Technically Speaking For November 7

China and the US might be close to a deal to lower tariffs (a later story reported that the White House was deeply split on this issue).

News from China indicates that the trade war might be thawing (emphasis added):

The Chinese government on Thursday said Beijing and the Trump administration had agreed to get rid of some tariffs as the two sides work toward ending their 19-month-long trade war. But Beijing also hardened its stance by publicly voicing its insistence that a deal could not take place without each side canceling at least some tariffs. ... “In the past two weeks, the leaders of the two sides have conducted a serious and constructive discussion on properly addressing the concerns of both sides, and agreed to cancel the tariffs by stages in accordance with the development of the agreement,” he said.

The US-China trade war has rippled throughout the global economy, slowing manufacturing on multiple continents. A thaw would remove the largest impediment to global growth.

The Bank of England maintained rates at 0.75%. Due to Brexit-related problems, the UK economy has slowed (emphasis added):

Looking through Brexit-related volatility, underlying UK GDP growth has slowed materially this year and a small margin of excess supply has opened up. That slowdown reflects weaker global growth, driven by trade protectionism, and the domestic impact of Brexit-related uncertainties.

The bank's latest monetary policy report contains the following charts showing the breadth of the Brexit-caused slowdown: Underlying GDP growth has slowed since 2016. Business investment (left) and export growth (right) have both slowed. Houseshold consumption (in red) has dropped; retail sales (in blue) are volatile.

These charts paint a picture of an economy in which most major growth components are struggling.

Yesterday, I noted that Dallas Fed President Kaplan was more bullish due to the yield curve being less inverted. Here's a chart of that development from the FRED system: All yields stopped falling at the beginning of September and have been drifting modestly higher since then. The 30-year (in red) hit a low slightly below 2% and is now a bit over 2.3%. The 10-year (in blue) has risen from 1.52% to over 1.85%. The 5 and 2-year yields have also risen. Overall, this indicates that the bond market is a bit less concerned with growth.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Despite and end-of-the-session selloff (see below), large-caps were still higher. Traders sent these shares higher after news broke that the US and China were near a deal to lower tariffs. This would benefit larger companies with a bigger international footprint. Small-caps were higher, but less so. The long end of the Treasury market led the market lower again.

The sector chart is bullish -- energy led the pack, followed by technology, financials, and basic materials. Defensive sectors were lower due to higher interest rates; this explains why real estate was down 0.99% and utilities were off 1.37%

Let's turn to the charts, starting with the 5-day IWM chart: Prices formed a rounding top between November 1-6. Prices gapped higher at today's open but started to trend lower, which continued for the rest of the trading day. The high from November 5 is holding as resistance for now. In contrast is the SPY, which gapped higher at the open and held onto gains until news broke that the White House was split on the possibility of lowering some tariffs. This reversed the positive tone of the earlier report, sending shares lower. They eventually found support at the 200-minute EMA.

Underneath the macro trend, the industry charts are a series of bullish sector charts: Utilities (middle row, far right) and real estate (top row, second from left) are both at or near 2-month lower. Staples (middle row, second from right) are moving sideways. In contrast are financials (top row, far right), basic materials (top row, second from right), industrials and tech (middle row, two on the left), all of which are in solid uptrends.

These are all bullish sectors, whose outperformance indicates a change in risk sentiment in the market. Assuming we continue to get positive trade news, expect this trend to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.