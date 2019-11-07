Intel: Better Lucky Than Good

Analysts are only forecasting the chip giant grows revenues in the 1% range while market share losses to AMD and Qualcomm will make this minimal target difficult.

Intel beat the Q3 revenue estimates due to luck from sales pulled forward and the immaterial nature of a competitor's ramp so far.

Intel (INTC) has failed repeatedly over the last couple of years, yet the chip giant managed to crush analyst estimates in Q3. The company continues to prove it is better to be lucky than good as a prime competitor isn't able to ramp up supply of new chips fast enough to take meaningful market share in the near term. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock at the yearly highs despite the big quarterly beat.

Q3 Beat In Perspective

The perspective after the Q3 reporting season was somehow that Intel had a great quarter and competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was back to its old ways, struggling to compete in the chip sector. Intel did smash revenue estimates by $1.1 billion while AMD missed by a slight $10 million, but investors need to keep perspective that Intel only posted a meager 0.2% growth rate.

The real perspective is that AMD is still so relatively small in comparison to Intel that market share gains aren't completely detrimental to the chip giant. As well, some sales pull forward due to potential China tariffs again benefited the company.

The biggest question remains the unexplained success for the data center group. Revenues surged $1.5 billion sequentially to $6.4 billion after a horrible 1H. The unexplained part is how the new EPYC 2 server chip from AMD only took about $100 million of market share in the quarter.

The numbers were so perplexing that influential semiconductor analyst Stacy Rasgon from Bernstein Research asked this question on the AMD earnings call:

I wanted to ask about the EPYC server ramp into next quarter. So you're up, you said more than 50% this quarter, so that might be what $80 million to $100 million maybe sequentially, which is, I guess, good. Your competitor added almost a $1.5 billion sequentially in data center this quarter.

The EPYC 2 chip was only launched during the quarter in August to rave reviews so the ramp period probably leaves Intel in the lucky space. The chip giant has failed in a transition to 10nm technology and even failed to hire a new CEO this year.

The lucky part come from the substantial size difference in the two companies. With $6.0 billion in trailing sales, AMD isn't even 10% of the revenue size of Intel.

AMD immediately starts taking sizable market share in Q4. The company predicts $2.1 billion in quarterly sales and analysts project $8.5 billion in sales for 2020. A bullish analyst like Mosesmann at Rosenblatt predicts AMD sales to reach near $10 billion next year. He even predicts a scenario where AMD takes 25% market share in desktop, notebooks and servers by 2021 with a TAM of $55 billion to $60 billion driving those revenues to $15 billion alone. AMD would take about $10 billion in market share.

Pull Forward And 2020

In the last few quarters, Intel has benefited from chip sales pulled forward to avoid potential tariffs on Chinese products over the holidays. On the Q3 earnings call, Intel CFO George Davis made the following comment on revenues pulled forward during the quarter due to potential tariffs on Chinese products:

We estimate in Q3 that the enterprise and government and communications service provider segment benefited from trade-related demand pull-ins of approximately $200 million in revenue from Q4.

A handful of analysts questioned the accuracy of the forecast considering the unexpected revenue strength in the quarter. At the very least, Stacy Rasgon, Chris Caso of Raymond James, Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna, and Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley all expect 2020 headwinds from sales pulled forward. Specifically, Rolland had this to say about the scenario:

While management specifically called out a benefit of $200 million in China (in enterprise) owing to 3Q19 tariff related pull-ins, we found it odd that Intel did not specifically call out any PC related pull-in (particularly as we understand most server manufacturing has already moved out of China, but PC manufacturing remains). We wonder if 2H19 PC pull-in may come back to roost in 1H20 (or at least offset any benefit from the alleviation of CPU shortages).

Selling the modem business to Apple (AAPL) and exiting the 5G modem race is expected to hit revenues in the $3 billion range starting in 2H'20. As Apple introduces the 5G iPhone next year, modem sales will shift to Qualcomm (QCOM) and leave Intel with another category hit.

Due to the big Q3 revenue beat, the common reaction is to believe Intel has survived the AMD threat. The reality is that AMD is only still ramping up to any scale that would impact Intel. With the combination of the lost market share to AMD and the lost Apple business going forward, investors should highly question how Intel is going to grow revenues in 2020 or 2021.

Even following the supposed great Q3, analysts have the highest annual growth rate over the next two years at only 1.9%. Based on the above headwinds, Intel will have a very difficult time growing at all with AMD taking market share and the lost revenues from the wireless modem business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel is fully valued at 12x forward EPS estimates while facing attacks on several business lines due to failures of the past year. The chip giant will increasing struggle to meet the minimal revenue growth targets making the stock one to avoid at the yearly highs.

