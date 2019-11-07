Athabasca Oil: Share Buyback Vs. Debt

I'd prefer management to keep the cash and focus on refinancing the company's debt.

In contrast to its peer Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF), the debt of the Canadian thermal oil producer Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) doesn't represent an immediate threat. Besides, Athabasca's third-quarter results show the company can sustain the currently challenging Canadian oil and gas environment for several years.

With this context, management announced its intention to implement a share buyback program. Yet, despite Athabasca's moderate leverage, the company should address its debt instead of buying back shares.

Image Source: Ptra via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mixed third-quarter results

Third-quarter production decreased to 35,257 barrels of equivalent per day (boe/d), down 13.2% year over year.

Management justified a part of the lower reduction with operational issues:

Thermal volumes in 2019 have been impacted by government curtailments, facility maintenance and the redistribution of steam across the field to support the startup of Leismer's new Pad L7." - Source: Q3 2019 Press release

As a result, management reduced its full-year production guidance from 38,750 boe/d (midpoint of guidance) to a disappointing forecast of 36,000 boe/d.

Compared to last year, the WTI average price decreased from US$69.50/bbl to $US56.45/bbl, but thanks to reduced WCS/WTI price differentials, the company realized a stable year-over-year price of C$43.63/boe.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Given the company's lower production, its costs per barrel increased year over year.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, the company's total netback, which I calculate as the profit per barrel after all costs, dropped to C$4.23/boe before hedges compared to C$10.98/boe last year.

A part of the difference is due to the sustaining costs of C$9.5/boe management communicated during the previous quarter. And transportation costs increased due to the Leismer Infrastructure Transaction. Athabasca sold midstream assets for C$265 million, but it must now pay C$26 million per year to use these assets.

With these higher cash costs and because of its lower production, the company's adjusted funds flow dropped from C$62.1 million last year to C$43.9 million.

Since net total capital expenditure represented only C$27.8 million, the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio stayed low at only 1.3.

Buying back shares

Besides the mixed third-quarter results, management stated:

"The Board and management believe there is a severe dislocation in underlying value and the current trading price." - Source: Q3 2019 Press release

As a result, Athabasca is implementing a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to purchase for cancellation up to 10% of its outstanding shares over one year. Given the company's low leverage, the decision seems to make sense. And if you look at some valuation metrics, the company's stock price looks indeed cheap.

The stock price is at historic low levels, and its discount to the Canadian Crude Index increased in a meaningful way over the last several months.

Data by YCharts

Besides, Athabasca Oil's flowing barrels valuation of C$13,078/boe/d pales in comparison to Pengrowth's valuation of C$32,520/boe/d, despite Pengrowth's huge difficulties with its debt.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Also, the valuations of Athabasca's reserves point to an important discount to Pengrowth's reserves.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But, if you take into account management's guidance, free cash flow will reach only C$15 million in 2019 (adjusted funds flow of C$150 million minus net capital expenditures of C$135 million).

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Besides, the production guidance of 36,000 boe/d corresponds to an 8.2% decline year over year. And this forecast assumes a WTI price of US$55/bbl and a WCS differential of US$17.50/bbl.

Also, if you take into account the company's costs associated with its decommissioning liabilities, which are excluded from adjusted funds flow, Athabasca's forecasted free cash flow is even lower. The table below shows the settlement of provisions represented C$3.3 million since the beginning of the year.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Besides, management's 10% discount rate to the company's undiscounted obligations of C$292.9 million leads to a low estimate of discounted decommissioning liabilities of C$124.0 million. In contrast, Pengrowth used a much more conservative discount rate of 1.9%.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Thus, the company's stock price isn't low if you assume a WTI price of US$55/bbl over the long term. In fact, I described at the beginning of the year Athabasca Oil as an interesting bet on WTI prices above $US60/bbl.

Thus, instead of buying back shares, management should make sure its debt doesn't become a threat. The company's debt load is low, but its cost remains significant.

Athabasca's senior secured notes of US$450 million bear interest at a rate of 9.875% per annum, which explains the company's high interest cost of C$6.21/boe listed in the table above.

Thus, given the company's high costs, management should use any available free cash flow to refinance its debt - due in 2023 - in the best possible conditions. Refinancing the company's high-yield debt would reduce its refinancing risks and diminish its costs.

At the current share price of C$0.45, buying back 10% of the company's shares would represent a cash outflow of about C$24 million, which is not significant compared to the US$450 million senior notes. But since the company needs a WTI price above US$55/bbl to generate free cash flow, management should not neglect any opportunity to address its medium-term debt wall.

Conclusion

Athabasca's third-quarter results confirm the thermal oil producer isn't in the same challenging situation as Pengrowth. Management's decision to implement a buyback program is consistent with its valuation of the company way above the stock price. But Athabasca is still a high-cost producer, and its debt wall is due in 2023, which is not so far away.

Thus, investors interested in the company must be comfortable with management's decision to proceed with share buybacks instead of reducing the refinancing risk of its high-yields debt.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.