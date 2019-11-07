October Portfolio Update: Galapagos Outperformed, Cash Ready

I have 20% cash available to spend when one of the stocks on my watchlist go on sale. I expect to take a position in Cisco Systems and/or increase my position in Ulta soon.

My first month went great with a return of 3.56% (outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.52%), primarily due to strong performance of the biotech company Galapagos.

With this article, I want to start a series of monthly disclosing my portfolio performance so that my followers can track my investment strategy.

Dear fellow investors, I started writing for Seeking Alpha in August and I really enjoyed it. I believe the time has come to give my "followers" something extra by fully disclosing my portfolio performance monthly. As such, I started a totally new Seeking Alpha portfolio with an initial investment of €10,000 ($11.167), and I will add a monthly €300 ($335), which I believe every investor should be able to put aside. My goal is to reach a yearly return of +10%, thus outperforming the S&P 500. My first month started great with a return of 3.56%, primarily due to strong performance of Galapagos.

Investment strategy

As you can read on my profile, my investment strategy consists of picking misinterpreted stocks with:

1. A clear long-term growth trajectory: I give insight on why my stock picks will outperform market expectations over the long term. Competitive advantage is a very important factor for this.

2. Strong cash flow generation/growth: I see cash flow as the main number to look at, as this number can't be manipulated by management. A higher cash flow means higher dividend payouts and/or buybacks and/or investment possibilities.

3. A valuation which is not too rich: I like to balance between low valuation and strong growth. One should be careful with both very low valuation as well as high growth stocks. I look for stocks with a favorable valuation/growth correlation.

4. Risks that are not too high: both leverage (Debt/EBITDA), the stock beta and competition are things to look out for.

Portfolio performance

The portfolio performed very well with a gain of 3.56%, which was a bit higher than the overall stock market. This was primarily a consequence of the strong performance of my biggest position in Galapagos (GLPG), which gained 14% after the unjustified drop in September. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCPK:AMVMF) was the poorest performer, losing 5% as Q3 again disappointed due to weak material prices.

(Investor portfolio performance)

Trades during October 2019

As I explained, I started this portfolio in October. Thus, all the stocks that appear in the next section are bought during this month.

Individual stock performance and news

Galapagos: €168 - Target price; €190 - BUY

You can read my quarterly report analysis here.

This stock gained 26.40% in October (my investment gained 14%) after it sold off in September. This gain was primarily attributed to an overall gain in the biotech sector, although I believe many risk-averse investors started jumping in after it announced the collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which was widely explained in the Q3 presentation. As a consequence of this collaboration, Galapagos now has $6.2 bln in cash, which is more than 60% of its market cap, reducing risks significantly. Note that the increase in the stock price occurred on very high volume, which is a positive sign. There was also some negative and positive news during the last week of October: first Galapagos stopped its MOR106 clinical development in atopic dermatitis. However, this drug was not at all important for Galapagos. Later, Gilead exercised its Initial Warrant A to increase ownership from 22% to 25.1% in Galapagos. This is a sign of confidence in Galapagos' possibilities, although the exercise price of €140.59 could have a drag on the stock price next week.

Data by YCharts

(Source: TradingView)

Compagnie des Alpes (OTCPK:CLPIF): €26.90 - Target price; €34 - BUY

You can read my quarterly analysis here.

CDA gained 6.3% in October (my investment gained 9%) as the company reported its strongest sales in its entire history, which was (as I expected) caused by a very strong performance in its Leisure Destinations division. As the stock did not respond in proportion to its financial performance, I still advise to take a position in this stock. The growth prospects are very good and the valuation is just too low with a P/E of 10.73 and EV/EBITDA of 5.01. Furthermore, technically the stock could break out above the strong resistance of €27.

(Source: TradingView)

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY): €23.06 - Target price; €79 - BUY

You can read the reason why I am so bullish on this stock here and my quarterly analysis here.

RIB gained 9.5% in October (my position is up 2%). On this SaaS company, I am the most bullish. Its Q3 report was very strong, with 81% revenue growth, but even more important with a very strong conversion to its new SaaS platform "MTWO". In my opinion this stock could be a multi-bagger as it is changing from a license-based model to a subscription-based model, which always gets cheered up by the market. I expect its multiple to increase significantly over the coming years.

(Source: TradingView)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): $234.82 - Target price; $340 - HOLD

Ulta Beauty was down 12.3% in October (my position is down 3.6%). After the significant drop in Q2 2019 numbers, which showed a weakening beauty market in the US, the CEO and the board of directors purchased significant amounts of shares, which is a very bullish sign. In my opinion, the growth story for ULTA is not over yet as it keeps growing market share intensively. Investors just need to sweat out the short-term pain in the US beauty market, which is unfortunate for ULTA. Competitors like L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) are undergoing the same struggles in the US. Unfortunately, ULTA is 100% exposed in the US, while competitors also make business in Europe and Asia. ULTA will disclose its quarterly results on 12/05/19. We can expect these results to be bad when we look at L'Oreal's and Estée's numbers. L'Oreal saw a decrease in comparable sales of -1.3% vs. -0.3 over the first nine months in the US. Estée Lauder saw a 6% decrease in sales in the US, worsening from the prior quarters. This is what management said about the US downturn during its last conference call:

We believe recent declines in color cosmetics in the US are due to several factors. Trends change and a more natural appearance is now involved, which requires fewer products that went contouring and other looks were popular. Also, the number of new product launches in makeup declined 20% in the last year, including forming the brands. In addition, Gen Z consumers are discovering the benefits of skin care, spurred by more social media activity in that category. Our brands continue to innovate strongly in both makeup and skincare.

Because of the US cosmetic downturn, I believe Q3 could be another disappointing quarter for Ulta and the stock could go down even more. As a consequence, I give the stock a "HOLD" at this moment. However, I see a lot of long-term upside if the US cosmetic market starts to grow again, which it eventually will do. I did not take a very large position in the stock to be able to increase my position if it would drop further.

(Source: TradingView)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: €22.23 - Target price; €25 - HOLD

You can read my quarterly analysis here.

AMG keeps having a rough time, as its quarterly EBITDA decreased by 59%. The main reason is the increasingly bad performance of its whole metal portfolio, primarily vanadium and lithium. However, metal prices should revive soon and management signed some important initiatives last quarter to increase shareholder value in the long term. Although I don't see many positives in the short term, I see this price as a bargain based on the long term. Investors need to be patient for this one.

(Source: TradingView)

Short-term investment decisions

If Galapagos keeps going up in the short term, I will partially sell my position around €180, making a significant gain in a short period. However, I will always keep holding a position in this beautiful biotech company, as I expect it to keep outperforming the market in the long term based on its Filgotinib data and potential catalysts GLPG1972 and Toledo.

I have 20% cash available to invest in new stocks/increase my position when some of my stocks go down. I do expect to take a position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as it has a high free cash flow yield of 7.5% and as I see its multiple expand based on its conversion from a pure hardware player to a hardware-software player. I will write an article on this company soon. Furthermore, I think Ulta could sell off if it misses expectations for Q3. As I expect it to perform well over the long term, I will increase my position in case of a new sell-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPG, CLPIF, AMVMF, RSTAY, ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.