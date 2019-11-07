Walgreens Doesn't Need A Buyout

Investors should enjoy the net payout yield above 10% and encourage the company to continue on this slow path to reduce outstanding shares.

A deal is highly unlikely with a market value of $55 billion and net debt on the balance sheet of $16 billion.

Over the last couple of days, the market has become enamored with a potential go-private deal for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). At $60, the stock has a market cap of nearly $50 billion making such a deal highly unlikely. Investors should focus more on the bullish thesis of the high yields and not hope for a meager buyout.

Image Source: Walgreens website

Too Much Debt Required

According to Reuters, Walgreens had discussions with large PE firms on a go-private deal that likely includes the 16% stake of CEO Stefano Pessina. The company has reportedly hired Evercore Partners to pursue a deal.

As CNBC reports, the deal would be the largest LBO in history. The financial media outlet reports a general lack of interest in such a deal due to the large debt required even with the position from the CEO included in the deal. The 2007 sale of Texas utility TXU to KKR and TPG Capital, a deal valued at roughly $45 billion, holds the record as the largest leveraged buyout.

Possibly the most important deal left out of the general discussion is the current debt load of Walgreens. The company ended August with a debt balance of nearly $17 billion. The company has a cash balance of ~$1.0 billion leaving a net debt balance just below $16 billion. PE firms are likely to balk on this deal considering the past failures of other highly indebted go-private transactions.

Walgreens remains a cash flow machine with an estimated annual FCF in the $5.2 billion range. The stock trades for less than 10x these cash flow levels questioning why shareholders would even want a deal at this value.

Source: Walgreens FQ4'19 presentation

The problem with a take private deal for $55 billion is combining the debt portion of the deal with the $16 billion debt on the balance sheet. The CEOs position only strips out about $9 billion from the amount needed to close a deal.

Better Take Private Path

The best way to take the stock private for public shareholders is for the company to continue repurchasing shares with free cash flow. Walgreens has already reduced the diluted share count by over 20% since the peak back in 2015.





A deal in the $60s doesn't offer much value for shareholders. The stock would get taken private at about 11x EPS estimates offering shareholders zero premium for the stock. In addition, the CEO wanting to be included in the deal suggests the executive sees more value in the stock than the public markets or otherwise he wouldn't pursue a deal. The complexities of an LBO doesn't add value to his large position other than his hope to eventually take the stock public later at an even higher valuation.

The best way to take the company private is to continue with the share buybacks. For FY20, Walgreens has forecast using $1.75 billion on share buybacks or ~3.5% of the outstanding shares. The irony here is that these go-private rumors are causing the retail pharmacy to over spend on share buybacks with the stock up at $60 versus the previous prices in the mid-$50s.

A key signal of whether the stock has extreme value is the net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net share buyback yield). Back in August, my investment research identified extreme value when the stock was below $50 for a quick 20% gain here. The net payout yield is now down to a still rather strong 10.5%.





The only problem here is the plan to cut back on share buybacks, due in part to the large debt load. The dividend is still a strong 3.3%, while the forecasted net buyback yield is 3.5%. A total net payout yield of 6.8% isn't horrible, but the market is still full of stocks with yields in excess of 10.0%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Walgreens doesn't need a buyout and investors shouldn't cheer one at these levels. Outside of a major premium from here, shareholders should urge the company to continue on a path of cost cuts, healthcare initiatives and share buybacks that theoretically slowly takes the company private in a manner that rewards long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.