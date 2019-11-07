Big 5: Strongest Margins Since 2002

4th quarter future earnings expected to be negative, but it doesn't matter much. You need to look at the full year.

Big 5 has the strongest margins since 2002. This could be a result of educating their buyers to identify opportunistic buys better.

Reversion to the mean is almost a law of nature. Big 5 is beginning to revert, take advantage of the opportunity.

Investment thesis: Big 5 (BGFV) is undervalued, its book value is ~.36. Additionally Big 5 has a large dividend percentage and posted a profitable quarter. Big 5 should see a return to book value at the very least. If Big 5 can keep up its profit margin momentum it could surge past book value.

"Reversion to the mean is almost a law of nature with respect to company performance. We have found that, more often than not, companies whose recent performance has been poor tend to perk up and improve."

(Tweedy, Browne)

It is quite amazing how we seem to be coming full circle. When I first purchased Big 5 it was undervalued but then quickly surged past book value. If I was smart, I probably should have sold it right then in there. But, when we look back we always have the benefit of knowing what we should have done. Predicting the future is much more difficult.

At the time of my initial investment and then surge past book value, my thesis was that there was a large gap between book value and price. I also noticed a huge short ratio. To me this didn't make sense. I thought how could it be price so far below book value yet still have a ton of short interest?

Then when the price surged past book value, I felt validated. Like I said before, I should have sold there, but I had one rule that did not allow me to sell. I could not sell a stock until 1 year had passed since I first purchased the stock. This turned out to be devastating, over the course of that year Big 5 began to crumble as its earnings turned negative. The dividend was then cut in half and the share price collapsed.

This was my first lesson in the hardships many value investors face. Long and sometimes extended periods of under-performance. I am approaching my second rule of selling after 2 years if there was no material change in fortune.

The problem is that although the price had collapsed in value, the book value remains steady. I gave Big 5 one last quarter to make an impact and almost on cue Big 5 posted one of its most spectacular profit margins to date. I refuse to believe it was luck, but maybe it was a higher power in investing, maybe it was simply a reversion to the mean.

Strongest earnings since the company first went public

Big 5 posted some pretty amazing numbers this quarter. Revenues did not increase but margins were the best since the company first went public. Steve Miller explained:

Multiple factors contributed to the margin gains, including the benefit of a product mix shift, reflecting reduced sales of lower margin firearms and ammunition products and increased sales of higher margin opportunistic buys.

This paragraph confuses me a bit. Mainly the part about benefiting from reduced sales of low margin firearms. In one of my previous articles I explained that firearms might be a strategic advantage. Apparently it costs too much to sell firearms. I would guess that the regulations in California make this more costly than it would otherwise be in other states. A focus on firearms in higher margin states might be the answer, the question is what are these opportunistic buys and can this be replicated into the future?

In my past articles I speculated that these higher margin items were athletic and sports apparel. But this doesn't explain the sudden increase in margins. Especially since the level of revenues in respective categories has not changed much as to signify an increase in revenues on higher margin items. (see below)

The only plausible explanation for this increase in margins is an increase in the skill and autonomy of the buyers.

One of my readers on a previous article commented,"I've advocated that they become more like ROSS, but for athletics."This explains what Steve Miller was talking about when said they were taking advantage of opportunistic buys.

Big 5 could very well be transitioning to a Ross business model. Replicating the success many of these low cost discount retailers could be the answer. This would require much more training and autonomy with buyers in order to get to Ross' level of success. They also need to replicate the treasure hunting experience Ross shoppers currently enjoy. But from the looks of it, it could be very profitable.

While there was a nice increase in merchandise margins, distribution expense also cannot be understated. According to their quarterly earnings report:

Distribution expense, including costs capitalized into inventory, decreased by $2.1 million, or a favorable 78 basis points, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year. The decrease primarily reflected a reduced provision for costs capitalized into inventory compared with the third quarter of last year.

Provisions are defined as a write off for issues related to spoilage, theft, and obsolete or damaged inventories. Big 5 doesn't explain the reason for the lower level of provisions, but if I were to guess it could be in relation to lower inventories, newer inventories and increased inventory turnover.

Last year Big 5 refreshed its products and because of this recent refresh a lower provision may be needed to ensure the inventory values recorded on the balance sheet are accurate.

Future earnings still showing negative

Contrary to popular belief earnings for Big 5 are actually the lowest in the 4th quarter. Due to it being the holiday season you would think that it would be extremely profitable. However, due to competition, sales and advertising campaign costs per transaction are typically higher. Barry Emerson explains:

We expect same-store sales to be in the positive low single digit range. And we expect to realize a loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.16.

I find this to be a rather conservative number and the range they give is quite wide. If this number turns out to be positive, it would signal a definite turning point in Big 5's fortunes. There are still some headwinds that affect Big 5's future prospects and could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

California's minimum wage increases are a constant looming threat, that coupled with a shortage in potential labor could make it difficult to hire for this holiday season. This could leave many stores short on staffing. But, if there is something I've learned over the years, a shortage in staffing often leads to an increase in productivity.

When you have a staffing shortage it becomes a necessity to improve efficiency. Either individual employees will become more efficient themselves, or the company will take measures to improve efficiency.

Where Big 5 stands today

There is no question, since last quarter earnings were incredibly good the stock price will take off. The future earnings are still showing to be quite poor and could be detrimental to next quarter's stock price. However, it is important to view Big 5's performance over a full year since it is a cyclical stock.

Because of the large beat in the previous quarter the earnings for the full year look great. This is materially better than the earnings during the full year of 2018. It seems like Big 5 has identified a potential niche in selling cheaply acquired items at high margins and this can prove to be the tailwind Big 5 needs to realize its own book value.

I suspect if Big 5 rises above book value, January will be an excellent time to sell. This way I can take advantage of the January effect to realize profits for 2020. I will keep my eye out for massive changes to Big 5's business model and if it makes sense I'll hold onto at least some shares to take advantage of future stock price increases.

