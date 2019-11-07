Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 18, 2019

20 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 17 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found useful for reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 18, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

20 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 10 last week) and the average price return was 0.15% (up from -0.09% last week). The leading gainers were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (1.75%), Other Non-U.S. Equity (+1.36%), and Asia Equity (+1.07%), while High Yield Munis (-1.60%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

17 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 10 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.34% (up from -0.03% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Other Non-U.S. Equity (+2.31%), U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (2.25%), and Latin American Equity (+2.18%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-1.12%) and MLPs (-0.81%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.20%), Emerging Market Income (+2.73%), and US Utilities (+2.70%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.83%). The average sector discount is -5.54% (down from -5.37% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Income (+0.63%), while Latin American Equity (-1.13%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.16% (down from -0.04% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Global Equity Dividend (+3.54), followed by U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+3.07). The lowest z-score this week was Emerging Market Equity (-0.63), followed by U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (-0.63). The average z-score is +0.89 (down from +1.32 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.14%), Global Equity Dividend (9.93%), Global Growth & Income (9.51%), Emerging Market Income (9.08%), and Senior Loan (8.75%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.06% (down from +7.09% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies (ACP) -5.43% 12.30% -6.32% -0.2 -5.49% 0.00% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -4.74% 11.17% 4.27% 0.0 -0.49% 4.04% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps F (NMCO) -4.45% % 1.86% 0.0 -4.08% 0.13% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power (BUI) -3.99% 6.46% 6.75% 0.2 -3.44% 0.19% BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -3.82% 4.66% -1.93% 0.4 -4.03% -0.28% Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) -3.77% 6.52% -11.93% -3.0 -1.99% 2.23% MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -3.59% 4.70% -3.86% 0.3 -4.14% -0.55% Guggenheim Taxable Muni Mng Du (MUTF:XGBAX) -3.48% 6.22% 6.83% 1.1 -3.43% -0.26% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) -3.36% 12.39% -2.55% 0.0 -3.01% 0.36% MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -3.20% 9.14% 10.23% 2.4 -3.00% -0.18%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) 5.17% 10.13% 6.28% 1.3 4.57% -0.51% Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income (CCD) 3.87% 9.68% 5.88% 2.7 2.73% -1.01% ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) 3.80% 0.16% -16.26% -0.8 1.16% -3.43% Miller/Howard High Income Equi (HIE) 3.72% 12.15% 7.81% 2.2 4.85% 1.24% Voya Natural Resource Equity (IRR) 2.76% 15.17% -10.09% -2.0 2.68% -0.47% Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 2.75% 7.73% 30.07% 1.1 2.25% 0.09% Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI (EDF) 2.62% 16.16% 45.96% 1.6 0.07% -1.72% PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (PCK) 2.59% 4.12% 11.37% 1.6 1.70% -0.65% First Trust Energy Inc&Growth (FEN) 2.41% 10.24% 8.37% 2.9 2.21% -0.05% EV National Muni Opps Trust (EOT) 2.26% 3.99% 5.79% 0.8 1.87% -0.28%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters, and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Preferred Income II (HPF) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.55% 5.95% -0.1 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 JH Preferred Income (HPI) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.46% 5.62% -0.3 83% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -10.6% 0.0481 0.043 4.14% -6.74% -0.2 111% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) -10.0% 0.04 0.036 3.00% -7.38% 0.8 83% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 JH Preferred Income III (HPS) -10.0% 0.1222 0.11 6.88% 1.00% -0.2 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -7.3% 0.0395 0.0366 3.88% -10.10% 1.2 113% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -6.0% 0.0415 0.039 3.82% -9.06% 1 114% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0276 0.026 6.75% -8.94% 1.2 135% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.20% -11.07% 2.5 102% 10/1/2019 10/9/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -5.6% 0.0516 0.0487 4.69% -8.04% 0.4 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -5.4% 0.0517 0.0489 4.71% -7.30% 0.7 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -2.8% 0.1106 0.1075 11.27% -7.44% -0.6 2% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -2.5% 0.1026 0.1 11.08% -9.14% 1 19% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.2% 0.046 0.045 5.81% -0.53% 1.7 93% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.6% 0.02893 0.02876 9.20% -6.95% 0.2 30% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.5% 0.02927 0.02912 7.58% -3.35% 1.8 33% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -0.1% 0.0874 0.0873 11.72% -11.04% -0.1 0% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 0.1% 0.0914 0.0915 11.27% -10.72% 0.5 40% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.3% 0.06019 0.06038 8.75% -7.69% 1.3 48% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04251 0.04265 8.66% -6.93% 1.3 53% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.6% 0.0903 0.0908 7.73% 30.07% 1.1 37% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.02024 0.02038 9.44% 1.17% 0.8 57% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.2% 0.0462 0.04677 9.14% 10.23% 2.4 29% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 1.9% 0.0568 0.0579 7.71% -8.90% 0.1 107% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 3.95% -7.61% 1.1 100% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 3.7% 0.082 0.085 6.33% -8.15% 3.6 97% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) 3.8% 0.0685 0.0711 8.02% -11.70% 0.5 91% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 4.3% 0.023 0.024 6.92% -10.34% 1.2 85% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) 5.3% 0.0418 0.044 3.38% -9.09% 1.4 102% 10/2/2019 10/14/2019 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) 6.0% 0.1167 0.1237 8.67% -5.98% 1.4 75% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 8.2% 0.072 0.0779 8.69% -8.43% 1.6 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 8.6% 0.035 0.038 7.40% -10.98% 1.6 86% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.96% -11.49% 0.3 88% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.75% -11.50% 0.5 89% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) 12.7% 0.06 0.0676 5.65% -6.57% 0.6 81% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 13.4% 0.0695 0.0788 7.52% -12.27% 0.1 88% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 14.4% 0.0668 0.0764 7.45% -11.51% 0.7 86% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 15.4% 0.065 0.075 8.17% -10.19% 1.9 65% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Limited Duration Inc (BLW) 23.4% 0.0795 0.0981 7.56% -7.97% 1.9 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) 25.2% 0.067 0.0839 7.45% -8.84% 1.3 79% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Despite The Pervasive Negativity, A Resilient Market Nears New Highs (Oct. 18)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Opportunities (Oct. 20)

Lance Roberts presents For The Bulls, It's Now Or Never (Oct. 21)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.