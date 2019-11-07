Out Of Rhythm: Setmelanotide Lacks Proper Placebo Controls And Has Plenty Of Adverse Events

Investment thesis: Reduced treatable patient population, lack of placebo and numerous side effects will tank RYTM

Diseases with a common genetic origin can be addressed with a single bullet drug or gene-therapy. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) is instead applying a “hammer” to repair genetically driven obesity. I believe low efficacy for the majority of the patient population, inherent flaws in placebo design (treated patients exhibit darkened skin, which distinguishes them from non-treated, not allowing a true blind comparison) and numerous adverse events will result in FDA rejection of Setmelanotide. A negative FDA outcome will kill the two lead assets, and also hamper the development of Rhythm’s other Setmelanotide based trials, tanking RYTM.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: controlling genetic obesity by activating a central regulator of hunger

The idea behind Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is valid: the company is targeting inhibition of hunger signaling in the brain as a therapy to treat rare genetic forms of obesity. However, Setmelanotide’s breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA should have an emphasis on the “break” component: the target of the drug is a central part of the brain, the melanocortin receptors, that control not only hunger but also energy expenditure (activity) and indirectly skin pigmentation, mood and sexual arousal (source here). By inhibiting hunger, Setmelanotide simultaneously interferes with other functions, and causes skin darkening, depression, vomiting, and erections. These adverse events cast a shadow over the modest average response rate (under 50%) and relative weight-loss (below 20%) for different genetic basis.

The mechanism of action of Setmelanotide is simple. An 8-aminoacid peptide, Setmelanotide (former RM-493) works as an agonist of the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R), a receptor that controls hunger. Upon binding it restores the signaling defective for the genetically broken MC4R pathway, quenching hunger and restoring the feeling of satiation (see Exhibit 1). This is expected to lead to less food intake and weight loss. The company chose to tackle rare genetic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity first. Both of these orphan diseases result in infancy hyperphagia, early severe obesity and adrenal insufficiency, which is life-threatening. In a drug that targets a major brain control-axis for behavior which integrates several hormonal signals, a specific effect is hard to achieve, and side effects are common for therapeutic dosages (also due to cross-interactions with other melanocortin type receptors).

Exhibit 1- Mode of action of Setmelanotide (RM-493) in genetic driven obesity. In healthy individuals the genes upstream of the satiety pathway are active and MC4R signals activate the satiety response. Mutations that inactivate the genes upstream of the melanocortin receptor (MC4R) pathway cause constitutive hunger. RM-493 re-activates MC4R signaling restoring satiety. Image adapted by author from Source 1 (alchetron.com).

Response rate and efficacy depend on the genetic basis of obesity and lack a side-by-side placebo comparison

First, let’s consider efficacy. The company was ambitious in testing Setmelanotide as a “one-size-fits-all” bypass to any genetic defect disrupting MC4R signaling. Efficacy in weight reduction, whose primary endpoint is >10% of body mass, was achieved for the majority of the patients in only 2 out of 5 different genetic basis (POMC and LEPR) while Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) Alström Syndrome (mutated ALMS1) and HET (heterozygous mutations in MC4R) had response rates well below 50%. Importantly, for the genetic condition with the largest estimated patient population, the efficacy was the lowest (HET, n=4000 patients). In total, efficacy was shown only for 3000 of the total 10000 patients under high prevalence estimations.

Averaging over the total responders shows that the weight loss up to two years was only 18.6%, which is a modest but clinically accepted value. However, as we can see in Exhibit 2, the average frequency and percentage of weight loss in patients varies widely across different genetic basis. Thus, Setmelanotide is not a “one-size fits all” drug when it comes to the different genetic basis affecting obesity, and efficacy is not proven unless compared to a proper placebo, absent from the trials.

Exhibit 2-Table comparing efficacy across 5 different genetic basis of obesity treated with Setmelanotide (RM-493) and MK-0493. The data on response rates (Responders), weight loss (Loss) or self-assessed hunger questionnaire (Hunger) is presented. MK-093 weight loss percentage was adjusted for 56-weeks assuming a constant ratio of decrease. Table created by author using Excel and data from Rhythm’s corporate presentation and peer-reviewed articles: Source 2 , 3, 4 and 5.

Unfortunately, other endpoints that are better correlated with physical and cognitive health were not monitored as carefully as weight (body-mass-index (BMI) or fat ratio). A key secondary endpoint, hunger reduction, did not correlate strongly with the average weight loss (lower self-reported hunger was expected to yield higher body weight loss, see Exhibit 2). The results suggest the presence of a more complex mechanism of action, or that different genetic basis have different effects on obesity both at the level of calorie ingestion and energy expenditure (the latter not quantified in the study).

When comparing Setmelanotide with MK-0493, another drug with a similar mechanism of action, but designed to treat general obesity as opposed to rare genetic forms specifically, we see equivalent results in overall weight loss, but different response to hunger. MK-0493 was being developed by Merck & Co. where its efficiency was tested alongside a placebo control. Phase 2 results with a large patient population showed no statistically significant difference (in Exhibit 2 we can see that the majority of weight loss was accounted for in placebo). This might suggest that if Rhythm Pharmaceuticals would have designed its placebo control as a side-by-side comparison instead of a “treatment interruption”, a similar result would occur, as I will discuss next.

Setmelanotide clinical trial design is flawed and the side effects are numerous and prevalent

I will now focus on the core observation supporting my investment thesis: the lack of a proper placebo control and the various side effects, which seem to be generalized across different genetic basis for defects in MC4R signaling. The placebo conundrum: a major impediment in the clinical trial design of Setmelanotide comes from skin darkening, an indirect side effect. Possibly through cross-activation of the MC1R pathway which controls skin pigmentation, Setmelanotide treatment causes skin spots, darkening and lesions in >50% of patients tested (where data is available). Hence, a true-blind placebo test is not possible, since the side effects of Setmelanotide darken and identify actively treated patients versus placebo. However, an open-label side by side comparison was possible but ignored in the long-term studies across all trials, the exception being a short Phase 1 trial for HET (n=8 patients, see Exhibit 2). The only control for efficacy in Phase 2/3 studies was an 8-week Setmelanotide treatment interruption. During treatment interruption hunger and weight increased, and following treatment resumption hunger did not decrease further and some of the patients stopped responding. This contrasts with the continuous decrease in weight reported following resumption, but supports the increase in weight loss variability in that period.

The second argument of my investment thesis relates to the adverse events. Absence of lethal SAEs but a series of predictable adverse events did not discourage Rhythm from launching several Phase 2 and 3 trials to test Setmelanotide’s efficacy in reducing body weight, the primary endpoint. Although no major cardio-vascular or other lethal side effects were reported, combined Phase 1 trials (the first with 12 patients for 3 days (NCT01867437), and the second with 49 patients for a month (NCT02431442)) showed that >50% of patients exhibited skin darkening and >18% showed skin lesions. The Phase 2 trial (2 patients for a year (NCT02507492)) was more meticulous in the analysis of adverse events, reporting 100% of skin darkening, but also intensity and duration of effects, which included, depression, fatigue and erections. Surprisingly, in Phase 3 trials, the company did not disclose the report on adverse events, stating instead that “there were no safety concerns”, but that “hyperpigmentation” (skin darkening) still occurred.

The reporting of side effects became more nebulous as the trials moved from Phase 2 to Phase 3, where no reports and quantification are available. Instead, the frequency and severity of side effects should have been assessed carefully during the 8 weeks of mid-treatment interruption for the POMC and LEPR studies. In the absence of a proper placebo control, we cannot exclude the role of Setmelanotide in the severe adverse events reported which included “depression, pleural effusion, adrenal insufficiency, severe pleuritis, panic attack,.., suicidal ideation, gastric band removal and cholecystitis”, and the justification of why some of the side effects were either due to co-morbidity (other effects of obesity) and assumed to be unlinked to Setmelanotide is weak. A summary of the safety issues regarding Setmelanotide in comparison with other obesity drugs is present in Exhibit 3.

Exhibit 3-Table showing adverse events reported for the clinical trials targeting obesity through neuronal activity modulation. SAE (Serious adverse events), AE (Adverse events), brackets show percentage of patients reporting side effects. Outcome is speculative for the case of RM-493 (Setmelanotide). Table created by author using Excel and data from Rhythm’s corporate presentations and updates and peer-reviewed articles: Sources 2-5 and Source 6.

Another important point is that total body weight, and not body mass index (BMI) or relative body fat content was chosen as a primary endpoint. This is not a standard practice and although visceral fat was estimated through waist circumference, it was not evaluated as a key indicator of efficacy. As an example, lower muscle-to-fat body ratio, which is a general indicator of health, would likely be linked to higher fatigue, one of the adverse events reported. A final issue with trial design were the changes in exclusion criteria vary between trials addressing a similar indication (genetic obesity) and mechanism of action (activation of MC4R), and even within the same genetic basis from Phase 2 to Phase 3 (POMC and LEPR). The inclusion of a highly subjective criteria which allows exclusion if “volunteer is, in the opinion of the Study Investigator, not suitable to participate in the study” (link to clinical trial) increases uncertainty upon how trial populations were chosen. These design hurdles will antagonize FDA and complicate trial results interpretation.

RYTM is likely to tank and have its MC4R obesity focused pipeline tainted

The last decade has seen many promising “obesity” drugs failing late-stage clinical trials, being discontinued due to lethal side effects and the ones approved, showing little efficacy when compared to placebo controls or simple diet-exercise regimens. Here, Rhythm is advancing the concept by using a peptide to activate MC4R without the cardiac complications of its predecessors (Sibutramine) and focusing on rare forms of obesity where MC4R signaling is defective. However, looking at the breadth of the results Setmelanotide does not work well for all genetic basis, being able to target less than 30% of the predicted patient population, and none of the studies was performed alongside a proper placebo control, even if open-label. Because of the negative experience with Sibutramine, which after approval caused severe complications and death in cardiac-sensitive and extremely obese patients, leading to the removal of the drug from the market, the FDA might be extra-sensitive to adverse events related to this indication. The risk-benefit analysis remains unclear: on average less than 50% of patients respond, but the majority of patients get skin lesions and darkening, and a minority depression, vomiting, and nausea in exchange for an 18% weight loss. The lack of a proper placebo comparison leads me to believe a scenario similar to MK-0493 is possible, and that the majority of the weight loss observed is in fact not a direct consequence of Setmelanotide’s activity (see Exhibit 2). Because of this, I believe FDA will not approve Setmelanotide, in spite of its breakthrough therapy designation awarded early on.

Conclusion: Investors should consider a smaller patient population for Setmelanotide, flaws in clinical trial design, and various undesirable side effects

Due to different development stages, and visibility bias towards best-case POMC data, the market has overlooked low average response rates when considering all trials. This result cast doubts over the assumed general mechanism of action (any genetic defects on MC4R signaling) and exclude 70% of the estimated patient population. For instance, when looking carefully at the Phase 2 trial for the HET genetic basis with the largest patient set (n=4000), response rate was only 11%. I believe Setmelanotide will fail to be approved by the FDA under its current form: Setmelanotide is not a “one-size-fits-all” wonder drug for MC4R related obesity, since for 3 out of 5 genetic basis the response rate was low, with less than a third of the estimated patient population able to be treated efficiently. The lack of a proper blind-placebo control for the Setmelanotide obesity trials does not allow unbiased conclusions about efficacy and the large set of side effects (including changes in skin color) render Setmelanotide with a poor risk-benefit profile when treating obesity. Investment strategy to consider: I predict a “bearish” scenario where the value of RYTM will fall significantly upon FDA rejection of its first lead asset, Setmelanotide for POMC obesity, which albeit being the worse-case-scenario, is nonetheless a likely one. Investors should therefore pay attention to the opportunity to profit from “shorting” the stock (100,000 shares readily available at 0.3% financing fee) before the first PDUFA date for Setmelanotide (likely in 2H2020). The value is likely to drop to 20% of the actual price (from $20/share to $4/share), since the POMC indication is the “proof-of-principle” asset for the entire pipeline. Recovery is unlikely if the company continues to follow the MC4R targeting strategy, at least while using Setmelanotide with the low response rates observed so far. If however, Rhythm releases further data showing higher response rates for LEPR, Alstrom or HET indications, or also a decrease in adverse events for POMC and BBS compared to earlier trials, I would abandon the bear thesis and expect approval of at least for the POMC and BBS indications, in spite of the flawed placebo design in the current trials.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RYTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Miguel Coelho Ph.D., exposing his own views and beliefs, independently from the Beacon Value Partners investment group. The author focused on investment strategies based on determining the scientific potential of the company that might lead to a positive catalyst outcome, ignoring other financial and market models. Financial decisions based on this article are the sole responsibility of the readers and investors themselves, and the author declares no ethical, legal or financial responsibility over third-party actions.