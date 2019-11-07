Chesapeake Energy: Sell Before Reverse Split

One of the biggest losers this week has been Chesapeake Energy (CHK), after the company issued a going concern warning along with its Q3 results. With depressed oil and gas prices hurting the company's results, management is taking some drastic measures to keep the name afloat. Unfortunately, another move may be needed to keep this stock alive, one that likely will result in larger losses for investors.

For the company's third quarter, a wider than expected adjusted loss was reported, as the company was hurt by a decline in production and falling natural gas prices. For 2020, the company is slashing its capex budget by 30%, meaning oil production will be flat. Production and G&A expenses are forecast to be reduced by 10%. In the 10-Q filing, the company issued the following troubling statement:

If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Failure to comply with this covenant, if not waived, would result in an event of default under our Chesapeake revolving credit facility, the potential acceleration of outstanding debt thereunder and the potential foreclosure on the collateral securing such debt, and could cause a cross-default under our other outstanding indebtedness. We are actively pursuing with support from the Board of Directors a variety of transactions and cost-cutting measures, including but not limited to, reduction in corporate discretionary expenditures, refinancing transactions by us or our subsidiaries, capital exchange transactions, asset divestitures, reductions in capital expenditures by approximately 30% in 2020 and operational efficiencies. We believe it is probable that these measures, as we continue to implement them, will enable us to comply with our leverage ratio covenant.

As shares of the name fall further, the company's market cap declines, which is rather obvious. However, for a name that could be worried about its financing, especially on the debt side, that means that equity raises may be needed. In the past year alone, the outstanding share count has surged from 914 million to 1,954 million, primarily due to capital exchange transactions. More dilution is likely coming, and if the company needs to raise equity, doing it with shares at yearly lows becomes more and more painful.

As the chart below shows, shares have not only plunged since the earnings report was released, but they dipped down to $0.83 at Wednesday's early afternoon low. When stocks like this drop below $1.00, we usually see a reverse split occur to maintain listing requirements with the exchange. I've covered multiple names on this site that have done reverse splits, and their performance after the split is usually pretty bad. This is primarily because the company is in bad shape to begin with, so when investors see the share price rise thanks to the reverse split, they take the opportunity to continue selling.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

What worries me most is that if Chesapeake management is this negative now, what happens if oil and gas prices retreat? US oil production remains at record highs, and prices are at the upper end of their recent trading range, while nat gas prices have soared from just above $2 in August to more than $2.85 now. Even with Chesapeake's hedges in place, even a 10% pullback in either key commodity could lead to big trouble, and analysts are already questioning whether the name can see free cash flow next year.

So as Chesapeake Energy shares plunge below $1.00 this week, investors should be on alert. A larger than expected loss has resulted in a going concern warning, and dilution continues to pile up at significant levels. With the name struggling to hold a dollar per share currently, a reverse split could be needed, and that would likely result in even more selling. Unless oil and nat gas prices start to rally into year's end, Chesapeake is one name I could see going lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.