Ascena Retail Group: A SOTP Analysis

We believe that further share price appreciation will occur in the future given that management is taking steps to reinvigorate growth and profitability.

Ascena shares have gradually rebounded as investors have come to realize that bankruptcy is not imminent.

Introduction

Our previous articles on Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) have centered on the bankruptcy and liquidity concerns that drove shares to as low as $0.20. We argued that bankruptcy was unlikely given the company's debt profile and the steps that management has taken to mold Ascena into a leaner and more profitable enterprise. It's become evident that bankruptcy is not imminent, per the below comments made by interim executive chairwoman Carrie Teffner on the Q4 earnings call:

Of the options being considered, to be clear and for the avoidance of doubt, bankruptcy of Ascena is not one of the options being evaluated.

Shares have risen by 50% since the publication of our first article on Ascena but we feel that upside potential remains given that the company is still valued at a discount by the market. We'll use a SOTP approach in this article to evaluate Ascena and will make the case that share price appreciation should continue.

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $0.45 Shares Outstanding 197.6 Market Capitalization 88.92 Debt 1,338.6 Cash 328.0 Enterprise Value 1,099.5

SOTP Analysis

(Note: The below calculations were made using Ascena's 10-K filings.)

Maurices

Ascena sold a 50.4% majority stake in Maurices (a women's retail clothing chain to private equity firm OpCapita for $300 million in May of this year (details can be found on page 4 of the most recent 10-K). Ascena retained a 49.6% stake in the business, so one can reasonably peg Ascena's share of Maurices to be worth ~$300 million (implying total valuation of Maurices to be ~$600 million).

Maurices generated $1.03 billion and $1.01 billion in revenue during FY 2017 and 2018, respectively. It also posted operating income of $68.2 and $45.3 million in those two fiscal periods, which translates into operating margins of 4.5-6.6%.

Ann Taylor/LOFT

Ann Taylor and LOFT are Ascena's most well-known brands and comprise the company's Premium Fashion segment. This segment generated $2.4 and $2.3 billion in net sales during fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively. It also generated operating income of $72.7 and $102.3 million during those two years.

The value of these two brands can conservatively be estimated to be $1.2 billion (twice Maurices' valuation of $600 million) since Premium Fashion has historically generated more than double Maurices' revenue and roughly double the operating income.

Lane Bryant/Catherines

Lane Bryant and Catherines are two plus size women's retailers that make up Ascena's Plus Fashion segment. This segment grossed $1.24, $1.34, and $1.35 billion in sales in FY 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively (note that revenues for this segment have trended downward in recent years). The segment also generated operating losses and gains of ($71.4), $0.6, and ($12.7) million during those fiscal years.

This is Ascena's second-most unprofitable segment (next to Value Fashion) which makes it difficult to come up with a reasonable estimate of fair value, since comparing it to profitable retailers like Ann Taylor/LOFT or Maurices is not prudent. In addition, Bloomberg reported in September that Ascena was considering a sale of Lane Bryant/Catherines.

While no deal has been announced thus far, the two brands do generate considerable revenue and may be of interest to a private equity firm or other player who might be able to cut costs and improve profitability, so we'll estimate the value of the Plus Fashion segment to be $400 million. This represents two-thirds of the valuation of Maurices, reflecting its weak profitability and revenue generation.

Justice

Justice is the sole component of Ascena's Kids Fashion segment and is a well-known children's retailer. Justice generated revenues of $1.08, $1.1, and $1.02 billion in fiscal years 2019, 2018, and 2017. It also generated operating income and losses of ($42.4), $18.7, and ($60.5) million during those years.

We will also conservatively estimate Justice's value to be $300 million, which represents just a 0.3x EV/sales multiple - reflecting the brand's weak profitability and declining comps (Q4 same-store sales for Kids Fashion were down 5% YoY).

Final Calculations

Putting together the above estimates yields the table below. The total sum of Ascena's enterprise value on a SOTP basis is $2.3 billion. Subtracting long-term debt of $1.34 billion and adding back cash on the balance sheet of $328 million leads us to an implied equity value of $1.29 billion. There are currently 197.6 million shares outstanding, which implies a share price of $6.02.

Given that these are based on our assumptions that are subject to a number of caveats (for example, Ascena may be unable to sell one more of these segments), we discounted the total equity value by 50% which yields a share price of $3.01. Note that this is multiples of today's share price of $0.45, which reflects significant investor and market pessimism.

Risks

There are a number of risks that investors should be cognizant of, which include the following:

Ascena currently has long-term financial debt of $1.34 billion, which is in the form of a single term loan (page 19 of 10-Q). The conditions of this term loan require Ascena to make quarterly payments of $22.5 million with a final balloon payment of $1.2 billion due in August 2022. If the company is not able to turn things around by that time, it may be unable to re-finance its term loan (which would force the company into bankruptcy).

Operational performance as of late has been poor - Premium Fashion comps in Q4 were up 1%; Plus Fashion comps declined by 4%; and Kids Fashion comps declined by 5%. The only part of Ascena's business that notched a nice comparable sales gain was Dressbarn, which the company is in the process of closing.

If sales and comps declines continue to occur across Ascena's businesses, the company will likely have a difficult time selling them if it needed to. This would invalidate the above SOTP analysis, which assumes that potential buyers for one or more of its brands exist.

Conclusion

While there are certainly risks to investing in Ascena at current levels, we believe shares in the company present an attractive risk-reward profile given that shares are currently trading at depressed levels (very close to all-time lows). We welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

