IQIYI: ARPU Risk And Structural Headwinds

iQiyi (IQ) reported a largely in-line Q3 and EPS with the management guiding Q4 revenue growth of -2% to 4% YoY.

The stock traded up on the better than expected membership service revenue that grew +30% YoY driven by solid subscriber growth while advertising (-14% YoY) and content distribution (-18% YoY) were the drag.

Although membership service revenue appears to be solid, the underlying fundamental looks weak as indicated by the decelerating subscriber growth and the number of net adds being one of the lowest in the past two years, underscoring the impact due to lack of content.

In order to sustain subscriber growth, management highlighted its plan to expand into lower-tier cities as well as the international market. However, we see several issues with this plan:

First, mobile video in penetration in lower-tier cities is already high given the choices for streaming platforms from Tencent, iQiyi and Youku that dominate the overall market. In addition, short-form videos have also proliferated within the lower-tier cities and we question the penetration upside in terms of subscribers and the overall popularity of the long-form videos given the users’ preference towards short-form videos such as TikTok. Although IQ can certainly run promotions by bundle its membership to other internet services to drive adoption, we question its sustainability.

Even if IQ manages to drive subscriber growth in the first year via bundling or discount, we believe that it might not have high pricing power given the consumption standard within the lower-tier regions, this is contrary to the management’s view that ARPU could potentially increase over time. We remain skeptical as we expect monthly ARPU to remain under pressure due to lower spending amount and the secular shift towards short-form videos.

On advertising, the biggest question investors should consider is whether the recent softness is a macro or a structural issue. It is easy to pin the weakness on China’s soft macro which has impacted many internet advertisers but we believe that the value of long-form video (with the exception of few good hit content) is gradually losing its appeal amongst the younger demographics that are shifting time-spent to short-form videos that offer quick and instant gratification on a variety of topics. Management confirmed that they are seeing impacts from short-form video on user time spent and we think this is a negative signal that could last for some time.

We agree that long-form videos are unlikely to be a substitute for short-form videos but we also acknowledge that a typical user’s daily timeshare is limited and with the time-spent shift to short-form the casualty of such structural shift is likely to be long-form video platforms such as IQ. Management did not offer a good explanation on the soft ad outlook but we suspect this segment could remain volatile.

Finally, management guided a robust content pipeline for Q4 and 2020, when the company expects to release over 100 dramas, 35 variety shows, 5 vertical short dramas and 90 other titles that range from animation to documentaries. The amount of content could rejuvenate subscriber growth if the regulatory environment allows the content to commercialize in the near-term. However, we believe that there are still uncertainties over the timing of the regulatory approval process and remind investors that approvals will come gradually rather than overnight.

In conclusion, we remain cautious on IQ as we believe that regulations will continue to weigh in on subscription revenue while monthly ARPU could be at risk as IQ penetrates further into lower-tier regions. Advertising will likely remain soft due to the structural challenges with short-form videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.