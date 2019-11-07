Square: Solid Quarter, But Leaving Estimates And Valuation Intact For Now

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Square, Inc. is a financial services company that focuses on software and hardware payments products. Square Register allows merchants to accept offline debit and credit cards on both smart-phones and tablet computers. Merchants enter card details through the Square Reader, which plugs into the supported smart-phone/tablet and reads the magnetic stripe.

We see Square as uniquely positioned to take advantage of several major developments in the evolution of point-of-sale (POS) transactions and, indeed, the payments world as a whole over the last decade. The company stands at the forefront of payment processing, adopting and integrating recent trends. At the same time, Square’s products cater to a wide variety of merchants, from retail stores to restaurants to cabs, particularly smaller businesses – those that are often overlooked by Square’s established competitors in the terminals space, such as VeriFone and Ingenico.

Quarter Results Continue to Support Our Thesis:

On Track to Maintain EBITDA Margin: We believe that the company's expense management is on track and should help it maintain approximately 15% EBITDA margin, much like we expected. Per management's commentary, the company should now be able to increase its marketing efforts and still comfortably maintain margin expectations. Specifically, the CFO said: "We expect to invest over $75 million in incremental seller sales and marketing over 2019 levels, targeting payback periods to remain within four quarters."

CashApp Revenue to Decelerate But to Remain Strong: We expect CashApp Revenue to decelerate from its 110% Y/Y growth but still grow well in the 40%-50% range. The most significant drivers of CashApp, Instant Deposit and Cash Card, will be growing in 2020 off of a larger base, but should still post an impressive performance.

Targeted Pricing Reductions: The company has recently reduced price tags on some newer hardware devices, such as Square Register and Square Terminal, which in turn fostered sharp sales increased of as much as 20%. We view these opportunistic pricing actions as very important to the health of Square's overall business, particularly since they are not driven by the competition from VeriFone and Ingenico, but mainly take place as a result of the company's intent to have various business units demonstrate solid double-digit growth. Recall, Square charges merchants a payment processing fee of 2.40%-2.75% on gross purchase volume (GPV), which is meaningfully below the merchant discount rate (MDR) of 3-4% that merchants frequently pay on non-Square transactions. In addition, the company charges a 2.5%-3.5% fee and $0.15 per transaction fee for manually entered card-not-present transactions (where the incidence of fraud may be substantially greater). We note that about 63% of transactions are card-present and approximately 27% are CNP.

M&A Works Both Ways: Finally, we are pleased by the fact that the company stands ready to acquire new businesses as much as it stands ready to sell those that do not fit its profile or are not profitable. Recent sale of Caviar to DoorDash (completed on October 31) is the prime example of the company's ability to recognize that not only Caviar's potential did not live up to that of the rest of the business, but there were in fact few synergies.

Investor Day in March: The company announced its Investor Day in March, which we plan to attend and provide another update then on various technology innovations.

Valuation:

When we compare Square against its peers in the payments industry, such as VeriFone and Ingenico, as well as other players, such as GPN, ADS, V, and MA, among others, we find that the company merits a revenue multiple of 6.4x on 2020 revenue, which would result in the target price of $74. We note that our estimates and target price did not change, since these quarterly results were already largely priced in our multiple.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following risks to our thesis.

1. Competitive Pressures:

Square’s success could lead to entrance of new players, who would eat away a portion of the company’s market share

2. Pricing Wars:

We believe that SQ may more pricing headwinds from VeriFone and, to a lesser extent, Ingenico. Square already offers one of the lowest-priced products in this space; however, other companies are aggressively catching up.

3. Economic Slowdown:

As economy gradually softens in the United States, Europe, and China, we may see fewer lower payments volume, but, even more importantly, we may see fewer new merchants joining Square’s platform.

4. Rise of Alternative Payment Solutions:

With the payments space rapidly developing, we believe that a rise of various alternative solutions, particularly on the mobile side, possesses a significant threat to Square. Merchants are increasingly looking for an opportunity to save on the discount rate, which should foster more research in that direction and thus pose a meaningful threat to Square.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.