Iamgold: Q3 Results Deliver No Breakthrough

In my previous article on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG), I stated that a momentum trade in the company’s shares looked interesting, but the catalysts were not ready yet. The company has just reported its third-quarter results, so investors and traders now have a chance to see whether positive catalysts emerged.

IAMGOLD reported revenues of $274.4 million and a net loss of $1.2 million, or a loss of $0.01 per share, missing analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. Higher gold prices did not translate into positive earnings due to various internal problems – a shutdown at the Rosebel mine and continued problems at the Westwood mine. The company generated $51.8 million of operating cash flow and spent $54.3 million on capex. Frankly, this is not the dynamics you’d want to see in the current gold price environment. IAMGOLD produced 187,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,118 per ounce – the high AISC number is not a surprise, given the current problems, although I’d note that IAMGOLD has been a higher-cost miner for quite some time due to the low-grade nature of Rosebel and Essakane.

Speaking about grades, Rosebel had a grade of 0.63 g/t in the third quarter, down from 0.80 g/t in the second quarter. The company explained that, after the incident at the mine, the mill feed comprised low grade stockpiles, leading to the lower head grade. Anyway, this is not a good development as a low-grade producer like IAMGOLD is sensitive to downside changes in grades since they have a material impact on costs – Rosebel AISC came at $1,198/oz in the third quarter.

On Westwood, the company promises to come up with a preliminary life of mine plan in the fourth quarter of 2019. Thus, we’ll learn how IAMGOLD decided to deal with the seismicity at the mine and how it affected future production and the deposit life in less than two months.

It’s also worth noting that the processing of ore stockpiles at Sadiola mine in Mali will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, so the company will lose about 50,000 ounces going forward. Meanwhile, development at Saramacca continues, so Rosebel is on path to increased production and mine life.

While I continue to believe that the idea regarding positive momentum in IAMGOLD shares above $4.00 is valid, there are simply no catalysts for it right now. The gold price is going back and forth around $1500 per ounce, failing to develop additional upside momentum, which is not surprising after a major run with no big pullbacks. The company’s internal problems led to negative earnings at times of favorable gold prices – it will be hard to develop any sustainable upside momentum on the back of such news.

There’s still one potential catalyst in play for the remainder of 2019 – the preliminary life of mine plan for Westwood. This year, the mine is expected to produce 95,000 – 105,000 ounces of gold. Westwood’s AISC for the first nine months was $1,062 per ounce. In case, the preliminary life of mine plan will contain better numbers, IAMGOLD shares will have a chance for upside at the end of this year. Until then, the company’s stock will most likely trade in a range-bound fashion at disappointing levels – the stock is roughly flat for the year despite a major upside move in the gold price.

