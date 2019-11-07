Resolute Forest Products: Solid Deep-Value Turnaround Play

Nine Dragons has also drastically increased sales volumes since 2010 and may be trying to dump North American pulp producers like RFP out of the market. This could cause government retaliation in favor of RFP.

The major Chinese paper product producer Nine Dragons Paper has been buying up North American mills due to tariffs and could be a buyer for RFP's mills.

Because it is not vertically integrated, its margins have been volatile and harmed dramatically by the recent rise in Chinese paper products.

The paper products producer Resolute Forest Products is currently trading at a quarter of it's tangible book value and at a "P/E" of 5.7X.

If you've read some of my recent articles you may know "deep value" is a major theme I find interesting today. With the S&P 500 CAPE ratio at an extreme level of 30X, you'd think that there are few value opportunities available today.

Surprisingly, the opposite seems to be the case. The higher the market goes, the fewer companies participate in the rally and it is only those with a high market capitalization that rise further. This has left most companies surprisingly cheap, particularly smaller firms in less 'hot' industries.

One of the worst-performing industries since 2008 is the paper and wood products industry. Demand for wood plummeted for years as home development projects ended and the era of Newsprint media has slowly come to an end. Most paper producers are still trading around their 2008 bottom, yet the industry is slowly showing some signs of bottoming.

A company that has been hit particularly hard is Resolute Forest Products (RFP). They are a U.S & Canadian firm that produces wood products, paper pulp, newsprint, and specialty paper and gain revenue from each in nearly equal measure. The stock currently trades at a "P/E" of 5.7X, but this year has been particularly difficult for earnings due to falling prices. If you look at their earnings of a higher unit price year like 2018, they'd have a "P/E" ratio of 1.6X.

Such a low valuation is not without its risks. They have been struggling with pension fund liabilities which they have successfully reduced in recent years. While they still have a roughly $550M expected deficit, it is worth noting they use a discount rate of only 3.8%. As is typical in the industry, the company makes thin margins and is highly dependent on strong economic conditions for survival.

Without a doubt, RFP is a speculative investment, though I believe it is one that is likely to pay off. They have remained financially liquid and solvent in though times and are now a lean business with a huge upside if prices can marginally improve. At the core, a bet on RFP is a bet on higher inflation and/or another escalation of the U.S-China trade war.

Valuation Statistics Over Time

I'd like to begin by highlighting how cheap the company is on a historical basis. Like most businesses in the commodity space (and interest rates), the stock's price is right at its 2016-2017 level while its valuation statistics are at an all-time low.

Take a look at the company's EV/EBITDA since 2017:

As you can see, the company is trading at the same TTM EV/EBITDA level as in 2017 before it had a strong rally. Importantly, EBITDA has declined in recent quarters due to economic pressures I'll delve into. Because I expect EBITDA to rise from here, I prefer the TTM measure as it accounts for the frequent mean-reversion in margins.

Revenue has also declined a bit in recent quarters, but again, I expect sales to improve back toward their TTM level (and higher) as unit prices rise. Thus, the TTM price-to-sales metric serves as a decent way to see if the company is trading at a historical discount. Take a look below:

As you can see, using this statistic the company is trading at the same valuation as it did in the 2016-2017 timeframe. Most likely, the company's stock price will be supported at this level since it was strongly supported in that period.

Finally, the company is trading far below its tangible book value at 0.24:

As you can see, the company's "P/TB" is also back at the same 2016-2017 level and a bit below its 2012-2013 level. The company's stock price rose 380% from the bottom in 2017 to the peak in 2018 and around 80% from the bottom in 2012 to the end of 2015. Obviously, it is an incredibly volatile investment, but it has historically been a very profitable one at this valuation level.

To be fair, the bulk of the company's assets are PP&E and inventory. If the industry is permanently dying in North America, then those mills and factories will not be worth what they were paid for. That said, this risk appears to be more than priced into the market given it trading at a quarter of book value.

The question is, will paper product prices rise again like they did last year? If they do not rise, the stock could conceivably fall lower

The Dunder Mifflin Problem

If you watched the TV show 'The Office' you may recall a very particular problem that has been facing the paper industry: vertical integration. In the show, Dunder Mifflin bought paper from milling firms like Resolute and aggregated the product to resell in-bulk to retailers and large businesses. As new technology allowed for easier integration, the company's margins were squeezed on both sides and largely destroyed the 'middle man' business.

Resolute is in a much better situation as they own the physical capital necessary to actually make products, but their profit margins are still at the whim of the economy and partners. Generally, profit stability is highest for those businesses closest to the end-user like Office Depot (ODP) or now Amazon (AMZN) or those bringing the physical commodity out of the ground like Weyerhauser (WY). Those operating in the middle like RFP tend to be the first to be squeezed.

To make matters worse, far less environmental protections and wages in Russia, China, and Indonesia have allowed paper mills in those regions much higher profit margins and have further squeezed Resolute and firms like it.

This has led to the decline of U.S and Canadian paper production which was once the highest in the world:

Resolute's sales have generally tracked the above pattern. While many see this as a negative as it implies continued unit sales declines, it can be positive. As North American producers struggle with volatile margins, they close their worst plants and keep their best plants.

The Chinese paper giant Nine Dragons Paper that has largely priced-out North American competitors is seemingly losing its edge. Its profits got bit 50% due to the U.S.-China trade war and have resorted to purchasing U.S paper mills. I would argue that they are dumping by pushing paper prices down so they can buy North American mills at a discount. To illustrate, take a look at the recent price action of pulp products (the product that caused RFP to see a huge recent earnings miss) vs. its stock price:

As you can see, the stock is largely a function of pulp product prices as well as wood and other paper products. While we cannot get Chinese paper production data to know that their supply is the reason for the price crash, it is worth noting that all major North American and European paper producers have seen their revenue fall since 2008 while Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK:NDGPY) has increased theirs by 300% despite falling unit prices.

The Bottom Line

It's a gamble, but if the U.S and Canadian governments realize that they are losing the market, they may likely act the drastically increase tariffs which could cause RFP to surge.

The U.S has had tariffs on nearly all Chinese goods including paper and tried to place some on Canada (which was not good for RFP). The problem is that Nine Dragons and firms like it are well aware of this and are pushing sales as high as possible ahead of time to buy mills at a discount in North America. Of course, if NDP bought RFP's mills it would likely be beneficial for the stock, but it would still be below the mills' long-run fair value.

It is certainly a very interesting space. The economic risks are high for RFP, but in my opinion, they are still not high enough to justify its current valuation. The company's leveraged around 2:1, so it would take an extreme scenario for it to go to zero or even much lower. However, it would only take a very slight change in the market for its earnings to stabilize.

Possible positive catalysts could be:

An escalation of the U.S.-China trade war

A negative credit event in China that halts the growth of RFP's competitors (I expect this to occur soon)

A continued increase in home development to boost wood products (The U.S needs more houses)

A rise in inflation (I eventually expect this)

Activist or strategic buyout

Their newsprint business is the one area where I see poor prospects. As paper media has been assumed by the Internet, it has been a constant drain on the company. Newsprint prices are still at 1980 levels (they haven't materially much changed since), but sales volumes have been steadily declining over the past few years.

Take a look at the total circulation of U.S daily newspapers since 1940:

(Journalism.org)

Whether you like physical news or not, it is a rapidly dying industry and Resolute would be best off cutting losses and focusing on more stable industries. At least not industries that are terminal.

Despite this, I still think (RFP) is a solid turnaround play. They could go to zero, but I see the maximum downside as closer to 50% and believe the stock is strongly supported around current levels. If conditions improve even marginally and raise investor confidence in the business and improve its credit quality, the stock could easily rise 300% or more as it did last year.

I recently purchased shares as a very small portion of my account due to the risk and will be looking forward to seeing if the industry turns around soon as I expect. My price target is $10 as I see that as the fair value of the company today. However, I could raise that target if long-run conditions improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.