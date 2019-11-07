Vonovia: More Growth, More Profit, More Dividends

Vonovia has now published its figures for the first nine months of 2019, which, as expected, turned out well. In particular, they support my investment thesis.

Introduction

2.5 percent of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio is filled with Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY, VNNF) shares. However, a large part of this is made up of price gains. I bought my first position a few years ago. Nevertheless, there were some other good entry opportunities. The last one was about two months ago. Since I strongly recommended buying Vonovia, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500.

(Source: See my last article: "Vonovia: A Rare Buy Opportunity With Double-Digit Upside Potential")

That's nice profits in a short time. However, I believe that the value of the company will increase much more strongly in the long-term. The company has now published its figures for the first nine months of 2019, which, as expected, turned out well. In particular, they support my investment thesis regarding Vonovia. Why this is the case, I will show in this article.

Analysis

First, I would like to briefly summarize the highlights of the figures and then analyze them. So, here are the highlights of Vonovia's first quarter numbers, short and sweet:

Group FFO grew by around 11 percent to EUR 932.8 million

Investments in new construction increased in 2019 to around EUR 624 million (2018: EUR 416 million).

Investment in maintenance, modernization and new construction increased to EUR 1,301.3 million (2018: EUR 983.0 million).

Forecast: Group FFO for 2019 confirmed at the upper end of the range and further growth of 7 percent in 2020

Announcement of dividend per share of EUR 1.57 next year.

The main reasons for the FFO growth stem from international and development business, especially from the acquisition of BUWOG (Austria) and Victoria Park (Sweden). Vonovia is thus continuing its expansion. With these acquisitions, more than 10 percent of the portfolio is located outside Germany, especially in Sweden and Austria. As of September 30, 2019, Vonovia's portfolio of own residential units in Germany, Austria and Sweden amounted to 395,615 (9M 2018: 400,735). Rental income amounted to EUR 1,527.0 million, compared with EUR 1,393.3 million in the prior-year period. This means that the company manages to earn more money with fewer housing units (as well chiefly attributable to the acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park). The increase in rent due to market-related factors came to 1.2 percent. The effects resulting from investment in new construction, vertical expansion and modernization came to 2.8 percent. The average monthly in-place rent (excluding ancillary expenses) of Vonovia rose to EUR 6.69 per square meter. The vacancy rate of 2.9 percent was largely due to investments. Given that, Vonovia's portfolio can be seen as fully occupied.

After publication of the figures, the share price slumped a little bit. There are two main reasons for this and it should not frighten long-term investors. On the one hand, there was certainly a lot of profit taking. The share has just risen above average in a short period of time. In addition, some investors were probably disappointed that Vonovia's growth was primarily due to M&A transactions. Vonovia is a little trapped here. Excessive price increases for rent and ancillary costs would give rise to new ethical questions and lead to more protests. This also threatens to lead to intervention by the state. Vonovia therefore acts wisely when it presents itself as part of the solution. Therefore, ancillary expenses are 9 percent below operating cost survey of the German Tenants' Association. Furthermore, Vonovia is committed to climate protection and supports actively (e.g. the "1,000 Roofs" program).

Similarly, growth through acquisitions is not bad in itself as long as it does not impact the balance sheet. However, this is not the case with Vonovia. It is worth mentioning is that the company has once again emphasized its unwavering commitment to the BBB+ rating. Additionally, Vonovia was able to further drive its level of debt down to 40.3 percent, putting it at the lower end of the target corridor. Fortunately as well, the acquisitions were very well chosen. The company was able to integrate the acquisitions into its own business. Accordingly, Vonovia and its investors not only benefited from the rent but also from further services for the new residential units. Given that, the growth is impressive. The fair value of the real estate portfolio and the adjusted NAV have more than tripled since 2014.

In addition, the overall long-term upward trend is in tact. Vonovia shares have been moving within a narrow band since 2014. This band is characterized by ever higher highs and ever higher lows.

Besides that still existing share price potential, long-term investors will continue to be rewarded by Vonovia's dividend payments. Since the IPO, Vonovia has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has far more than doubled in the last 5 years. Nor does it look as if the company will stop with the dividend increases. In 2019, the payout was EUR 1.44, an increase of 8.3 percent from the previous year. The company's aim is to distribute around 70% of the Group FFO to the shareholders. This week, the company announced a dividend per share of EUR 1.57 for the year 2020, another appreciated increase of 9 percent from 2019.

Conclusion

Vonovia is still growing. Much of it is through acquisitions. But that's not a problem as long as the balance sheet remains clean (which is the case here: commitment to the BBB+ rating, level of debt down to 40.3 percent). It must also be said, in all honesty, that organic growth at such levels is difficult to achieve in such a regulated market. Vonovia continues to follow a wise path here. Management has shown that it makes smart acquisitions. Shareholders have benefited from this for years through rising share prices and dividends. I therefore stick to my bullish recommendation for Vonovia.

Vonovia is part of my diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNNVF, VONOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.