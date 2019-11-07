Cloudera Is A Sell

The past year has not been kind to shareholders of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with shares down about 36% in 12 months. This put the company on my radar, because I'm intrigued by the combination of enterprise cloud business that may be trading at a relative discount. I'll review whether I think this is a good investment or not by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock. I'll jump right to the point for those impatient many who can't stand my writing.

I think this is a deeply troubled investment at these prices and I think investors would do well to avoid it. That said, for some reason not everyone is persuaded by my arguments, and for those people I recommend an alternative to outright share ownership. Because preservation of capital is so critically important, I think replacing shares with call options makes the most sense for longs. They offer much of the upside at far less risk.

Company Background

Cloudera is an enterprise data cloud company which helps people transform data into actionable insights. The company offers streaming analytics, data engineering, data warehousing, real time operational analytics and similar services. Cloudera generates revenues from subscriptions and services, and targets its marketing efforts at the world’s largest enterprises, as these capture and analyze the vast majority of the world’s data. Also relevant is the fact that this past January, the company acquired Hortonworks Inc. for $1.2 billion.

Financial Snapshot

A review of the financial history here indicates that this is a very compelling growth story. In fact, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 34.5%. In addition, the revenue growth has continued, with revenue in the first half of FY2020 up 77% relative to the same period a year ago. The problem is that that’s where the good news end. While revenue has grown, so too have losses. Specifically, net losses have grown at a compounded rate of ~7.3% since 2015. Additionally, while revenue grew heartily in the first half of FY2020, losses more than doubled.In fact, I ran a regression on revenue and net loss and found a reasonably strong negative relationship between the two (r=-.45). The evidence suggests, therefore, that there’s a tenuous connection between the top line (i.e. what is vaunted by the bulls) and the bottom line (i.e. the ultimate source of all long term shareholder returns).

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As I’ve said many, many times, we need to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the company itself. It is the case that a perfectly good company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. At the same time, a troubled company such as this one can actually be a great investment if the investor can get it at the right price. In my view, the “right” price is one where the market is not excessively optimistic about the future of the business. If investors are too sanguine about a company’s future, any inevitable slip in performance will cause the shares to drop. For that reason, I equate optimism with risk. I judge optimism in a few ways, one of which is to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earings, free cash and the like). If the investor is willing to pay excessive prices for a dollar of future earnings or free cash flow, that, in my mind is a sign of excessive market enthusiasm. By that measure, Cloudera is now an exemplar of “optimistically priced”, given that price to free cash flow is north of 400 (!).

Data by YCharts

Another way in which I judge the optimism of the stock is to look at the assumptions about the future embedded in the price. The way I do this is by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and some basic algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and thereby work out what the market must be assuming about the long term growth rate of the firm. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that Cloudera will grow at a perpetual growth rate of about 21%. I consider this to be a ridiculously optimistic assumption.

Options As Alternative

I think investors who insist on staying long here would be wise to switch out of the stock and into call options. These are obviously less expensive, and are therefore less risky than the stock itself. I think preservation of capital should always be top of mind for investors, and I think getting much of the upside at a fraction of the cost is therefore something to consider. My favorite call as proxy trade at the moment is the February Cloudera call with a strike of $10. At the moment, these are bid-ask at $.6-$.7. So if the investor simply takes the bid on this trade, they will have access to much of the upside here at ~11% of the cost.

To paraphrase a famous community organizer turned President, let me be clear. I’m not advocating buying these calls. I’m only advocating them as an alternative to share ownership to those people who insist on staying long here, in spite of my very compelling arguments to avoid.

Conclusion

I think Cloudera is another example of a company that is trading at an excessive price on the hope that it can someday, eventually, turn its rapid growth into profitable growth. There’s no sign of reaching this promised land anywhere on the horizon. Compounding the risk to investors in my estimation is the fact that share valuations are quite rich. For that reason, I recommend avoiding this name. For those people who insist on remaining long, I think switching from shares to call options makes the most sense, as these provide much of the upside at very much less capital deployed (and hence risk). I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they will sooner or later meet. I think investors would do well to sell before price drops to meet value. For those who disagree with my bearish thesis, I hope for their sake that they switch to calls as a much less risky alternative to share ownership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.