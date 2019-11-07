Match Group: Super Like It!

We are bullish on MTCH on the back of a soft backdrop and consider the current level to be a good buying opportunity.

Match Group (MTCH) reported Q3 revenue that was largely in-line with consensus as was EBITDA. However, the stock sold off following the print due to the lower than expected net adds on Tinder (possibly due to the introduction of Facebook Dating), and the subsequent lower 2019E and 2020E EBITDA guidance due to higher legal costs and the ongoing investment of its portfolio. We believe that the sell-off following the print is overdone and that investors should take advantage to accumulate on weakness.

Our view on MTCH is that it is a premiere digital dating property given its high user engagement and global presence. Given the limited time, white-collar and millennials have when it comes to dating, digital dating platforms such as those of MTCH address the need of users to identify and filter qualified candidates in a convenient fashion.

The stock could see more headline risk associated with iOS subscription management that make the user cancel the subscription when deleting the app as well as competitive concerns on Facebook, but we expect the iOS issue to be largely resolved by late 1Q20 or early 2Q20 and that FB Dating is unlikely a serious contender against MTCH given MTCH’s proven track record.

We value MTCH at 35x forward earnings, or roughly 24x EV/EBITDA to drive a target price of $75/share, or 13% upside from the current level.

Our valuation of 35x P/E and 24x EV/EBITDA is largely in-line with its internet service peers that trade between 20-40x EBTIDA and 35x earnings and feature similar growth profiles.

Don’t swipe left just yet

Tinder’s +437k net adds in Q3 was only modestly above the company guidance of >400k, and a sharp deceleration compared with Q2 when it added 503k. The reason behind the miss can e partially attributed to the change in how iOS manages Tinder’s subscription process. We note that Apple (AAPL) made some changes to the customer subscription management process that terminated the automatic renewal of several MTCH’s services. This impact is expected to impact Q4 and 1Q20 subs net adds and the current guidance already factors in this headwind.

A key concern for many investors is the potential impact of Facebook Dating on Tinder’s future net adds. We do not think FB Dating and Tinder are in the same league because Tinder has a much intuitive app that delivers a superior user experience whereas Facebook’s brand is largely relevant to casual social networking. Equally important, we note that FB does not have a proven track record in terms of product development and execution when it comes to dating apps. Recall that FB initially rolled out dating feature in May 2018 and although it created a 22% drop on MTCH shares on that day, MTCH has recovered over 100% driven by subs, ARPU, revenue and EBITDA outperformance.

Finally, on China, which remains the last frontier that MTCH has yet to penetrate given the restriction and censorship that China has on Tinder as any other western social media product. In our discussion with management this year, it was evident that China will be a focus market for MTCH in 2020 and management has indicated that they could pursue organic or M&A to break into China’s fragmented and fast-growing digital dating scene.

China’s dating scene can be characterized by three formats: 1) word-of-mouth referral, 2) traditional dating websites such as Jiayuan (once US-listed dating site), and 3) underdeveloped dating apps that provide unreliable matches such as TanTan, which is owned by Momo (MOMO). We believe that the lack of white-collar oriented dating app that can deliver the relevant and quality matches presents a perfect opportunity for MTCH to enter the market.

The issues that need to be addressed for MTCH are: 1) content compliance, as in the app cannot provide services that are deemed illegal (ie. Prostitution), 2) servers should be located within China for public security to access when needed, and 3) censorship of political content/messages that China deems to be offensive. We believe that the key components of these requirements are achievable but will take some time on establishing a formal framework with the regulators.

As for ways to formally enter China, organic growth strategy and user acquisition could prove to be costly so we believe the most sensible way is via M&A. Dating services that focus on men and women may be difficult to find but we argue that men and men matchmaking apps such as Blued could potentially be a good starting point for the following reasons: 1) Blued has been compliant with the Chinese regulators since its founding and the company has a seasoned management team that can deliver on both operational and financial growth, 2) acquiring Blued will add a unique property within MTCH’s portfolio that broaden its addressable market. By establishing a beachhead via Blued, we feel that MTCH can have a better understanding regarding the government relations and compliance aspect of operating a dating app in China, and will allow MTCH to pursue an organic strategy from that point forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.