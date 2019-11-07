UK's Fracking Ban - A Pre-Election Political Move Possibly Worth Betting On

My bet is that this is about the election and will be reversed if the Conservatives win - in time though.

The UK has banned fresh fracking for natural gas, a move which obviously affects those companies hoping to undertake the process.

There has been considerable political opposition to the very idea of fracking in the UK. A straight and outright ban was not politically feasible despite the public opposition. Therefore a technical ban was imposed - every time an earthquake of more than 0.5 on the Richter scale was recorded then operations had to stop.

This is, of course a political move, there is no possible harm from such a level. It's less than a truck driving by outside. But, you know, politics.

In the run up to the Dec 12 election this year the government has banned fracking at all until it can be proven that there is no danger from earthquakes being generated. The basic news is here.

The question then becomes, well, politics or not? The ban itself, as with the 0.5 limit, is obviously politics. But has it been imposed simply because it's a manner of putting it out of the way until after the election? Or do they really mean it?

My bet is that it will be reversed some time after a putative Conservative victory in the election. Labour has already said that it will ban it outright, whatever the scientific evidence and from what I understand so would the Lib Dems. No one else is going to win this election (yes, I used to work for Nigel Farage but he's not going to win).

If this is true then AJ Lucas (OTC:AJLGF) will do very well out of that reversal - they own 47.4% of Cuadrilla. IGas Energy (OTCPK:IGESF) would be a lesser alternative without the Cuadrilla connection.

Cuadrilla

One friend who works in the energy field has met professionally with Cuadrilla. His inelegant phrase was that "they're p*ssing themselves with excitement over how much they've found". The Bowland Shale is hugely deeper than the Marcellus and there's no evidence from any unbiased source saying that the gas has already escaped.

They have valid licences across large parts of that Bowland shale. There's really no observable reason why, if regulatory approval can be gained, they'll not be able to produce large quantities of gas.

AJ Lucas

An Australian listed company AJ Lucas owns 47.4% of Cuadrilla - which itself is not quoted. Regulatory approval over drilling into something the size of the Marcellus Shale would obviously perk up that stock.

As the announcement of the ban depressed it:

We can see the political pressures there. A month and six weeks back it looked like Cuadrilla were going to be able to drill without interference. Then there was a more substantial quake - nothing unusual for Blackpool to be honest but enough to cause political concern - which is that recent peak then fall. And then there's the effect of the ban itself.

What this is really telling us is that the Lucas price is heavily geared toward the ability to frack or not in the UK. Through that holding in Cuadrilla, obviously.

IGas

IGas is more directly involved, in that its a company with licences and so on. But it doesn't have the extensive rights that Cuadrilla does therefore I prefer Lucas as the speculative option.

My view

Clearly this is partly powered by private information floating around the political process in London. But the word is that this is not a long term and final ban upon fracking. Rather, it's a political ploy to put the issue out of bounds in this coming election.

Hmm, well, I place just as much weight upon unsourced political gossip as you do - not a lot. However, I do think that it's true. The amount of gas down there, the value to the Treasury (oil and gas belong to the UK govt, companies must pay royalties upon extraction) is such that the scientific evidence will be found. That small earthquakes of the kind caused by fracking are of no danger to anyone, they're similar to those which occur every few weeks anyway.

After all, BP has been fracking for oil at Wytch Farm for decades now.

Thus a speculation - a tentative one to be sure - might be merited on the reversal of the banning decision.

The investor view

It's necessary to believe quite a long chain of evidence here. That the Bowland Shale really is full of natural gas, that Cuadrilla has the ability to get it out and that the only problem is the current ban upon fracking. Then that the ban is being imposed purely for the election period and will be revoked at some point after it. Assuming a Conservative Party win.

It's a long chain of events to be sure. Which is why I wouldn't recommend anyone going large on this. But a modest speculation by buying some AJ Lucas stock would make sense to me.

