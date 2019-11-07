Bridge Bancorp: Earnings Growth Prospects Mostly Priced In

Dividends are expected to be maintained at $0.23 per quarter in 2020, implying dividend yield of 2.73%.

Bridge Bancorp's (BDGE) market price has recently rallied due to a strong performance in the third quarter of 2019. Due to greater than expected loan growth, and an improvement of my outlook on credit demand, I've revised upwards my estimates for BDGE's earnings in 2020 and my target price for the stock. However, due to the market price rally, the stock offers less potential for capital appreciation than before; hence, I'm downgrading BDGE to a neutral rating.

Strong Loan Growth to Continue

BDGE gave a positive surprise in 3QFY19 by posting remarkable loan growth of 2.3% quarter over quarter. The strong performance is expected to continue in the last quarter of the year as, according to management's comments in the conference call, BDGE's pipeline is more robust than it was in the previous quarter. Moreover, due to seasonality factors, the fourth quarter is typically a stronger quarter for loan origination. The management also thinks that the multifamily residential loan segment in New York City is still competitive, despite the new regulations restricting rent growth.

I'm expecting BDGE's loan portfolio to continue to grow next year, but at a slightly lower rate. The assumption of decelerating growth is attributable to prospects of uncertainty in the election year, overall economic slowdown, and rent control regulations in New York. The table below shows my estimates for BDGE's loan portfolio and other key balance sheet items.

Favorable Asset Mix to Support Margin

BDGE's earning asset mix is favorably positioned for interest rate downtrend, as its loans will re-price much slowly than the company's funds. BDGE's net interest margin, NIM, actually improved by 9bps in the third quarter when the impact of 50bps Fed rate cut was recorded.

The deposit mix is expected to also support NIM in a declining interest rate scenario. BDGE has been successful in reducing expensive brokered deposits to $66 million by the end of September, from $225 million at the end of 2018, which will ease funding costs, and consequently the pressure on NIM. Some benefit will also come from floors on loans. As per management's comments in the conference call, the 25bps rate cut in October will make loans worth $15 million (out of the total $3.5 billion book) hit rate floors. Another 25bps rate cut will bring floors on $40 million loans in the money.

Based on the above factors, I'm expecting NIM to average 3.38% in 2020, 6bps higher than the average for 2019.

Earnings to Grow by 10%

The loan and NIM growth is expected to drive net income next year. I'm also expecting provisions charge for credit losses to decline in 2020 as the taxi medallion segment appears to be under control, which will further boost earnings.

On the other hand, an increase in non-interest expense is expected to limit earnings growth. This expectation is attributable to plans of investment in technology and new hiring that will increase salary expense.

The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items. I'm expecting earnings to grow by 10% to $2.85 per share in 2020.

Dividends to be Maintained

BDGE has consistently paid out a dividend of $0.23 every quarter since 2QFY05, and it is very unlikely that the company will break its tradition now. Consequently, I'm expecting the company to pay a total of $0.92 per share dividend in 2020, resulting in dividend yield of 2.73%.

Retained earnings are expected to drive up BDGE's equity book value next year. However, the company will be compliant with the new CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) accounting standard in 2020, which will reduce equity. The management did not give specific guidance related to the impact of the implementation in the conference call. Based on guidance given by managements of other comparable banks, I'm assuming that CECL implementation will increase allowance reserves and reduce equity by $11 million.

Upon considering the earnings, dividends, and CECL impact, I'm expecting BDGE's book value per share to increase 6% to $26.26.

Increasing Target Price to $36.5

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value BDGE. The company has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.39 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $26.3 gives a target price of $36.5 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of only 8.4% to BDGE's November 5, 2019 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

The target price of $36.5 is higher than my previous target of $33.0 given in the last report on BDGE.

Conclusion: Downgrading to Neutral

Although I have increased my target price, the stock no longer offers sufficient potential for capital appreciation due to the recent rally in its market price. Consequently, I'm downgrading my rating for BDGE to neutral from my previous rating of bullish. My stance is based on single digit potential price upside of 8.4%. The stock can become attractive if its price dips to $33.19; hence, I'm suggesting buying BDGE below that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.