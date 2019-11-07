Aurora: Pricing Pressure Could Weigh On Q1 Results

Aurora (ACB) is one of the largest cannabis producers in Canada. However, from the recent quarterly results of HEXO, we can see that pricing has been compressed across the board in Canada as production overwhelms a slow-growing market. For Aurora, the stakes are high given the significant investments it is making to build large cultivation facilities globally. If prices drop significantly in Canada, it would not only hurt its profitability but it could also put pressure on its financial stability. The company's current cash position of $316 million doesn't leave too much room for error given the remaining capital expenditure requirements at its Sun and Nordic 2 facilities.

(All amounts in C$)

Aurora is operating one of the largest cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and will soon open two other large facilities. Aurora Sky is currently operating and producing 100,000 kg annually. Soon, Aurora Sun will add another 150,000 kg of annual capacity in the first half of 2020 while elevating Aurora to one of the two largest producers in Canada along with Canopy Growth (CGC). Given Aurora's large capacity we think the firm will be very sensitive to any pricing compression in the overall market. Aurora has invested and will continue to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into its cultivation facilities. Thus, it is imperative for the company to earn an acceptable rate of return on its investments in order to justify its enormous investments.

(Source: IR Deck)

Latest Signs of Price Compression

The biggest evidence of price pressure came from HEXO's recent quarterly results for the three months ended on July 31, 2019. HEXO reported a ~10% reduction in pricing for its medical and recreational sales. More importantly, the company could only sell its products to the wholesale market at a shockingly low price of $0.56 per gram. Furthermore, the company recorded an inventory impairment of $17 million due to management expectation of pricing pressure in the market. HEXO also announced a new product line Original Stash selling $4.49 per gram to help compete with the black market. We think HEXO's recent challenges are some of the strongest evidence that the Canadian market is facing downward pricing pressures.

(Source: Public Filings)

While HEXO was the first major LP to provide direct evidence of pricing pressure, other companies have been suffering from expectations that the market could be oversupplied in the near-term. First of all, The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) announced recently that banks decided to not provide financing for its Valleyfield facility. The company got punished in the public markets as investors reprice the stock for higher risk of failure and delayed construction timeline. Before the recent announcement, TGOD has been touting that funding was secured for its flagship facility construction. However, we think the banks decided to pull out most likely due to the deteriorating outlook for cannabis production in Canada. After more than one year into legalization, we think investors have enough data points to believe that a step function change is unlikely at this point. The legal market is slowing growing but the supply side of things is looking much worse.

Aurora's Dilemma

The issue for Aurora is that the company has set off on a path that involves the construction of several world-class cultivation facilities. The company spent $150 million for its Aurora Sky facility and is spending more for two other huge facilities, Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2. The math is simple, to earn a hypothetical 20% return on its investment which could be $500 million for the three facilities mentioned above, Aurora needs to make at least $100 million in unlevered free cash flow annually. However, so far, Aurora remains unprofitable and cash flows negative. For the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2019, the company reported a gross margin of 56% and total operating expenses of $365 million. In order to earn a 20% required return after all expenses, Aurora needs to make $830 million of sales in order to earn an EBITDA of ~$100 million. There are two things to take note in this high-level analysis: 1) the 20% return represents what a typical capital project should earn at least theoretically and 2) this operating expense estimate is likely an understatement given Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 haven't been commissioned which means that operating expenses will increase substantially given the required personnel and operating expenses.

Capital Expenditures $500 Required Return 20% Required Cash Flow $100 Operating Expenses $365 Gross Margin 56% Net Sales Required $830

The purpose of this brief analysis is to illustrate the fact that Aurora will need to substantially increase its revenue in order to achieve reasonable returns from its investments. Most of Aurora's current sales are supplied by its existing facilities including assets acquired from MedReleaf and CanniMed, so the $830 million referenced above represent additional sales. Aurora reported total net sales of $99 million last quarter which equals ~$400 million of annual sales. In short, we think Aurora needs to achieve annual sales of almost $1.2 billion in order to make a reasonable return on its investments in the three largest facilities. Given the recent market data and Aurora's recent results, we think it will take significant improvements both within and outside Canada to even have a shot at that number. For example, the Nordic facilities are designed to supply the European cannabis market but there has been no progress on the EU moving to legalize cannabis recreationally. The existing medical market remains very small and current sales to the EU are only around tens of millions, far from what's required to move the 130,000 kg of annual production that Aurora alone will have. Not to mention the facilities that other Canadian LPs are building in Europe such as Tilray's facility in Spain, Canopy's assets in Denmark, Germany, and Spain.

Looking Ahead

As arguably one of the two largest cannabis producers in the world, Aurora has a lot at stake when it comes to pricing. Cannabis production is a commoditized business it is inevitable that pricing pressure could emerge in markets like Canada where demand has been significantly lower than the industry had anticipated. Because of the large capital investments that Aurora has committed to its production facilities, it is critical for the firm to achieve certain pricing in order to make a reasonable return on its ongoing investments. However, based on the recent announcements and results released by HEXO, we think the Canadian legal market has already entered oversupply. Prices are coming down in Canada and it will only accelerate as more large-scale facilities are completed and licensed. In light of recent evidence of downward pricing trends, we think Aurora stands to become one of the biggest losers in a deflationary pricing environment. We are downgrading Aurora to Underperform based on emerging signs of price compression in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.