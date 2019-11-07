4 Reasons TransMedics Stock Is A Buy Right Now

The earnings season has proved mostly favorable for the overall Healthcare sector. This is noteworthy, considering that the uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit shows no signs of abating.

Considered to be largely a defensive sector, healthcare has been trending upwards in the last three months. But still, there has been one gem that went public in 2019 and missed the buzz, mostly due to rising global uncertainty. I am talking about TransMedics (TMDX).

TransMedics, a company focused on the organ transportation market, hit the market in April 2019. Founded by Dr. Waleed Hassanein, the company has developed an OCS (Organ Care System) platform to preserve organs during transportation from donor to recipient.

Yesterday, TransMedics came out with its third-quarter results. The company reported net revenues of $7.2 million, a YoY rise of 78% and higher than the consensus of $6.67 million. The company's gross margin was 59%. TransMedics' third-quarter loss of $0.39 came lower than the consensus of $0.45. Finally, the company reiterated its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance of $23.5 million to $25.5 million, a YoY rise of 81% to 96%.

The cold storage method of organ transportation is riddled with shortcomings

NIH estimates that more than 12 million Americans were diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder). An additional 12 million are thought to have undiagnosed COPD. Finally, 120,000 die every year because of this disease. It is also estimated that over 5.8 million in the USA and over 23 million across the world have chronic heart failure. Liver Cirrhosis is estimated to affect a much larger patient pool, around 50 million globally. Currently, only organ transplantation is the treatment of choice for these end-stage organ failure patients.

For organ transplantation, it has to reach from donor to recipient. Today, life-saving organs are transported in cold storage systems, containing pharmaceutical products. However, this transportation method leads to significant organ wastage and even poor post-operation outcomes.

The cold storage method can result in severe time-dependent ischemic injury to the organ. This transportation method also does not optimize the organ. Finally, the risk of time-dependent injury forces surgeons to speed up decisions, thereby preventing the thorough assessment of organ viability.

According to U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network 2016 Annual Report, TransMedics estimates that 65% - 80% of organs become medical waste. Approximately 2 lungs and 3 hearts out of every 10 donated are actually used for transplant. This leads to significant under-utilization of organs. The resultant delay in securing organs affects the patients' post-transplant outcomes.

It should be remembered that the waiting queue on the organ transplant lists continues to rise across the world. Here, we have lung failure, liver failure, heart failure, and kidney failure patients waiting for their only chance of survival. According to the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network 2016 Annual Report and Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Science (2006), the supply of life-saving organs in the U.S. is also not less. Every year, there are around 19K DBDs (Donors after brain death) and 48K DCD (Donors after circulatory death) in the U.S. However, the cold storage method of transportation has proved to be the main cause of under-utilization of organs. Only 23% of lungs and 32% of hearts from DBD donors are utilized. Less than 5% of lungs and 0% of hearts from DCD patients are utilized. The cold storage method has thus increased supply constraints in the transplantation market.

Besides long waiting times, the huge financial, physical, and emotional stakes of the patient, caregivers, healthcare providers, and payers in any organ transplant procedure, make the transportation issue a very high priority problem for the healthcare sector across the world.

TransMedics' OCS can revolutionize the organ transportation process

TransMedics' OCS system transports the organ in a manner that mimics the human body. Here, organs are transported in a cart, while being surrounded by warm and oxygenated blood and maintained at a constant temperature of 98 degrees Celsius. It also optimizes the organ condition by replenishing oxygen and nutrients. OCS leads to a significant reduction in ischemia, optimization of the organ outside the body, and organ viability assessment. TransMedics expects this paradigm-shifting platform technology to target an $8.0 billion greenfield opportunity.

The company is seeing OCS Lung trial centers transitioning into commercial centers

In 2018, TransMedics secured approval for PMA pre-market approval application for the OCS Lung platform for the standard double-lung transplant indication. This was based on results of 316-patient INSPIRE trial, first and largest controlled clinical organ preservation trial in lung transplantation. The approval enabled the use of the OCS Lung System for transporting standard criteria lungs obtained from DBD donors.

On June 3, the company announced second FDA PMA Approval for its OCS Lung System based on results from the EXPAND trial. The EXPAND trial demonstrated 87% successful usage of donor lungs transported by OCS, which would otherwise not be used due to limitations of cold storage. This number is significantly more compared to 23% utilization for cold-storage transported lungs. The trial also demonstrated an almost 50% reduction in severe post-transplant complications.

The new approval allows for OCS Lung System to be used for the preservation and ex-vivo assessment of standard criteria donor lungs, as well as the larger pool of donor's lungs, initially deemed unacceptable for procurement and transplantation due to limitations of cold static preservation. This will now also include lungs from DCD donors. This approval also allows TransMedics to collect long-term post-market data from recipients of OCS transported lungs, to expand its post-market Thoracic Organ Perfusion registry.

In the third quarter, TransMedics earned $2.1 million in revenues from OCS Lung Solution. Although the revenues were flat in the third quarter due to some stocking issues, the company expects this to change in the coming quarters. The OCS trial centers are close to becoming commercial centers. Besides, increasing data sharing and clinical evidence generation will further boost the adoption of this technology.

OCS Heart can prove to be a major short-term growth driver for TransMedics

TransMedics is currently awaiting PMA approval for its OCS Heart technology, based on results of the PROCEED II trial and EXPAND trial. In PROCEED II, the company is assessing the use of this organ preservation technology for utilized donor hearts. In the EXPAND trial, the company is evaluating OCS technology for use with unutilized donor hearts that may not meet current standard acceptance criteria for transplantation. In mid-August, the company submitted answers raised by FDA for this PMA. The company expects a panel meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2020 and PMA approval in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

In April 2019, TransMedics announced the final results of the OCS HEART EXPAND trial. Currently, only 30-35% of donated hearts are used for transplantation due to limitations of cold storage preservation. The OCS HEART EXPAND trial demonstrated a success rate of 81% and 30-day patient survival of 95%. Normally, these hearts would not be transplanted using cold storage method.

TransMedics' OCS heart system is now being increasingly used in U.S. trial centers as a part of continued access protocol as well as the DCB program. The company commenced enrollment in the OCS Heart U.S. DCD program at multiple centers in the third quarter. The company aims first clinical transplant of a DCD heart in the U.S. before year-end. If successful, this will be a big positive driver for the company, considering that no heart transplant from DCD donor has ever happened in the U.S. to date. In the third quarter, the company earned $3.7 million in revenues from OCS Heart technology.

TransMedics can definitely expect success in its DCD program in the U.S., considering that it has already deployed its OCS Heart system in over 100 successful heart transplants from circulatory death donors in international markets. The company has reported more than 87% utilization of hearts from DCD donors when the OCS system is used. This compares extremely favorably to the 0% utilization of these hearts using cold storage preservation methods. The company has opened 3 new major heart transplant centers in France, the Czech Republic and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

TransMedics is ahead of schedule in its OCS Liver research program

TransMedics completed enrollment of 300 patients in the PROTECT trial to evaluate OCS preservation technology for a liver transplant. The company expects to announce the final results of the OCS Liver PROTECT trial at the American Transplant Congress, or ATC, meeting in May 2020 in Philadelphia. The company has planned to file PMA for OCS Liver in the first half of 2020.

To ensure access and generate clinical evidence for OCS Liver, the company has also filed two IDE (initial device exemptions) for this technology. If approved, the company will use them for a continuous access protocol program for the PROTECT trial and for OCS liver DCD-focused indication. In the third quarter, the company earned $1.4 million in revenues from OCS Liver technology.

Payers are also keen on the OCS technology

The wide-spread adoption of the OCS system is seen as a money saver by the payers. It will improve access to cost-effective organ transplant treatment and also reduce expenses associated with post-transplant complications. It will also reduce waiting list costs to payers. TransMedics has already secured National Medicare Coverage for use of OCS Lung, Heart, and Liver technology. Reimbursement has been secured for transplants as a part of U.S. pivotal trials and the company's lung commercialization efforts.

The company has significant funds to support its activities

At end of September 28, 2019, TransMedics had cash worth $88.3 million on its balance sheet. Let us assume that the company's quarterly operating expenses of $11.5 million equal to that in the third quarter. These are at the high end of the company's spending pattern. In this backdrop, the cash should sustain TransMedics' operations at least until the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The calculation does not assume any contribution from net income as well as from potential partners.

Investors should consider these risks prior to investing

Although targeting a very niche opportunity, there is no denying that this is a risky stock. TransMedics is not a profitable company. And many things can go wrong in its path to profitability. The uptake of its OCS system may be lesser-than-anticipated. Healthcare providers may want to wait for more clinical evidence before adopting this technology. The PMA submissions and approvals may also miss timelines.

On September 29, the IPO lockup on TMDX expired. Subsequently, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders can now offload around 14 million shares. This is definitely having a downward impact on the company's share prices.

Despite the risks, TransMedics is a very attractive investment opportunity

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the company to be $36.25. In October 2019, Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings has highlighted the current weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity. The analyst has set a target price of $40 for the company.

I find analyst consensus estimate to be reflective of the true potential of this stock. This implies a growth potential of 110.14% based on the closing price on November 6. Hence, I recommend retail investors to go for this stock in November 2019.

