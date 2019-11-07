UNL: Cold Air Burst Sustains The Natural Gas Complex

Gas demand is set to bounce as cold bursts are expected to sweep across the northern U.S.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (UNL), our bearish view on the complex has not materialized, with the ETF gaining 6.38% to $9.43 per share.

Going forward and while storage surplus is accelerating, we believe that the early cold wave developing over the U.S. will counterbalance that, sustaining heating demand and UNL shares.

Besides, net spec length advanced robustly over the week, indicating that less and less investors are willing to keep their short positioning ahead of the winter season.

Source: Tradingview

The surplus of the storage picture accelerates, providing moderate headwinds on the flammable complex

Storage in the U.S. posted another healthy build on the week ending October 25, up 2.47% (w/w) to 3 695 Bcf, the EIA shows. While this advance contributed to propel gas stockpile seasonality into a deeper surplus, the storage picture continues to bring headwinds on the complex. Indeed, with stocks now evolving in a surplus of 1.6% or 58.6 Bcf compared to the five-year average and establishing 17.6% of 552 Bcf above last year level, gas pricing remains under pressure.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that and in spite of power demand remaining strong for this time of the year, as the coal to gas switch adds further gas demand, residential and commercial consumption is still evolving in its normal range, although colder than normal temperatures settled in the U.S.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Indeed, during the week ending October 30, demand for gas advanced slightly, up 1.7% (w/w) to 84.3 Bcf/d, whereas supply edged marginally higher, up 0.1% (w/w) to 99.1 Bcf/d.

Yet, LNG exports surged for the second consecutive week, up 24.4% to 51 Bcf, signing the faster exporting pace of the flammable commodity since the beginning of the shale revolution, providing marginal support for UNL shares.

Speculator positioning

During the week ending October 29, speculators lifted robustly their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, up 12.3% (w/w) to a net short length of 185 792 contracts.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

This strong advance comes mainly from robust short covering, down 6.85% (w/w) to 369 175 contracts and is partly offset by marginal long liquidations, down 0.6% (w/w) to 183 383 contracts.

Besides, the sentiment on the flammable complex remains bearish for the time being, but the rapid short covering observed lately might indicate a reversal of the momentum that should contribute to sustain UNL shares.

In front of that, bets on natural gas are still skewed to the downside, with shorts cumulative 29.77% of the open interest versus an average over the last 20-week of 28.33%.

Since 2019 start, net spec bets on gas futures plunged more than 23x, whereas UNL’s YTD performance declined 12.08% to $9.1 per share.

Gas demand is set to bounce as cold burstsare expected to sweep across the northern U.S

Going forward, temperatures in the U.S. should contribute to sustain the complex and UNL shares, given that numerous bursts of cold air will sweep across the northern U.S, the National Weather Service shows. This system will bring scattered snow showers, chilly lows and below-average temperatures, sustaining considerably demand for the flammable commodity.

Concomitantly, the West will be mild to warm, with highs expected to range between the 50s and 80s in the Southwest. Yet, light demand for commodity will linger in these regions, counterbalancing somewhat the chilly weather expected in the Northeast.

Source: National Weather Service

The outlook remains somewhat uncertain, as the Global Forecast System and the European model show divergent views regarding the upcoming cold. Nevertheless, as winter nears, the seasonal heating demand will pick up, sustaining natural gas price dynamics and UNL shares.

Closing thoughts

In spite of natural gas supply continuing to ramp up and storage entering a deeper surplus, the seasonal demand for the complex is set to pick up, as weather data becomes more supportive.

Concomitantly, with the robust appreciation of speculative bets that has been mostly due to strong short covering, bulls seems to have additional space to push gas prices higher.

We look forward to reading your comments.

