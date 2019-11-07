AMD On Track

Sho "From my heart, not my brain, AMD after ER tomorrow will reach $40 within a week~!"

It is the comment like this to give me the idea that I should update the fair valuation of Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) shares. Last time I looked at AMD's longer-term target prices was at February 25, 2019. From the Figure 2B in that post:

"In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 2B from 4Q 2018 through 4Q 2021. The predicted AMD price moves from $21, $35, and $38 by 2021 (the dotted line). (From: "AMD Long-Term Target Prices", 2/25/2019)

It appears that the previous predicted prices have been largely in line with the actual AMD price moves. This gives me comfort on the validity of the process to derive these target price forecasts. As there has been new material information released fr the last 3 quarters, it may be worthwhile to use the same process to update the estimates of future AMD target prices.

After 3Q ER

Using Wall Street analysts' words, AMD's 3Q earnings results (ER) have been generally "meet and meet." The bull camp has the view that AMD positioned for continued momentum into 2020 on broad-based desktop and server deployments, continuing notebook traction, and a new game console cycle. As a result, AMD is in a "remarkable position" to gain share in every segment next year," while spending less on R&D, according to analyst Joseph Moore (Figure 1D). AMD will have new opportunities in IP licensing, semi-custom solutions, cloud gaming, and supercomputers, though Morgan Stanley seeing next year's expectations as a high bar (Figure 1A). Furthermore, more indications surfaced that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 10nm Ice Lake and Cooper Lake server technology may not be easily scaled, nor competitive with AMD's 7nm Rome.

That being said, while AMD reported strong 3Q client CPU, the server CPU market share gain has been below expectation. Despite company's continued positive commentary on the second-gen EPYC Rome server CPU ramp, there is some doubt on the widely anticipated double-digit market share by mid-2020. In light of Intel's scheduled 10nm server launch next year, the speed of AMD's recent market share gain has to be at risk. Similarly, AMD's 3Q below-expectation gross margin also sparks some concern of the slowing sale of high margin server products and the viability of the company's long-term low pricing strategy.

Estimating Future Target Prices

From many previous posts, AMD's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure, where forward estimates are denoted by the dotted lines (Figure 1A - Figure 1E). In order to estimate how AMD's future price will move, it is necessary to find the future relevant financial metrics which drive the share prices. To this end, I used the analysts' consensus of forward estimates of each metric. Specifically, maybe reacting to the uncertainty of datacenter growth and gaming recovery, or amid AMD's threat on server market share, the analysts community has been neutral in most financials. Both revenue growth and EPS growth have been assumed flat for the next two years (Figure 1A and Figure 1B). AMD may feel that the current low ASP strategy cannot be sustained in the long run, so the forward EPS has shown a marked decrease after 2020 (Figure 1B).

Apparently, it is expected that AMD's 7nm new products will increase the total revenue, gross margin and EPS for the next 2 years beyond the levels of the last two years (Figure 1A-Figure 1C). As revenue growth will translate into earnings growth and ultimately free cash flow growth, the free cash flow for the next two years has to be better than the last two years (Figure 1E). At this point, you don't really need a sophisticated valuation model, the common sense can tell you that the AMD's fair valuation has to be higher for the next two years than for the last two years. The real question is whether the market has priced in or overpriced in this piece of common sense.

Valuation! Valuation! Valuation!

So, the answer to this question is to estimate the fair values for the next two years. The reason why I demonstrated various analyst consensus estimates on various metrics is because forward AMD prices are invariably affected by these fundamentals. The message from the positive relationship between forward financial estimates and stock prices should give investors more comfort, since it suggests that AMD's stock prices have reflected underlying fundamentals after all. Since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2021), it may be informative to investors if future AMD prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. For this purpose, I first used last 10 years' worth of financial data to find such a relationship (multiple regression). A simple interpretation of this historical relationship can be explained like a formula that the current target price can be calculated by the current estimates of the five financial metrics under consideration. So, if this process has merit, say, the expected 1Q 2020 AMD share value may be calculated by the current estimates of the five metrics for 1Q 2020.

AMD Future Target Prices

In Figure 2, I showed how AMD price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual AMD stock prices (in black) over the long run. Since 2017, AMD's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing AMD shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 3 and Table 1 from 4Q 2019 through 4Q 2021. They predicted AMD price moves from $32 at 3Q 2019, $38 at Q3 2020, to $40 by 2Q 2021 (the red dotted line). It should be clear that AMD's shares exhibit less than exciting appreciation in the next two years (about 12% a year), compared with the last two years (over 100% a year). One likely reason is that the market being so optimistic already priced in the expected upside in today's price, the actual realization of the forward financials will not add extra returns as before.

I should also point out one major caveat of this process. The accuracy of the target price forecast completely relies on the accuracy of the current forecast of the future financials to realize. Whenever the forward financial forecasts change, the estimates of future target price should change accordingly. Further, the real world stock price does not move like a straight line but up and down with the up and down of the realized financials, as shown in Figure 3. The fact that AMD currently trades around $36, which is already at the predicted level for 1Q 2020 does not automatically invalidate the accuracy of this process.

Takeaways

From this point on, AMD has created a refreshed and richer product mix of CPU s and GPUs which set to challenge Intel and Nvidia (NVDA) heads on. The high end server products allow AMD to increase its profit margin to 44%-45% without giving up the low pricing advantage on the low-end products. Probably for the first time of a long time, AMD finally has a decent chance to grab a meaningful share of GPU market and CPU market and deliver profitability at the same time. That being said, AMD still has to recognize the higher risk coming with the higher growth. Intel is set to move to segment client and datacenter CPU markets with a strong lineup of 14nm parts (9th gen core client, Cascade Lake server) and 10nm (Ice Lake, Tremont, Snowridge) and an expansive portfolio of product adjacency. Any new product launch only means some losses of market share of the existing products, regardless how new they are. Then, AMD shareholders should always worry about if their shares are already too expensive. On the count of valuation, AMD shares look to hit mid $30s by mid-2020 and low $40s in 1H 2021.

