Kinross Gold: An Earnings Miss Breaks The Upside Trend

The stock market will not tolerate earnings misses from gold miners that had the best price in years in the third quarter.

Kinross Gold (KGC) has just published its third-quarter results. The stock has been consolidating for a month in the $4.50-5.00 range, but the trading action on the earnings day pushed it decisively lower. Was the report that bad?

The company reported revenue of $877.1 million and earnings of $60.8 million, or $0.05 per share, missing analysts' estimates on both revenue and earnings. Kinross Gold produced 608,033 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,028 per ounce. The company reiterated its full-year production guidance of 2.5 million GEO at AISC of $995 per ounce (+/- 5%).

On the cash flow side, Kinross Gold generated $231.7 million of operating cash flow but spent $263.6 million on investing activities. For the first nine months of this year, Kinross Gold generated $816.3 million of operating cash flow and spent $844 million on investing activities. This is the common picture that plagued many gold miners for quite some time - everything that is obtained from the mines is buried back underground. Obviously, investors are not happy about such dynamics given the favorable gold price environment.

The moves made during the quarter include the acquisition of Chulbatkan development project in Russia for a total consideration of $283 million and a decision to increase the throughput capacity at the Tasiast mine to 24,000 tons per day which will require an investment of $150 million. The Russian mines have proved to be successful for Kinross so the Chulbatkan decision looks justified (the company is adding an estimated indicated resource of approximately 3.9 million ounces of gold; Kinross' Russian mines outperformed their original mine life expectations due to successful exploration).

The Tasiast feasibility study promises a 60% internal rate of return (IRR) based on the gold price of $1,200 per ounce and an oil price of $55 per barrel. Investors and traders in the gold mining space are accustomed to seeing rosy IRR projections which ultimately end with the pattern of burying money back underground that I highlighted above, so I'd better wait for the first actual results of the Tasiast expansion rather than hail it as a breakthrough right now. That said, both investment decisions look rather promising in the longer term.

In the shorter term, Kinross Gold is punished for delivering results below expectations on a major down-day for the gold prices. Kinross Gold as a stock has a major problem - a bloated share count - and the company shows no desire to deal with it. In fact, 60% of the Chulbatkan deal consideration came in the form of Kinross shares. Such strategy can work in an environment of a never-ending gold price upside, but the reality is different, and the bloated share count works against Kinross when the company fails to meet expectations of the investment community.

In my opinion, Kinross Gold stays a momentum stock in a sense that you can always use it to play a major move in gold as the company has decent working mines and interesting projects. However, a real big move can happen only if the company turns its attention to its stock price dynamics. The recipe is simple: deliver positive free cash flow and use it to remove excessive shares from the market because it is very hard to show much progress on the earnings side if you have 1.25 billion shares outstanding. At this point, nothing shows that the company is willing to deal with this problem, so Kinross Gold shares will have trouble moving past recent highs unless the gold price has a major rally.

