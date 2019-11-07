Gold's Cycles Make It A Good Buy Over Long Run

On January 23, 2019, I wrote an article titled "Prepare For A Deep Recession And Bear Market," where I noted that we could enter recession in early 2020 and that investors may want to accumulate gold or SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), dividend aristocrats, high yield dividend growth stocks, high dividend growth rate stocks, and "super safe stocks." The SPDR Gold Shares mimics the price movement of physical gold. In addition to the trade war uncertainty, the fact that Hong Kong had entered a recession on October 31 may be another reason that a recession is coming to the United States and that it is time to prepare. But is it really a good idea to buy gold? Do the technicals support it? Does supply and demand, inflation, and interest rates support buying gold?

Technical Picture of Gold

In my July 28, 2015 article, I showed that the inflation-adjusted price of gold shows a cyclical pattern. The graph below expands on that.

Source: Gold Prices - 100 Year Historical Chart

Over the past 100 years, gold has made three distinct large spikes that, according to the red resistance lines, seem to have surged at roughly the same rate. It seems that gold is ready to make another but smaller spike that is climbing at roughly the same rate as the other red resistance lines. The bullish rounded bottom gives a target of $1,733.34. If the price follows the red resistance line, which seems most likely, it will reach the target by October 21, 2020. If the price follows the 2nd resistance (purple) line, it will reach the target by August 2022. And if the price follows the 1st resistance (black) line, which seems least likely, it will reach the target by March 2032. After crossing $1,733.34, the price could either fall back down to the 1st resistance line or head to the 3rd resistance line before falling.

Those three distinct large spikes could be seen as bull and bear cycles, and the bear cycle of gold may not be over. This does not mean that gold could not head to $1,733.34. It means that if it does, gold will likely then head lower. If the bear cycle were over, then gold would rise to the 3rd resistance line, which would be about $2,000, or breakout above the 3rd resistance line. As shown in the table below, each of the previous bear cycles were at least twice as long as the bull cycle before it. If the pattern continues, the end of the current bear cycle would not end till at least April 25, 2035.

Source: Gold Prices - 100 Year Historical Chart

Meanwhile, the 5-year technicals support gold going higher. However, the 6-month technicals say gold would likely fall further but could also move higher if it breaks out.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The left side of the image above is the 5-year graph, while the right side is the 6-month graph. In the 5-year graph, gold formed a bullish cup and handle with a target (1st Target) of $1,510. Gold also formed a bullish rounded bottom with a target (2nd Target) of $1,570. Gold may oscillate between these two targets before breaking out higher or lower. The W%R is -92.54 (very oversold), and the RSI is 42.78 (neither overbought nor oversold). In eight of thirteen times the RSI, MACD, and W%R were at similar levels as shown by the orange lines in the 5-year graph, gold rose. In the 6-month graph, gold formed a bearish descending triangle with a 1st target of $1,425. But if gold breaks out about its triangle pattern, it can rise to its 2nd target of $1,575.

Gold Supply and Demand

Gold ETFs including the SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Gold Trust (IAU), and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) saw record inflows in the third quarter (July-September). Those inflows nearly coincide with the spike in gold from June to early September. But physical gold demand rose only 3% during the quarter, meaning the 5.56% gain in GLD over that period made the ETF overvalued, and it should fall by about 2.42% to $136.46/share or about $1,447.77/oz. of gold.

In the third quarters of 2017, 2018, and 2019, gold demand rose -17.41%, 5.39%, and 14.89% year-over-year respectively. In the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2018, gold demand rose 37.38% and 49.64% quarter-over-quarter respectively, as shown in the table below.

Source: Gold Demand Trends

From the bar graph below, gold demand tends to oscillate between about 1,300 and 1,000 metric tons (tonnes) per quarter. 1 metric ton equals 1.10231 tons. Given that fourth quarter demand grew 35-50% quarter over quarter in 2017 and 2018, demand would probably surge to the resistance line in the bar graph below in the fourth quarter, which would probably cause gold to rise over the fourth quarter. Note that the price of gold nearly matched the demand fluctuations from 2011 to 2013.

Source: Gold Demand Statistics

Gold supply rose 4% in the third quarter largely due to gold recycling as mine production was almost unchanged. This means that gold could fall another 4%. However, based on the bar graph below, the gold price does not seem to follow supply.

Source: Gold Supply Statistics

Gold and the Inflation Rate

It is expected that the Trump tariffs would cause the inflation rate to surge and gold to follow. As shown in the graph below, gold has been surging from late 2018 to 2019, much of the middle years of Trump's Presidency. But the inflation rate has been falling, not rising. Since 1980, the year-over-year monthly U.S. inflation rate has generally been declining, oscillating between support and resistance line while gold has surged. The inflation rate may rise to the green resistance line, which is at about 2.85%, the same inflation rate in 2007 just before the Credit Crisis.

Source: YCharts

In the short run, gold seems to loosely go up and down with the inflation rate. But gold will often peak before the inflation rate peaks and hit bottom before the inflation rate hits bottom, as seen in both 2007-2009 and 2018. On March 17, 2008, gold peaked at $1,003/oz. The inflation rate kept rising till August, about five months later. On November 12, 2008, gold hit a bottom at $712/oz., but the inflation rate kept falling till August 2009, about nine months later. On February 14, 2018, gold peaked at $1,350/oz. The inflation rate kept rising till August, about six months later. On August 16, 2018, gold hit bottom at $1,174/oz. The inflation rate fell till February 2019, about six months later, and has been rather flat since.

As of August 13, 2019, the overall inflation rate, which includes food and energy, was 1.8% versus 2.2% for core inflation. Overall inflation is expected to hit 2.3% by the end of the year with 2.5% core inflation. Core inflation excludes food and energy costs. This tells me that gold could be forming a top. Gold peaked on July 8, 2016 about the same time inflation started to rise.

Gold and Interest Rates

Gold falling as inflation rises makes sense considering that gold tends to fall with rising interest rates and that interest rates tend to rise with inflation. But the Fed just lowered interest rates again, so why is gold not rising? On Wednesday, October 30, the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.50%-1.75%, but it had also said in their last meeting that there will likely be only one more 25 basis point cut in 2019. Thus, it looks like the Fed may pause, and Powell did hint at a pause in the October meeting. The market likely was disappointed, causing gold to fall. But then Powell said that it will take a significant rise in inflation to justify a rate hike, which sounds bullish for gold in the long run. Given that the Fed does not expect the PCE to hit 2.0% till 2022, there may not be any rate hikes for the next two years.

The graph below shows that gold has not always risen when the effective federal funds rate fell.

Source: YCharts

As shown by the green line 4, gold recently started surging when the Fed raised interest rates to 2.00%-2.25% on September 26, 2018 and said it still planned to raise interest rates one more time in 2018, which it did in December. But why would raising the interest rates to 2.00%-2.25% and planning to raise interest rates one more time that year cause gold's trend to move higher? It seems that by the Fed signaling that they still planned to raise rates one more time in 2018, they would hit a down-trending resistance line which would very likely lead to a recession. The same thing happened in the mid-1980s (green line 1) and before the credit crisis (green line 3). Gold did not surge at the end of the Fed's rate hikes just before the Tech Bubble (green line 2), maybe because rates did not hit the resistance line and there was no threat of a recession. Thus, the threat of a recession probably caused gold to move higher.

Since I predict that a recession is coming, I will focus on the times before or during a recession. In the above graph, the red box 1 saw gold fall as interest rates oscillated up, down, up, down, and up. But just before box 1, gold jumped higher as interest rates fell. Gold rose as interest rates fell in the boxes 2, 3, 4, and 5. After box 2, interest rates slowly started to rise, and gold plunged. After box 3, interest rates were flat, and gold plunged then briefly popped higher, starting a period of falling rates and gold prices. After box 4, interest rates were also flat, and gold kept rising. After box 5, interest rates continued falling, and gold also plunged. However, box 3 is the only box of the four which is before a recession (dark grey areas). Since we are getting closer to a recession but it has not happened yet, gold may act similar to what happened in and after box 3.

After the September meeting, Powell also mentioned that the Federal Reserve conducted "overnight repurchase operations" to ease the pressure on money markets. From this statement, some investors are speculating that the Fed may end up doing another round of QE (quantitative easing). Will more QE boost gold? As shown in the above graph, it looks like QE1 (December 2008 to March 2010), actually started gold's surge, not interest rates. QE2 was the same. Only QE3 (September 2012 to December 2013) saw gold falling despite rates remaining flat. Two out of three times (66.7% probability) we did QE had a positive effect on gold. Thus another round of QE, if it happens, is not always positive for gold.

Conclusion

So is it a good idea to buy gold? If you plan to hold it, yes. In the short run, inflation will probably win and push gold lower. But in the long run, gold has a bright future with interest rates likely staying low, inflation rising, demand remaining strong, and a chance of QE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD, NUGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.