Capital Southwest Is Just Getting Started

CSWC has consistently grown NAV and dividends since spinning off its industrial operations in 2015. Investors can expect this to continue for many years.

The majority of the portfolio consists of first lien loans in lower middle market companies. Its balance sheet strength will allow it to deploy capital opportunistically in coming quarters.

We usually write about funds that are trading at steep discounts and seek out catalysts to close that discount. However are also willing to have core positions in a well managed funds trading at a premium, such as Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC). The latest quarterly report shows why CSWC is a BDC to hold through any credit market volatility that might occur.

Portfolio and Underwriting

CSWC is a credit-focused BDC that underwrites conservatively. After spinning off their industrial operations in 2015, it took them several quarters to fully deploy capital.

This interview with management provides a good summary of their attitude towards underwriting:

But on top of that, we are heavily biased toward noncyclical companies and/or companies where we can specifically quantify how they performed in the Great Recession. The one benefit we have, and not just us but anyone doing deals these days, is we have the Great Recession in our rearview mirror. We can all analyze and understand how businesses perform when the wheels come off in the economy, as well as how lenders can exercise rights to protect themselves when things go bad. So we go back and look at Great Recession performance in every deal we consider and then replicate that performance at certain years of our financial projections, making sure the capital structure and our risk position is appropriate for the business and industry. We look at a private equity sponsor’s track record as well as that of the management team, want to see an appropriate amount of equity capital below our debt and a management team with significant equity interest in the success of the portfolio company. We have a stable of sponsor relationships developed over the years at prior firms, and it has been fun to apply the flexible resources of Capital Southwest to those relationships. As far as things we avoid, we avoid significant customer or supplier concentration, as well as binary stroke-of-the-pen risk with government agencies

CSWC invests primarily in first lien debt. The portfolio is well-diversified across industry. Top exposures include: Business Service (15% of investments) Healthcare (11%), and Industrial Products (10%). No other single industry accounts for more than 10%.

They divide their investment strategy into two prongs:

Core Lower Middle Market: Lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million. These are frequently supplemented with small equity investments in the same companies.

Opportunistic Upper Middle Market : larger companies with EBITDAs above $50 million. These are typically syndicated or club deals so the loans are more liquid than the core portfolio.

Here is a recent snapshot of the portfolio:

Source: Company Presentation

The 27 portfolio exits since 2015 have delivered a cumulative IRR of 15.5%. Management mentioned on the Q2 2019 call that 5 of 40 loans in the current portfolio are performing worse than expectations (based on their internal rating system). In particular, their exposure to American Addiction, which is on nonaccrual, has negatively impacted performance.

Management consistently emphasizes their view that we are late in the credit cycle, and they are investing accordingly. Although a major credit crisis will negatively impact all BDCs, I expect that CSWC’s portfolio will hold up better than most of its peers.

Debt Capacity

CSWC has a relatively conservative balance sheet and no major debt maturity until 2022. As of the most recent filings, they have $238 million in cash. Therefore, it could invest opportunistically in a downturn.

Source: Company Presentation

CSWC consistently looks for ways to lower its costs of capital. On the latest earnings call, management mentioned that they are the only BDC with a market cap less than $1 billion to raise an institutional bond offering in recent years. Retail investors can interpret this as a good sign for credit quality.

Income Growth

Most investors buy BDCs for income. CSWC’s pays a slowly growing, well-covered dividend. Since 2015, dividends have been 105% covered by pre-tax net investment income. CSWC was conservative (as usual) on the earnings call, indicating that they expect income growth to slow down, and they intend to set the dividend level based on recurring income, as opposed to one-time payouts. Nonetheless, given the conservative underwriting, and the policy of only paying out covered dividends, investors can reasonably expect that CSWC will be able to maintain and grow its dividend coming years. The forward yield for investors based on the current price is ~9%.

Source: Company Presentation

NAV Growth

High income need not come at the cost of principal erosion. CSWC has preserved and grown NAV since 2015. CSWC often takes small equity stakes alongside their lower middle market companies in order to provide additional upside without excessive risk. As management mentioned on the call, they have equity exposure to 70% of their portfolio companies.

Source: Company Presentation

Management

CSWC is internally managed, leading to lower costs and better incentives. In my view, CSWC is far better managed than most other BDCs. Management takes a “long-term greedy” approach to building up the portfolio. Here is a quote from the 2015 interview referenced above that summarizes their approach:

We are making decisions today regarding what our portfolio construction will look like with the end game in mind. Specifically, we are planning an asset mix that we believe will provide our shareholders with the most reliable, most sustainable market dividend with a steadily growing net asset value per share...So as we invest that equity capital in debt investments, we are building out a collateral base that we believe will allow us to effectively lever the balance sheet. We are making decisions today regarding what our portfolio construction will look like with the end game in mind. Specifically, we are planning an asset mix that we believe will provide our shareholders with the most reliable, most sustainable market dividend with a steadily growing net asset value per share.

Most Recent Quarter and Beyond

The market reacted negatively to CSWC’s latest quarterly earnings. Although CSWC’s net investment income per share came in a bit lower than expected ($0.38 per share vs $0.42 per share), total investment income is still up ~20% year over year. Management is clearly concerned about the general condition of the credit market, but the latest quarterly report indicates that CSWC is positioned to continue delivering through any turmoil that may occur.

In the past when CSWC traded at a NAV discount, they bought back shares. With their track record becoming harder to ignore, CSWC justifiably trades at a premium to NAV. This year they have been issuing small amounts of shares at the market price. So far, since March 2019, they have raised $14.9 million in gross proceeds, selling shares at a weighted average price of $21.57. Over the long run issuing shares at a major premium can be a significant source of value creation. Additionally, by increasing the size of the portfolio, CSWC will be investable for a wider variety of institutions.

In terms of income and NAV growth, CSWC is just getting started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.