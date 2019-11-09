Pentair Hints At Growth In 2020

Introduction

Pentair (PNR) perhaps isn’t one of the most exciting companies around, but its resilient revenue and cash flow generation appeals to quite a few investors. After spending several hundred million dollars on a share buyback program last year, it now looks like the company has reduced its spending pattern on shareholder rewards. Rather than continuing to overspend on share buybacks and dividends, Pentair throttled back and brought its spending back in line with its free cash flow.

A satisfying performance in the first nine months of the year

Pentair’s management team is never long winded and its quarterly update press releases are usually very short. That also was the case when Pentair announced its Q3 results: The press release was just one page short and the remainder of the press release was filled with financial statements.

Pentair reported a 1% revenue decrease in the first nine months of the year as its revenue fell to $2.2B. Fortunately its COGS also decreased by a similar percentage which meant the gross profit remained basically unchanged (it fell by less than 0.5%). Unfortunately Pentair spent more on SG&A and R&D and that’s why the operating income decreased by 4% to $310M in the first nine months of the year. However, the majority of the revenue and operating income decrease was incurred in the first half of the year as Pentair was able to hike its operating income by 0.4% in Q3 on the back of a 0.3% revenue increase. It also was quite interesting to see the revenue increase was combined with a reduced COGS but a higher SG&A expense.

Source: SEC filings

Going back to the results in the first nine months of the year, Pentair did report a higher pre-tax income and net income on the back of a few non-recurring results. First of all, it reported a $3.3M income on the sale of a subsidiary (compared to a $6.4M loss in the preceding year) while Pentair also took a $17M hit last year when it repaid some of its debt before the maturity date, while on top of that, the interest expenses have decreased YoY. And finally, the tax bill of $43M was exceptionally low (indicating an effective tax rate of just 14.2%). That’s low, but keep in mind the company is controlled and managed out of the UK where the current corporate tax rate is just 19%, and Pentair’s management team continues to consider its options to reduce the tax bill where possible.

Pentair also operates a very capex-light business and that’s clearly visible in the company’s cash flow statement. The reported operating cash flow was $264.7M, but after taking the changes from the working capital into account, the adjusted operating cash flow came in at $304.5M. And as the total capex was just $44.6M, Pentair basically generated almost $260M in free cash flow in the first nine months of the year. As the total amount of shares outstanding as of the end of September was 168.1M, the free cash flow per share was around $1.55.

Source: SEC filings

So unfortunately the press release itself didn’t contain any special and specific updates other than (briefly) summarizing the Q3 performance while it also confirmed its full-year guidance. Pentair will report an EPS of approximately $2.09 while the adjusted EPS will come in around $2.35. The free cash flow result should be roughly equal to the net income, and this does help us a bit to fine tune our own expectations. The EPS and FCF guidance indicate Pentair remains perfectly on track given the FCF of $1.55 it generated in the first nine months.

Fortunately more interesting tidbits of information were shared in the conference call. Although 2019 will be a "boring" year with virtually no growth, Pentair appears to be cautiously optimistic about 2020 as during the call the CEO was hinting at the company "returning to core sales and income growth in 2020." It’s still too soon for more detailed guidance, but I would expect a modest low single-digit growth rate in 2020.

About Pentair’s capital allocation

Pentair spent $285M on an acquisition in the first nine months of the year, which was entirely funded by debt. If we would isolate that acquisition and just look at how much Pentair spent on dividends and share buybacks, we see a $150M cash outflow related to the share buyback program (mitigated by a $6.8M cash inflow from option exercises) while the dividend is costing Pentair $92.4M

This means that although the company generated around $260M in free cash flow, it did spend around $235M in shareholder rewards. Contrary to last year, when Pentair spent $400M on buying back stock in the first nine months of the year, Pentair is no longer "overspending" on buybacks.

While I’m usually nervous when I see companies overspending on shareholder rewards, I can see the benefits of a capital allocation plan where the share repurchases will add value further down the line, even if it means the company has to "overspend" on those repurchases compared to the free cash flow, which is what Pentair did in 2018.

This year, Pentair already repurchased approximately 4M shares during the first nine months of the year, and still has a $250M share repurchase authorization, so we should certainly expect the company to continue to buy back and cancel its stock. I expect the share count to decrease to just 163M shares by the end of next year.

Pentair has easy access to the debt markets, and as part of its acquisition funding package it issued a $400M bond maturing in 2029 at a 4.5% interest rate. An older bond will mature this year and I expect the $250M to be repaid using the existing $900M credit facility (with a remaining funding capacity of just over $700M). The current low interest rates should have a positive impact on the cost of debt from the credit facility which is priced at the LIBOR plus a margin.

Source: SEC filings

As of the end of September, Pentair had a net debt position of almost exactly $1B. Considering its EBITDA in the first nine months of the year was just over $370M, it’s fair to assume the current debt ratio is around 2. That’s not exceptionally low, but also not high for a company with resilient revenue, EBITDA and cash flow generation.

Investment thesis

Pentair isn’t cheap, but quality has a price. It does look like the company should have no issues to effectively generate $345-350M in free cash flow (including a $15M top-up payment into the pension fund). Assuming the share count indeed decreases to 163M shares by the end of next year and assuming we see a 2% FCF growth in 2020, the FCF/share will come in at around $2.20, for a free cash flow yield of around 5%.

Although that still doesn’t make Pentair cheap, the current valuation isn’t excessive either. I currently have no position in Pentair but could be interested in writing put options if/when the increased volatility on the markets also results in a spike of the option premiums.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.