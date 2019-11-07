Frontier Communications: We Have A Problem

Frontier Communications (FTR) just posted yet another set of disappointing earnings results. Its revenue fell by 6.1% year-on-year and the headline figure missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its subscriber base erosion continued, which in turn dragged its financials lower across the board. Frontier’s management is seemingly running out of ideas to reverse or even contain its downward spiral, which in my opinion is likely going to result in more pain for Frontier’s shareholders. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Source: Wikimedia

Subscriber Losses Continue

Frontier has been experiencing rampant subscriber losses for several quarters now. Its management has been shifting blame – from blaming seasonality to saying subscribers left because promotional offers ended – for more than two years, but nothing concrete has been done to arrest the decline in its subscriber count. The dismal performance trends were prevalent in Q3 as well.

Frontier lost 71,000 broadband subscribers during the quarter, which, per our database, is flat on a sequential basis and worse compared to Q3 FY18 when it lost 61,000 subscribers. The company did post some improvement in its fiber broadband subscriber losses but the commercial and copper broadband customers abandoned the services in far greater numbers.

Source: BusinessQuant.com

There are two things to note here. First, Frontier’s fiber losses may be small in number but they’re still there. This is the telecom company’s next-gen broadband service, with far better claimed bandwidth, and it’s considered to be a savior for the ailing telecom stalwart in various investing forums. So, the declines in its fiber subscriber base, no matter how small a number, doesn’t paint an encouraging picture for investors.

Secondly, Frontier has been experiencing severe subscriber losses for more than two years now. Yet, in spite of its smaller broadband subscriber base, the company continues to lose subscribers at alarming levels. Its subscriber base erosion should have ideally improved due to a lower base effect and also due to management’s efforts to improve their service quality over the years, but clearly that scenario isn’t playing out here.

The issue for Frontier Communications here is that it’s losing customers much faster than it's signing up new paying customers. The chart attached below, pulled from our database, highlights that Frontier’s churn rate has shot up to its two year high. This metric is essentially the rate of existing customers abandoning Frontier, and highlights how dissatisfied Frontier’s subscribers are with its services.

Source: BusinessQuant.com

The lofty churn rate figure suggests that Frontier’s management hasn’t done enough to retain its subscribers over the past several quarters, whether that’s in terms of pricing, service quality or network quality. Maybe the top-brass doesn’t understand the issues that Frontier subscribers are experiencing or maybe they’re just complacent. I leave readers to come to a conclusion on this one, but overall, Frontier’s elevated churn rate and subscriber losses figures casts doubt on its future prospects.

Financial Deterioration Continues

Next, losing subscribers is bound to impact financials for any utility or services company. If a company has less paying customers, its revenue and profitability figures are likely going to shrink as well. Sure, there are ways to mitigate the impact of subscriber base erosion – such as hiking prices to boost financials – but these measures, more often than not, have a limited scope of improvement.

Q3 FY19 YoY Change Revenue $1,997 million -6.06% Adjusted EBITDA $804 million -8.4%

Source: Frontier Press Release

Frontier’s management was actually celebrating last year when their cost cutting measures brought along a stabilization in their adjusted EBITDA figure in spite of a revenue decline. From their Q3 FY18 earnings call:

Adjusted EBITDA of $878 million was a very solid result particularly when one considers the sequential revenue decline and the headwind caused by increased expenses such as branding initiatives in the quarter.

Fast forward to Q3 FY19 and its adjusted EBITDA figure came in at $804 million. This marks a sequential and a year on year decline of about 8.8% and 8.4%, respectively, and we can see that there’s nothing “solid” about it. I’ve discussed in my past articles on the company (like here) that cost cutting measures can only help Frontier to a certain extent. Its top-brass can’t indefinitely hike prices as consumers have a saturation point and also there’s only a limited headroom to cut costs in a running business process.

I suspect a few more quarters of hefty subscriber losses, would limit its financial flexibility and eventually force its board’s hand to cut down on network upgrade-related spending. This stage, in my opinion, can catapult Frontier’s churn rate higher and accelerate its subscriber losses. So, it’s vitally important for the beleaguered telecom company to post revenue stabilization and eventually transition to revenue growth, so it comes out of its downward spiral and is considered to be a stable company once again.

The investing community would have been able to assess Frontier’s operational and financial performance better, if its management engaged with analysts during the earnings call and cleared the air about what’s fiction and what’s fact. But Frontier’s management decided to not host a Q&A session in its Q3 earnings call, which limits our understanding of its state of affairs and only fuels speculation about its future prospects.

It also begs the question: why is Frontier’s top brass choosing not to engage with analysts on their earnings call at such a critical time? Is Frontier past saving at this point in time, or is the management simply trying to preserve time and energy so it’s able to effectively steer the ship in the right direction?

Final Thoughts

Frontier Communications is in a precarious position. It continues to lose subscribers at an alarming rate and its management has been unable to put brakes on its rampant subscriber losses so far. Needless to say, things aren’t going too well for the company.

The lack of a Q&A session and management’s commentary around turning things around, financially and operationally, during their Q3 earnings call, suggests its management doesn't have answers to tough questions just yet. This also suggests that Frontier’s disappointing run could continue for a bit longer. Hence, I would reiterate that risk-averse investors avoid Frontier Communications.

