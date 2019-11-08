Copper Waits For The Next Trade Shoe To Drop

At $2.7115 per pound on November 7, the price of nearby December COMEX copper futures is trading at the top end of a range that has been in place since early September. Copper has been patient, as it is the commodity that often acts as a barometer of the health and wellbeing of the global economy.

The world's leading producer of copper is Chile. Political unrest in the South American nation is keeping a bid under the price of the red metal these days. Meanwhile, China has been the demand side of the equation for copper for decades. Double-digit economic growth in China in past years lifted the price of the base metal to over $4 per pound in 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2011. Before 2005, COMEX copper futures never traded above $1.6065 per pound.

The uncertainty of the future of the trade war between the US and China continues to weigh on the price of the base metal. Since copper is a leader in the nonferrous metals sector, the price action in the industrial metal will impact the others that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds long positions in copper, aluminum, and zinc, which are the three most liquid metals that trade on the LME.

Higher lows since September

Since early September, the price of copper has been slowly moving higher.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December COMEX copper futures highlights that the price has moved from a low at $2.4820 on September 3, to a high at $2.7185 per pound on November 7. News that the US may cancel some of the tariffs on China to reach a "phase one" trade deal lifted the price of the red metal this week.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen towards oversold conditions. Daily historical price volatility at 15.75% has been stable as there have been no price spikes on the up or the downside in the copper futures market. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX copper market at 240,937 contracts on November 6 has been edging lower as the price moves to the upside. Falling open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Copper has moved higher on the back of increasing optimism over trade. Still, economic woes in China continue to weigh on the price of the red metal and some of the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange and prevent any significant price appreciation. Meanwhile, a continuation of the de-escalation of the trade war should keep upward pressure on the price of copper and other industrial commodities.

Stocks have declined

Another supportive factor for the copper market has been the trend in inventories on the London Metals Exchange. In September, stockpiles rose to over 330,000 metric tons. Over the past weeks, they have been declining.

Source: LME/Kitco

As of November 6, inventories on the LME stood at 241,925 tons, over 26.6% lower than in September. COMEX stockpiles have also declined over the period.

Source: COMEX/Kitco

Since September, COMEX copper inventories have dropped from almost 45,000 to 37,060 metric tons as of this week.

Falling inventories are a sign of demand for copper. The political problems facing Chile could continue to cause stockpiles to decline over the coming weeks.

Copper is the leader of the pack in industrial metals

Copper is the leader of the products that trade on the world's most liquid base metals exchange in London.

Source: LME

The price of three-month copper forwards on the LME has appreciated from $5,560 on September 3 to $5,931 on November 6, an increase of 6.67%.

Source: LME

The price of three-month aluminum forwards on the LME has moved from $1743 to $1808.50 per ton or 3.76% over the same period.

Source: LME

Meanwhile, zinc forwards jumped from $2,201.50 to $2,481 per ton or 12.70% over the period.

Copper, aluminum, and zinc forwards are the most liquid markets that trade on the London Metals Exchange.

A phase one trade deal could send the price over $2.80 per pound

The US and China are now trying to figure out the best place for President Trump and President Xi to meet to sign a "phase one" trade deal. The initial plan was for a summit in Chile, but the political problems in the South American nation caused a cancelation. It appears that the two sides have narrowed the choices to Iowa or somewhere in the US mid-west or Alaska, the energy-rich state that is geographically favorable for the Chinese leader. Meanwhile, both sides continue to negotiate on a series of compromises that would lead to, not only de-escalation of the rhetoric, but fewer tariffs and Chinese purchases of US agricultural products.

The Chinese desire a deal as it would stimulate their economy. President Trump needs a victory on trade as he faces the impeachment inquiry in the US, and the 2020 election is now only one year away. On the campaign trail, the US President pledged to level the playing field on trade with China. A deal that moves the needle towards the US would be a political win for President Trump.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that copper has moved above the top end of its recent trading range. A "phase one" agreement is likely to cause buying to return to the copper market on COMEX and the LME. On COMEX, the next level to watch on the upside is at $2.80. Above there, $3 is the critical technical resistance level. The 2019 high in copper futures was at $2.9955 in April when the market was optimistic about the prospects for a trade deal. The lows at $2.4675 on the continuous futures contract came during the height of pessimism over trade as the escalation in tariffs and retaliatory measures sent fear and uncertainty through the markets.

Copper can be volatile at times. A break towards $2.80 could take the red metal to a new high for this year and a move above the $3 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract and over $6500 per ton on the three-month LME copper forwards.

DBB moves with copper, aluminum, and zinc

The fund summary of the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper - Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index. Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $125.09 million, trades an average of just under 100,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBB hit a high for 2019 in early April at $17.11 per share when base metals prices were on the highs. DBB fell to a low at $14.32 in early September when pessimism over trade sent nonferrous metals prices to the most recent lows. Since then, the price has moved to a high of $15.60 on November 7.

DBB is a product that brings a diversified investment in copper, aluminum, and zinc to a broader range of market participants. Anyone with an equity account can trade or invest in the product, which could move higher if the trade war continues to de-escalate.

Copper is waiting for the next shoe to drop on trade. Aluminum and zinc prices could follow the red metal as China is the demand side of the equation when it comes to all three of the base metals.

