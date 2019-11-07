CBL Preferreds - On Track For Outsized Returns

I still believe investing in the preferred shares over the common is the way to go, even though common shares have substantial upside potential if things progress favorably.

Preferred shares are on track to double since the August lows, with plenty of upside left. Add dividends into the mix, total returns have been around 70% since then.

CBL Properties (CBL) reported results for Q3 2019. Some key takeaways include:

Portfolio sales improved by 3.2% to $383 PSF. In other words, tenants are selling and things are certainly not falling off a cliff.

Continued progress on anchor redevelopments, including 27 former anchor spaces committed, under construction or with replacements already open.

FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.34 for Q3 2019, compared with $0.40 for Q4 2018, impacted by $0.02 dilution from asset sales and $0.04 of lower property NOI. We are approaching stabilization mode in terms of NOI declines.

Portfolio occupancy was 90.5%, representing a 30bps sequential improvement.

Announced agreement with Exeter Capital, highlights of which include Michael Ashner and Carolyn Tiffany have been appointed to CBL’s Board, effective November 1, 2019, and established a new Capital Allocation Committee, which will review financial strategies, capital allocation plans and other matters related to the capital structure.

On track to achieve FY 2019 results within the mid-to-high end of guidance range. CBL anticipates achieving 2019 FFO, as adjusted, in the range of $1.30-$1.35 per diluted share.

Note, 2019 guidance incorporates a reserve of $5-$15.0M for potential future unbudgeted lost rent from tenant bankruptcies, store closures or lease modifications. Based on bankruptcy and leasing activity YTD, including the impact of cotenancy, CBL expects to utilize ~$8-$10M of the reserve.

Preferred shares are still the way to go

In my article dated 20 September 2019, I mentioned, among other things:

The preferreds have more than 3 times upside to reach par value ($25) and also offer a current dividend yield in excess of 20%.

Since then, the CBL.PD preferreds have increased by almost 50%, from $7.84 (price at previous publication) to $11.68 at the time of writing this article (same trends apply to CBL.PE):

It is important to note that a $0.4609 dividend per share was received by CBL-PD shareholders of record 16 September on 30 September. Quite a nice total return. Also, compared to the August lows (low $7s for CBL-PD, mid $6s for CBL-PE), the preferreds have delivered total returns of ~70%, factoring in dividends as well.

At the moment,

CBL-PD preferreds have around 2.15 upside to reach par value ($25) - versus the current share price of $11.68 - and also offer a current dividend yield of 15.75% .

- versus the current share price of $11.68 - and also offer a current . CBL.PE preferreds have around 2.4 upside to reach par value ($25) - versus the current share price of $10.47 - and offer offer a current dividend yield 15.85%.

Even though the upside potential is less compared to my previous article, it is still massive. That said, I took the opportunity to trim 25% of my position (it is always prudent to do so), which has enjoyed substantial returns (my average price in CBL-PE is in the very low $7s). The reason why I did this also relates to the following section of the Q3 2019 release:

DIVIDEND In March 2019, CBL suspended its quarterly common dividend for two quarters. Prior to year-end, CBL will complete its review of taxable income projections and announce its common dividend policy for 2020. Consistent with CBL's strategy of maximizing internal cash flow available for investing and debt reduction, CBL intends to pay the minimum common dividend required, if any, to distribute taxable income.

Emphasis on "if any". This is new wording, also picked up by Christine McElroy of Citigroup during the Q&A session:

And then just on the dividend. I know you expect to clarify later this year. But your comments in the release suggests that there may not be a dividend at all when determining taxable income for the year. I think you said, if any.

There is always a small chance that preferred dividends might get suspended in order to preserve additional capital for accelerating initiatives like repurchasing debt below par value, etc. Note, in the earnings call Q&A, the CEO mentioned "Buying back bonds is not something that we've talked about". Still, who knows what the new Capital Allocation Committee will decide? Note, it is not necessary to suspend preferred dividends to buy back bonds, nor it is sensible to do so given that the Company is on a path to stabilization. Plus any skipped dividend payments will be a future liability as preferred dividends are 'cumulative' in nature and have seniority in the capital structure. This means that if preferred dividends are missed/skipped, all accumulated pending preferred dividends must be first be paid first, in full, prior to paying any common dividend.

In any case, CBL is generating significant amounts of free cash flow, after preferred dividends, which it is reinvesting in its properties as well as reducing debt, in line with the amortization schedule. I would certainly not mind seeing debt buybacks at prices well below par value, as this would add tremendous value and ease certain covenants. Overall, I believe there is a reasonable path for CBL to turn around declining FFO. I also want to see CBL restoring the common dividend, even a token amount to begin with, as this is another indication that we are going 'back to normal'. One could reasonably argue that it is in the best interest for preferred shareholders if the Company retains as much cash as possible, hence not pay a common dividend. Whilst I agree with this premise, I also believe that restoring the common dividend, even to a tiny/symbolic amount, will act as a psychological boost to preferred shareholders on the reasoning that 'if the common dividend is restored, the preferreds have more clarity' and away from the reasoning 'the common dividend got eliminated, preferred dividends are next'.

In closing, I believe that CBL has made decisive moves and there is a clear path towards an inflection point. I was happy with Q3 2019 results and expect brighter days ahead. I have only invested in the CBL preferred shares, mostly CBL.PE accumulating aggressively in the summer of 2019, close to the lows. I am pleased with the performance so far as well as the potential upside. If CBL continues making positive steps towards stabilization, I believe that high teens and heading towards $20 is not unreasonable. However, at that point I will trim a substantial part (majority) of my position.

