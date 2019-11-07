Ryanair Facing Significant Challenges Due To Boeing's Problems

Ryanair (RYAAY) is a low-cost airline headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. In addition to the main airline, it also owns three subsidiaries: Buzz based in Poland, Malta Air based in Malta, and Lauda based in Austria. Ryanair is the largest low-cost carrier in Europe and operates throughout the continent, some of their routes even leaving Europe for destinations such as Turkey and Lebanon.

Ryanair is also usually the cheapest of the low-cost carriers, with one-way tickets inside Europe often found for less than 50 euros (~$55 at current exchange rates.) While Ryanair's decision to only use one aircraft type has served them well in the past, now issues are starting to emerge. They have chosen the Boeing (BA) 737 as their aircraft and they have been eagerly awaiting to switch to the 737 MAX model for improved efficiencies.

At September 30, 2019, their fleet consisted of 455 Boeing 737 aircraft and 21 Airbus A320 aircraft. Please note that the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft in question are operated by Lauda, a recently acquired subsidiary of Ryanair.

MAX Issues

By now, everyone knows that the Boeing 737 MAX is grounded. What we have no clue about is when the aircraft in question will be authorized to fly again. Ryanair is far from the only airline affected, however, I do think they are positioned in such a way that they stand to lose significantly compared to peers should the 737 MAX be unable to fly inside Europe in the coming years.

Ryanair Group has placed an order of up to 210 Boeing 737-MAX-200 aircraft from Boeing during the periods FY20 to FY24. 135 out of 210 are confirmed orders with an option for the remaining 75 aircraft.

The main attraction of the MAX version for Ryanair is in improved efficiencies. Ryanair has calculated that the MAX will have 4% more seats with a 16% decrease in fuel consumption compared to their current fleet. And that fuel consumption number is key here as almost 40% of their total operating expenses come from fuel and oil. The expected maintenance expenses are also significantly lower for these new aircraft compared to the older fleet. For an airline that wants to stay profitable while providing passengers with the cheapest fares on the continent, that sort of increase in efficiency is a must.

Currently, Ryanair possesses no 737 MAX aircraft, though the first aircraft was originally supposed to be delivered already in Q2 2019. As the delivery time table extends further and further into the future, Ryanair is faced with figuring out a new game plan. The grim reality is that this airline needs to stay extremely lean in order to survive, and as such, they announced that they will be closing a number of loss-making routes this winter which will also lead to job losses for pilots and cabin crew.

It is unclear when the 737 MAX issues will be solved and what sort of compensation the airline will receive from Boeing. However, it is clear that Ryanair needs those aircraft sooner rather than later. They have already cut their revenue forecast (due to having less aircraft and less seats per aircraft), announced route closures as well as pushed back the timeline for expected cost savings all the way to FY2021. The 737 MAX allows them to save on fuel and maintenance expenses and enables them to sell off some of the older fleet. The first batch of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft has already been sold for delivery in FY2020 and FY2021, further reducing maintenance expenses.

Cracking Issues

Then, we get to another subject that has surely frustrated Boeing investors during the past several months. As many of you have probably heard, there are some cracks in the planes. And as you might have guessed, yes those cracks are on the Boeing 737, the main aircraft used by Ryanair. According to a leaked report by The Guardian, Ryanair has grounded 3 out of their 455 aircraft due to these cracks (Ryanair has not officially confirmed or denied these claims). Ryanair is not alone with these issues, as over 50 Boeing 737 aircraft have recently been grounded due to this issue with cracking. While Ryanair has currently lost less than 1% of the total capacity to this cracking issue, it is certainly a worrying sign when we take into consideration the capacity being lost by the 737 MAX delays.

This cracking issue is, of course, not only causing headaches on the revenue side. All of the older aircraft in the inventory had to be checked specifically for this issue. This, of course, brings up the maintenance expenses, and if this issue persists, then I would imagine that the checks, along with possible repairs and their costs, will also persist. And we are not talking about a small increase in maintenance here, according to their most recent quarterly report, "maintenance, materials and repairs" is up 40% for the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. I would like to point out once again that Ryanair needs to remain extremely prudent with their expenses and these issues are certainly not helping.

Long-story Short

Ryanair is definitely one of the airlines that will be hit the worst if these issues at Boeing continue. The losses on capacity can be fixed by leasing aircraft, but the significantly higher maintenance expenses are likely to stay. As Ryanair has to wait longer and longer into the future to benefit from the fuel cost savings provided by the 737 MAX, certain competitors could very well take advantage of their more fuel efficient Airbus A320neo.

Low-cost flights are an extremely competitive business in Europe, and Ryanair needs Boeing to step-up their game sooner rather than later if they wish to stay profitable while offering customers the cheapest flights on the continent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.