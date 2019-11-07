Foresight Energy: In Serious Need Of Help

Regardless of the perfect clarity provided by hindsight, there were still clear warning signs several years ago that this investment was likely to end poorly.

Introduction

An investor does not require much foresight to now see that Foresight Energy (FELP) is most likely heading to bankruptcy, following a missed interest payment and their non-listed parent company Murray Energy filing for bankruptcy. Regardless of the perfect clarity provided by hindsight, there were still clear warning signs that the future was not bright well over twelve months ago in early 2018 when the market was still assigning some value to their shares. If there is one benefit from any corporate collapse, it is the takeaways that investors can derive to hopefully avoid seeing a similar outcome a second time.

Is There Any Chance Of Recovery

It can be dangerous to make an assertion regarding the future with certainty, however, in this situation it is forgivable as with net debt amounting to $1.248b, there is little prospect of their equity retaining any material value in the future. Even if they were to somehow manage to find a way to move past this apparent dead-end, they are merely kicking the can down the road as thermal coal in the United States has a very bleak future.

Red Flags & Takeaways

These will focus on the main red flags that were previously visible leading up to 2019, during the period in time in which their shares actually were assigned a degree of value by the market and their fate was slightly less obvious. The main red flag being that it is very difficult to fight against the tide, whilst they can talk up their credentials as a leading thermal coal producer, this does not change the fact the outlook for their industry is dire.

Whilst it can still be profitable to invest in melting industries, investors need to pay additional attention to their prospects and the underlying forces driving the secular decline and continued demand. The tobacco industry provides an easy comparable example, whilst it is generally known that tobacco demand is within a secular decline, much like thermal coal demand, the critical difference however lays with the nature of the consumer demand. Despite sounding rather evil, tobacco consumers often get addicted to the nicotine whereas it is dubious to believe anyone is addicted to electricity provided by thermal coal. Subsequently, as the economics and social opinion of coal based electricity turn further negative, there is minimal left to support its continued demand and pricing power.

Admittedly the case could be made for ignoring this fundamental flaw if their financial position was over capitalized and thus capable of spinning off plenty of cash even in the short term, as even a quickly melting ice cube can still theoretically have some intrinsic value. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from 2016 through 2018:

Image Source: Author.

Although they managed to keep their net debt broadly flat from the end of 2016 until the end of 2018 and saw several of their leverage ratios improve, it was clear they were still under immense financial pressure. The most glaringly concerning ratio being their interest coverage consistently sitting well below a result of 1, which indicates their earnings before interest and taxation were insufficient to cover their interest expense. Even if this ratio was completely ignored, the same conclusion could have been drawn by examining any of their other ratios with every other one indicating a highly stressed financial position that would require a rapid and sustained increase in earnings to relieve. Considering the aforementioned bleak outlook for thermal coal, it would have been rather dubious to assume such a situation was likely to eventuate.

Conclusion

Although it may be clearer with the benefit of hindsight, mixing a dying industry with high leverage seldom produces desirable investment returns. Seeing as their fate seems all but officially sealed, all that can be hoped for is that their unitholders are adequately diversified and thus able to easily traverse these times.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Foresight Energy's 2018 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.