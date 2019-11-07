Thor - This Ugly Duckling Is Still A 'Buy'

While the possibility for another drop exists, the upside is convincing enough for me to maintain my positive outlook on the stock, albeit moderated somewhat.

Thor Industries has been on a roll for a month or two now as results have improved.

Being a Thor (THO) shareholder hasn't been easy for some time - even if you bought at the time when the company started to show undervaluation. Why? Because it kept dropping even further, down to a low of about 8.5 times earnings as a result of a poorly timed M&A and inventory issues at the beginning of what was perceived as a potential recession.

However, Thor has improved somewhat since then and showed to investors (and the world) that it still can deliver the goods. An earnings beat gave some uplift to the stock price, and while this has been going on for some time, I nonetheless consider it time to update my thesis somewhat here, given the share price development since my last article.

Thor - A quick review of results

And results since that particular piece, titled " A Slight Boost In Thor - Still Undervalued ", have been excellent.

This, of course, needs to be taken into context, but how about this particular piece for context - which I believe represents an excellent argument for value investing - the returns from my august article.

Some people say you can't make excellent short-term returns doing this sort of value investing. They'd be wrong. I do have people of whom I told the stock who have gone ahead and sold their position at an amazing short-term gain.

While this is not something I'd do - it's something to keep in mind. It's not something I'd base an investment on, but it's something you could base an investment on if you're that sort of trader/investor.

However, short-term results are looking good

The company delivered on a strong quarter, which seemed to restore faith not only in this company's prospects and strategy but in the entire sector as well (Source). In mid-October, the company laid out new financial targets going forward - and these results are logical when seen to its current position as a result of the EHG M&A.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2019)

The new Thor has an impressive array of brands now under its control, giving it global leadership in all major geographies, excluding Mexico, Africa (South Africa is covered), and India/parts of southwest Asia. The new company has managed net sales of almost $8B, down slightly from FY18, due to the aforementioned cyclical issues for the company.

Company margins, when viewed on a quarterly basis, have already improved beyond the 2018 levels of 14%. On a yearly basis, however, they're offset by negative effects related to EHG - and excluding the purchase accounting impact, Thor's margins would have actually been up 20 bps compared to the very strong 2018, despite the offsetting inventory issues in the company.

As of yet, $480M of the debt incurred in the M&A has been paid down this year alone, and focus in 2020 will remain on the capital management of the company - with the reduction of the M&A debt as a first priority. After the debt, priorities are:

Dividend payments - and Thor increased the dividend by 2.6% only a few weeks ago.

Further M&A's, which evidently are being planned as part of company growth - both organic and inorganic.

Share repurchases

Special dividends

Despite all of these positives, we cannot discuss Thor Industries without discussing the risks that the company faces going forward - as they are quite substantial and relevant, even to investors looking at Thor at this valuation.

The company's own material actually summarizes these rather well.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2019)

To say that the issues regarding inventories are over would be categorically incorrect. They're improved - but likely to persist well into the next fiscal. Offset too are Thor's future prospects by the overall cyclicality of the business in a downturn, tariffs and all the other things the company mentions here.

Compared to these risks, I consider the company's overall tailwinds - increased urbanization, an aging demographic, a different work/mobile lifestyle and other things - rather limited, at least for the moment. I consider the primary driver which affects Thor's earnings to be the overall industry and economic climate. Businesses like Thor suffer in recessions and bad macro - and bad macro and a recession is something we seem to be headed into sooner or later, regardless.

Thor has given us some goals we can look for over the next few years - though admittedly, these goals are rather general. The company seeks to achieve:

$14B in annual net sales

Gross margin of 16%

$3B net cash from operations

The company seeks to achieve this through organic sales increases, value increases as well as inorganic growth through M&A's. The company's proposition for investment remains largely the same, though enhanced through the addition of EHG.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2019)

As things are looking now, I consider the EHG transaction successful in part. It could have been timed better, but things so far seem to be looking good - looking to quarterly results and the resulting company structure. The overall arguments for investing in Thor Industries should not be new to anyone frequenting this company site on SA at this point - but if so, I refer you to one of the previous articles for a more general overview of the company.

Current valuation

None of these suggested investment propositions hold any material sway over what I view as the fundamental yay/nay-factor in Thor Industries, however. The overall economy/cyclicality means that you should invest in Thor at this time only at undervaluation and great discount, to make up for the eventual cyclical drop in share price when we, inevitably, face the next recession.

For some time now, this has been very possible.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I would say that despite some recovery, undervaluation is still present here, especially when taking into account the positive additions of EHG. However, it's certainly not as table-pounding as it was only 30-40 days ago, which means that your care/consideration should rise accordingly if investing now - and why the recent recovery isn't actually all that exciting, if you were looking to invest.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Potential market-beating returns are still very much in the realm of possibility, but I do consider analyst expectations - expecting 13-15% EPS growth in 2021 and 2022 - to be on the excessive side, given that we may see a recession here. Because of this, the upside may be too generously considered in such a case, meaning your returns may come in less than 20% annually.

So, in short - valuation is still appealing, but the thesis should be somewhat moderated given the now-higher P/E-metrics we're seeing.

Thesis

In the end, your investment decision should have something to do with if you consider Thor a viable, future-proof business and a well-run one.

My view is that Thor is the market-leading provider of RV's across most geographies in the world. Because I see the company's long-term positives and consider the fundamentals to be sound, short-term share price pressure is something I don't really mind. In fact, I even prefer it when a stock I am convinced is good is being loathed - it means I can buy more at cheap valuations.

It's when you do not do your own due diligence on a company that you're liable to get into a position of uncertainity in one of your holdings, because of nothing more than a simple share price drop. Thor's share price, in this case, has destabilized over time for a number of reasons - M&A, macro, inventory levels, short-term worries, etc. Because I believe that the underlying fundamentals are sound, however, the short-term (relatively) destabilization here is something I view as an opportunity.

This is how I pick my investment targets. Even prior to the crash, Thor Industries was on my radar. At this time, your decision to invest should, as I view it, be influenced by how you view the company and tempered by the fact that we're in a more risky macro at this time. The company may still need time to reach all the goals it has set - and the road there is likely to be fraught with obstacles, that may/will cause the share price to drop.

The yield is no longer as appealing as it once was, nor is the share price - but the underlying value proposal is still very much relevant - if somewhat dimmed.

Because of this, I still view Thor's current valuation in a favorable light and consider it a "BUY".

Recommendation

Due to share price recovery in the short-term, I am now merely "Bullish" with a "Buy" on Thor, where I previously considered the company with a "Very bullish" view. The potential is most certainly still there, but more care needs to be taken in the light of risky macro.

