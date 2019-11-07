Vermilion Energy: Don't Trust Their Insane Dividend Yield

Whilst it seems likely they will maintain this dividend in the short-term, given their current dividend coverage and financial position this should not be counted on continuing indefinitely.

Introduction

Following their disappointing third quarter 2019 results, Vermilion Energy (VET) cemented another chapter in a year that their shareholders would rather forget, with their share price almost halving during the last twelve months alone. This plunging share price has subsequently seen their dividend yield surge to an insane level and is now approaching 14%. Whilst this may sound really attractive, especially in this low interest rate world, investors should be very cautious as their ability to sustain their current dividend payments is questionable.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Although their dividend coverage was strong in 2017 at 134.24%, this has unfortunately not continued with it subsequently falling under 100% and thus indicting their dividend payments are currently be partly funded through debt. Whether this is a reason for concern is determined on a case by case basis, however, on the surface it is clearly concerning that during the first nine months of 2019 their dividend coverage was only 54.33%.

It is also worthwhile considering that to be generous all of their expenditure towards acquisitions was ignored when calculating their free cash flow. Whilst ignoring inorganic expenditure of this nature is fairly common when assessing dividend sustainability, the frequency in which it occurs in this situation creates a grey zone whereby a case could be made for its inclusion. Naturally, if these expenditures were also included their dividend coverage would drop significantly and thus cast further doubts over the sustainability of their dividend.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage is weak, their financial position will be instrumental in determining whether their current dividend payment is sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Overall their financial position is rather mixed, whilst their net debt has climbed 58.87% since the end of 2017 their net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA as well as gearing ratio has remained broadly the same. Nevertheless, a gearing ratio north of 40% certainly is not low and considered to be in the range where a dividend reduction is quite possible. Their interest coverage is considerably more concerning though, as a result of only 2.85 from the first nine months of 2019 is quite low and indicates a large portion of their earnings are consumed servicing their current debt. Naturally, with a moderately high gearing ratio and stretched interest coverage, it does not leave much room for their debt to increase further for the purpose of maintaining their dividend payments.

Conclusion

Whilst they may have the ability to fight their way forward and maintain their dividend, their shareholders would not be wise to count on this occurring given the mounting global economic risks and their highly cyclical capital intensive industry. Clearly their dividend yield of almost 14% is stemming from the market sending a very clear sign that it does not believe this will last far into the future. Barring oil and gas prices suddenly moving significantly in either direction, I can see their monthly dividend being maintained at least until the end of this year and quite likely into the middle of next year. After this point in time it is difficult to see it being maintained unless their financial performance improves significantly.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vermilion Energy’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.