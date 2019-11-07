GNC Holdings: Improved Cash Generation Is Helping To Make Its Own Luck

GNC is engaged in a process to re-finance its cap structure, which should prove to be a catalyst for shares in the near term.

The market has responded to these efforts, bidding up shares well off their lows while the company's corporate bonds are approaching par after hitting lows of sub 50.

GNC has been able to boost its cash generation all while reducing its store footprint, proving its retrenchment strategy was the right plan going forward.

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) is the marketer and retailer of health, wellness and performance products. I previously detailed the company and the fiscal situation it was facing here so I won’t go into too much detail in this article. Additionally, SA Author Carlton Getz gave a good breakdown of the company’s recent Q3 results. Both these can serve as good primers for the company and its prospects. In this article, I want to delve further into the company’s cash generation performance and its ties to its debt & liquidity issues. I believe the company has made a sustainable improvement to this on the back of its strategy and appears to be moving towards debt relief as well.

Cash Generation

Since I have started following GNC, I have been focused on their cash flow from operations account as the best metric to measure GNC’s operational performance. With the company utilizing a retrenchment strategy, capex from investment is largely not relevant at this point in my opinion and the financing overhang is well documented.

The company’s cashflow has improved YoY at the Cashflow from operations level (+75%) though it is down 4% if we exclude the working capital effects. Sales have dropped 11%, driven by the company’s store closing strategy, so this is a sign the company is effectively identifying non-value added stores.

Source: Company Disclosures

I am not expecting much from Q4. It is traditionally the company’s weakest, with various holidays impacting consumer preferences as well. We can see last year that the company had a large WoC recovery but its non-WoC levels were near break-even. It’s possible they are slightly positive this year as they have been most quarters this year ex-WoC.

I was concerned previously as to whether this operational performance was sustainable after the great Q1 cash number that was very reliant on a seasonal strength plus a big working capital bonus. In fairness to the company, as the company shrinks its operations, there should be a reduced working capital level required as stock levels can be reduced, receivables are smaller etc. The company has indicated that it feels these working capital gains are sustainable, which I agree with based on the above efforts.

Effects of Capital Structure Changes

The company had to take on an onerous debt levels, which it was able to restructure in early 2018 to give them time but at a high price. The company has made strides in 2019 in bringing the overall debt level down:

Source: GNC Holdings Q3 2019 10-Q

We can see the improvement the company has made on its charges compared to the Cash flow from Operations below but also how high these costs still are:

Source: Company Filings

The company is paying LIBOR + a margin of 8.75% per annum on this debt. The company has been aggressively paying it down but has undertaken efforts to continue to improve this situation. With interest running at almost $100m annually, if the company can bring this down with a better agreement, all those savings can be further plowed into improve their cap structure.

On its Q3 earnings call, CFO Tricia Toliver specifically addressed these efforts:

Finally, I'd like to take a moment to provide an update on the refinancing process. As I described in my remarks last quarter and noted in our press release earlier today, we are in the process of reviewing a range of refinancing options to further optimize our capital structure and enhance our financial flexibility. This work builds on the progress we made over the past year, as we reduced our indebtedness by approximately $400 million. We are working with an independent committee of the Board, supported by independent financial and legal advisers as we conduct a review and have had a series of discussions with financing sources in the United States and Asia. We are pleased with progress to-date. And while there can be no assurances, we are on track to complete our process in the fourth quarter.

This could be simply window dressing. However, if there was no interest in re-financing GNC’s debt, there would be no process. There would also be no interest from GNC if the terms are not improved. I suspect the takeover bid rumour may have been Harbin offering some sort of debt financing to replace the current structure as these would involve similar discussions, based on Tolivar’s allusion to Asia financing. Harbin has a heavy equity interest in GNC already and would have access to more inexpensive financing options. This would benefit their current equity investment in GNC as well so I would not rule it out.

The market’s view on the company’s outstanding convertible debentures is also affirmation of the market’s view on the business. Due in just 10 months, these are trading near their high in the last five years after trading down at one point to half this level:

Source: Bloomberg

I believe that the market is recognizing the progress GNC has made in its strategic plan, reflected in the above bond pricing as well as institutional willingness to engage with GNC to provide funding.

The Takeaway

GNC’s recent Q3 earnings announcement, combined with a rumoured takeover bid from JV partner Harbin Pharmaceutical, have driven shares of GNC up well off their lows from earlier in the year:

Source: Finviz.com

It looks to be a little over-bought here with some good support at $2.50 but based on the past year’s efforts, I believe management’s plan has taken hold and has stabilized GNC’s business. Combined with a potential debt restructuring catalyst in the next three to four months, I believe GNC represents a better risk reward here than it did at half the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.