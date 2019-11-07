Diageo: Steady Compounder In Volatile Times, But Not So Good Capital Allocator

It would be wise for Diageo to wait with the share buyback program because the valuation level is not so compelling at this point.

Diageo is an example of a great company, but in my opinion, it is not a great investment at this moment.

When you get a great business and at the same time top-notch capital allocation, then you have a world-class compounding machine. But is that case with Diageo (DEO)?

The case here is simple

The best recipe for success is to buy a simple business with ultra-slow, long-term change. To paraphrase what Warren Buffett has said:

"We see change as the enemy of investments…so we look for the absence of change. We don't like to lose money. Capitalism is pretty brutal. We look for mundane products that everybody needs."

So to speak, Diageo's brands share many traits of Buffett's philosophy.

Diageo is one of the world's largest alcoholic beverage producers. The portfolio consists of top brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, and Guinness. It also owns 37% of Moët Hennessy, which owns brands including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Hennessy. In short, Diageo owns two of the five largest premium spirits brands in the world and 22 of the world's top 100 premium spirits brands.

The global spirits category has shown resilient growth, driven by population and income growth, and the increasing penetration of spirits around the world. Furthermore, consumers are continuing to switch into spirits from beer in markets like the US, UK, and Australia, from wine in Europe, as well as from illicit across Africa.

During the latest Capital Markets Day, the CEO of Diageo gave a good explanation of the trends:

"In developed markets spirits are well positioned and on trend, and are premium rising. In emerging markets, Diageo expects 550m new legal drinking age consumers to enter the market by 2030. In addition to due to growing incomes Diageo expects an additional 750m consumers to afford international style spirits by 2030. And finally, spirits penetration in many emerging markets is still low when compared to developed markets providing the potential for additional growth."

To sum up, Diageo has a portfolio of iconic brands that are underpinned by secular trends. In the long run, we are talking about a cash-generative business with ample reinvestment opportunities coupled with favorable fundamental characteristics.

Dividend policy

Dividends on ordinary shares are normally paid twice a year, an interim dividend in April and a final dividend in October. The approximate split between the two payments is 40/60. The current dividend yield is around 1.97%. Since 1998, Diageo increased its dividend payments annually by 5.3%. If you can run and grow a business without additional capital, then it is a smart choice to pay extra cash (dividend) to shareholders. In my view, Diageo has appropriately rewarded its shareholders during the last 20 years.

In fiscal 2018, Diageo started its share buyback program. The Company purchased 58.9m shares, returning £1.5bn to shareholders. The Board approved an additional share buyback program of up to £2.0bn during fiscal 2019.

On 30 January 2019, the Board of Diageo approved an increase to the share buyback program that took place during the financial year ending 30 June 2019.

The program returned up to £3.0bn to shareholders. As of the close of market on 10 July 2019, the number of ordinary shares purchased by Diageo through the 2019 share buyback program was 94,979,367.

On 25 July 2019, the Board approved a return of the capital program to return up to £4.5bn to shareholders over the next three years. As of the close of the market on 1 November 2019, the number of ordinary shares purchased by Diageo in phase one of the F20-F22 return of capital program was 24,117,459. Overall, during the above-mentioned programs, Diageo made repurchases of more than £5.0bn. At the same time, the share price is at an all-time high level.

Contrary to that, Diageo was not active during the period 2010-2017, when the shares were traded at a lower level.

At the end of the reporting year 2019, adjusted net debt was around £12.1bn. Going forward Diageo expects to operate in the 2.5-3.0x leverage range. If we use a mid-range of Diageo's desired leverage (2.75x) and apply it on the recent EBITDA of £4.8bn, then it has an additional leverage capacity of approximately £1.1bn.

The leverage range of 2.5-3.0x seems sustainable for a consumer good company like Diageo. But for future shareholders, the company has already trod some of its flexibility.

Moët Hennessy

The company also owns 34% of premium champagne and cognac maker Moet Hennessy, a subsidiary of French luxury-goods maker LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

I'll just highlight the back-of-the-napkin valuation for MH:

£897m net income

20x multiple

34% of Diageo's stake

Diageo's stake value of around £6.1bn

Consensus estimate

There are many analysts on the sell-side who are covering Diageo. On an organic basis, they assume a sales growth of around a mid-single-digit rate (consensus estimate of 6.2% and 5.3% for FY19 and FY20 respectively). These projections are at the high end of the consumer staples industry, which I think are justified by Diageo's pricing power.

The organic operating profit growth should be higher than top-line growth. The consensus estimate for the organic operating profit growth is 8.7% in 2019 and 6.9% in 2020. It is in line with management's expectations. In the medium term, it expects to deliver organic operating profit growth ahead of net sales within a range of 5% to 7%.

"Trees don't grow to the sky." It is especially true with the great businesses which are perceived as impregnable.

Although there are many operational and financial risks I will focus on one that will in my view determine whether Diageo would be a successful investment or not over the long-term period. Some of the factors that could cause Diageo's business strategy to fail: (a) Weak macroeconomic environment in the UK and international markets; (b) failure to anticipate changes in the market environment (new customer requirements); (c) failure with M&A policy; (d) Brexit risk; (e) FX rate fluctuations; (f) failure to anticipate and properly response to competition and failure to adequately allocate capital; and (g) legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements, etc.

Also, we should keep in mind the spirits industry is cyclical and Diageo's price positioning at the high end can hurt revenue when the macro environment slows.

Conclusion

Generally, I think share buybacks are a great tool for value creation if used appropriately. Share buybacks will create value when the stock is selling below a conservative estimate of its intrinsic value; for example, if the stock was selling for 25% to 30% less than it was worth and the company had no more attractive acquisition on horizon.

Diageo is an example of a great company, but in my opinion, it is not a great investment at this moment. As Buffett said at the last meeting: You can turn any investment into a bad deal by paying too much.

Here is the math: the market cap is around £74.2bn, net bank debt at July 2019 stands at around £12.1bn and 34% stake in Moët Hennessy (my estimate of £6.1bn), so total enterprise value (EV) is around £80.2bn. Valuation-wise, paying something like EV/FCF of around 33x (based on FCF 2019 (less dividends received)) for the business which grows at the mid-single-digit rate seems a bit high for me.

Therefore, in my view, it would be wise for Diageo to wait with the share buyback program because the valuation level is not so compelling at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.