looks neutral at the current price level.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that platinum has made higher lows and higher highs since the August 2018 bottom at $755.70 per ounce. Open interest has been trending higher with the price, which tends to be a validation of the bullish price action in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are around neutral territory; weekly historical volatility at just under 21% is at a normal level for the precious metal. The weekly chart is telling us that the odds favor a continuation of higher lows and higher highs in the platinum market.

The quarterly technical picture is a screaming buy

Long-term investing requires patience and perseverance. The quarterly chart for the price of platinum is telling us to buy bars, coins, and unleveraged ETF products that do not suffer from time decay and put them away. Platinum's value proposition compared to the prices of palladium, rhodium, gold, and even silver, is compelling. The long-term technical picture is equally bullish for the price prospects for the metal.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price momentum indicator that had been bouncing around in oversold territory for at least half a decade has crossed higher. Relative strength moved from oversold territory to close to a neutral reading. At under 9.5%, quarterly price volatility is at the lowest level since 2004. Open interest has been climbing steadily, which is a sign that some investor interest is returning to the platinum market. At under $1000 per ounce and given the price action in all of the other precious metals, platinum is trading at a bargain-basement price from a long-term perspective.

PPLT or bars

The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the bars and coins offered by precious metals dealers and financial institutions around the world. However, the rare nature of the metal causes dealers to charge high premiums for physical metal. One alternative for those who are looking to accumulate platinum bars is to purchase the nearby NYMEX futures contract and stand for delivery. Each contract represents 50 ounces of the metal. At $915 per ounce, a NYMEX futures contract has a total value of $45,750. Owning physical metal entails storage or the risk of loss when holding the bars or coins.

ETFs allow market participants to assume price risk in standard equity accounts. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF is the most liquid ETF for the metal. The most recent top holdings of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT has net assets of $732.33 million, trades an average of around 125,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

The price of platinum rose from $875.60 on October 2 to a high at $959.90 on November 4 or 9.63%.

Source: Barchart

Over around the same period, PPLT appreciated from $82.40 to $89.96 per share or 9.2%. Platinum trades around the clock during the business week, and PPLT is only open for business during the hours when the stock market is open. Therefore, it is always possible that market volatility can cause a divergence between highs and lows in the platinum and ETF markets.

Perseverance and patience are prerequisites for investment in platinum. I continue to favor purchasing the metal on price weakness as a long-term addition to a portfolio.

The author is long platinum