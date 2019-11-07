Amarin: Crushes Q3 Earnings And Is Prepared For Vascepa's AdCom

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN), recently announced Q3 earnings with a beat on EPS and revenue. This was another record quarter for Amarin, who pulled in $112.4M in revenue while limiting their net loss to $3.5M. This record quarter was fueled by Vascepa's growth in number of scripts and number of prescribers. Now, Amarin has to return their attention to the pending clash with the FDA at Vascepa's FDA Advisory Committee "AdCom" meeting on November 14th. The company will have to defend Vascepa's sNDA against the FDA in front of the committee and hopefully convince the members to vote in support of approval. I expect the AdCom to be contentious and will be "must-see" for Amarin investors due to the potential impact on the share price. As a result, I anticipate a noticeable increase in trading volume and volatility in the days leading up to the AdCom and the days following the AdCom's vote. Amarin investors need to be prepared for this increase which could test their pain tolerance and conviction in their investment.

I intend to review Amarin's Q3 earnings to help inject some confidence in Amarin investors as the company approaches the pending volatility. In addition, I provide investors with some AdCom pointers and how I intend to take advantage of the volatility.

Q3 Results

Amarin's Q3 total revenue was $112.4M, which was a 103% increase over Q3 of 2018. Through Q3, the company has recorded $286.5M in total revenue in 2019, which is up 89% over the same period last year (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Vascepa Revenue (Source: AMRN)

This growth is a result of new and repeat prescriptions of Vascepa. The company reported that there were about 865K Vascepa scripts recorded, which is up from the 787K in Q2 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Vascepa Scripts (Source: AMRN)

At the end of Q3, the company had $677.1M in cash and cash equivalents, so the company has a healthy cash position. This will support Vascepa's expanded launch preparations that are currently underway and will continue into 2020. These preparations include increasing the sales force headcount and boosting promotional activities.

To sum up the quarter, I am just going to point to Figure 1 and Figure 2. Amarin and Vascepa continue to beat the Street's expectations and grow into their current market valuation of ~$6.2B. Looking at both of those figures above, it looks as if Q4 is historically better than Q3, so I am hopeful to see Vascepa to break 1M scripts before closeout 2019.

Preparing for the AdCom

An FDA advisory committee "AdCom" provides the agency with self-determining guidance from external experts from a variety of authorities and professions. These committees discuss and vote on a variety of issues related to drugs, vaccines, devices, and other biological products for human and veterinary use. AdComs typically have chair member, along with several members who have the knowledge and experience to provide advisement to the FDA in regard to a variety of topics within their arena of expertise.

AdCom's are often scheduled when the FDA believes the topic/product/problem at hand requires outside opinion to help the FDA determine a course of action. In terms of drugs, vaccines, therapies, and medical devices, the FDA is asking the AdCom to provide their views on the product and to vote on supporting approval. Although the FDA often sides with AdCom committee, their vote for or against approval does not mean the FDA will follow their recommendation.

Prior to the AdCom date, the FDA will post "briefing documents" from the company/sponsor and from the FDA. These briefing documents should be a comprehensive argument for or against the product's approval. This briefing document release has developed into a significant event for the stock as investors and algorithms quickly scour the document attempting to find keywords to indicate the FDA's views on the product. Unfortunately, most retail investors aren't as fast as super-computers at reading documents, so the bots beat humans on making a move in the market. Although the briefing documents are critical pieces of information for investors, the initial market reaction is not always appropriate or justified. The news reading algorithms find keywords and act on them… so, if the FDA document has wording such as "in our opinion, the company don't believe this supports approval" or "the FDA does not agree with the sponsors claim that …", the company can expect a strong move to downside. Admittedly, those phrases are not good signs for the sponsor company. However, the FDA's briefing document is supposed to be in opposition to the company's document. As a result, the FDA's document should contain at least several of these negative keywords or phrases. So, I suggest investors to actually read the briefing documents and not act on the market's initial response to the briefing documents because it could be wrong or misguided.

On the day of the AdCom meeting, the stock is halted prior to the start of the meeting (typically 8am EST) and will remain halted until after the AdCom is finished (typically 5-6pm EST). These AdCom committees are often webcast through the FDA's website (I will post a link in the comments section once it has been assigned) which allows viewers to hear the conversations in real-time and also see the presentation slides.

An AdCom meeting is broken up into segments with the sponsor company presenting first, the FDA presenting second, and then a Q&A session from the committee members. In addition to the three parties, the AdCom meeting has a public forum section where members of the public, institutions, and even trial patients make statements about their view on the product or the problem it intends to address. Ultimately, the AdCom committee votes on a series of questions, one of which being their support for approval. Once the results of the AdCom vote have been disseminated, the stock resumes trading in after hours and the ensuing chaos begins. Since the stock resumes trading in after hours, the trading volume is much lower than during normal trading hours. Consequently, the share price can make huge moves in either direction in a matter of seconds. This can be a great time to either take some profits or potential grab a discount, but the market's initial reaction should not be an indicator how the stock is going to trade in the subsequent trading day, especially if the AdCom voted in favor of approval, but the stock starts selling off in the late after hours. In general, investors should be prepared for volatility and some "Stop-Loss Raids" for short-term traders looking for profits.

AdComs have become a strong binary event for the stock of the sponsor company. A unanimous vote for or against approval typically has a strong impact on the share price, whereas narrow votes for or against approval can generate a skirmish amongst the bulls and bears. This is when investors need to "know what they own" and have some conviction in their investment thesis. Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) recently had an entertaining AdCom concerning their contraceptive patch, Twirla. The FDA's briefing documents were riddled with negative comments about Vascepa's safety, efficacy, and proposed labeling. The stock lost over 50% of its value in two days ahead of the AdCom after the company revealed the FDA's concerns. However, the AdCom recognized the need for more contraceptive options like Twirla's and decided to vote 14-0-1 to support its approval. As a result, the stock went from ~$0.35 a share to ~$2.30 per share in just a few days. Now, I don't expect AMRN to experience the same volatility, but Twirla is a great example of how an AdCom can create chaos for the associated stock.

My Thoughts on the AdCom

The AdCom will be a chance for Amarin to educate key opinion leaders and defend the positive results of the REDUCE-IT study, which indicates that Vascepa could help millions of cardiovascular patients. In fact, Amarin CEO John Thero stated,

"Based upon REDUCE-IT results, if all statin-treated patients in the United States with elevated triglyceride levels were treated with Vascepa, the company estimate that major adverse cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular death could in aggregate be reduced by 150,000 to 450,000 per year."

Reducing 150K to 450K CV events each year would transform healthcare in the U.S. by helping patients, providers, and even payers. The only entity being hurt would be the embedded competition. I believe the data and anecdotal evidence will support Vascepa in the AdCom.

My biggest concern will be the FDA's attack on the REDUCE-IT trial design, which would then question the Vascepa proposed label. I am not sure what angle they take, but I am sure they will find an edge to pry into.

I expect Amarin to be prepared for everything the FDA throws at them. I am hoping the company is able to bring a few key opinion leaders, patients, and current prescribers to the AdCom for the public forum section. According to the company,

"Approximately 100 comments have been written to the FDA expressing their reasons for why Vascepa should be approved promptly for cardiovascular risk reduction."

Hopefully, the people who wrote those comments are willing to take the trip to the AdCom and speak on Vascepa's behalf.

Overall, I expect the AdCom members to favor Vascepa. However, I am concerned if it will be a unanimous vote or mixed. Any doubt or signs of reluctance could have a negative impact on the share price or provide some ammo for shorts as we await the FDA's final decision for Vascepa.

Take-Home Message

My take-home message is that investors need to have conviction in their investment during times of volatility. The company's Q3 earnings revealed that the company is generating strong revenue growth with the expanded label, it was very close to breaking even. Even if the AdCom doesn't vote to support approval, it doesn't brand Vascepa as a failure. Amarin has already proven there is an off-label market for Vascepa, and the company is capable of commercializing without a big pharma partner. There is already evidence of success. Investors shouldn't allow transient share price action to determine their long-term investment thesis.

My Plan

I am looking to take advantage of the volatility in either direction if the vote supports approval. I will look to shave a portion if the share price spikes but fails to break $23. On the other hand, I will look to add if the market provides me a discount near $12 per share (Figure 3).

Figure 3: AMRN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Long term, I am still looking to hold the majority of my position for at least five years. The company is recording record growth without the expand label, so I must expect those numbers will grow significantly if the FDA approves the sNDA. If the FDA provides Amarin with a CRL, I will hold off on buying until the company is able to address the issues cited in the letter.

