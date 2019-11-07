Funko: It Will Return To Fair Value

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is expected to deliver substantial revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing high in the following years. Funko is expected to perform astonishingly well in 2019, and the market estimates it will be performing wonderfully in the following years. Investing in the company presents an ideal risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and robust upside potential, and as for its price, it is undervalued.

The improving financials and dropping price is an unusual market behavior that represents a fantastic opportunity for new holders to get the stock or current stockholders to double down on a beautiful company.

The stock behavior and most significant risks

Funko is a volatile stock. In my first article on the stock, it was trading below double digits and, in a few months, reached its highest ever price of over $30. Before the end of the year, the stock went down almost all it had gained, and this year, it reached a high end of over $27.

Source: Simply WS

It is easy to notice that the high points of the stock have both occurred in September, and last year, the lowest point of the stock was reached at the end of December.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Part of this fluctuation is how Mr. Market deals with uncertainty. As the most significant quarter for Funko is Q4 and the least profitable quarter is typically the first quarter, the market is less uncertain on Funko's results by Q3 and has the most significant uncertainty at the end of Q4.

Inventory and COGS our COGS driven by inventory is the biggest line on the P&L. And as I continue to get up to speed on the business, it is an area that I'll be focused on to make sure that we definitely are optimizing the margin line. Jennifer Fall Jung - CFO 2019 Q3 earnings call

Sure, there are other issues that the company is facing; one of the most prominent is how the company manages to keep the inventory low while increasing the number of SKUs. Because of the manufacturing strategy of Funko, likely, the issue is not as severe as is for companies like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). While it is a risk, it is not enough to compensate for the enormous undervaluation of the company.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has been between 20.9% and 32.9%, and the tendency has been growing. The prediction estimates a very conservative average revenue growth of 11.9% compared to the past average of 26.9%, while gross margin has had a minimum and a maximum of 28.8% and 32.3% with a tendency to be growing. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 32.6% compared to the past average of 31%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue, it has had a maximum and minimum of 15.6% and 22.5% with a tendency to be up. The assessment considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 22% compared to the past average of 20%.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Funko in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 27% and, at best, undervalued by 121%. So, the stock is likely undervalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 12.89% probability that Funko will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 37.7%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8.01% probability that Funko will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 19.6%.

Conclusions

The improving financials and the dropping price could deliver a significant result for the stock for those who take advantage of the unusual market dynamics. Even if this doesn't happen, the core business of Funko is strong, and the current price is undervalued, and eventually, the growth will be reflected in the stock price.

The expected performance for next year is record-breaking, the level of risk is ideal, the price is unappreciated, and the expected return for the foreseeable future is vigorous. Sure, not everything is perfect, management has to do a better job at managing inventories, and the growing numbers of SKUs will mean that inventory reduction will be challenging. Still, as risks go, it is a moderate one that although it is complicated, it is manageable and has limited potential to hurt the company.

It is hard to see a company going down and decide to get it; there is always the uncertainty that it could become a falling knife. But the moat the company has shown and the improving financials are a sign that Mr. Market is not behaving rationally, and it is time to take advantage of it.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.