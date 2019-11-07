AmTrust Preferreds - Still Too Cheap

Less than two hours after I submitted my previous article about AmTrust, the Board announced the September preferred dividend. This completed a full year of dividends as a private company, and was the third dividend as a private, delisted company.

The reaction was muted. In the days to follow, the preferred shares hovered around a range of 5% above the pre-announcement prices. Compare this to the announcement of the dividend in May, where preferred shares increased around 20%. Compare this further to the fact that the average preferred stock trading near par exhibits no price change after a dividend announcement – because the dividend is expected – implying that the 5% bump exhibits some amount of recalibration by market participants of the likelihood that dividends continue. Suffice it to say that a 5% rise makes little sense, especially when the dollar value needed to produce that price appreciation isn’t all that different than the amount of the declared dividend.

If we go back to January 9, 2018, the day the initial bid to take AmTrust private was announced, the E series closed at $22.75. Fast forward seven months to August 30, 2018, and the price hadn’t changed that much, closing that day at $22.33. Then the fear of a dividend suspension set in, and the preferred shares haven’t eclipsed that price since, not even trading above $20 since September of 2018.

On January 18th of this year, the E series closed at $16.02 – still at depressed prices given uncertainty as to whether dividends would continue. Then the delisting was announced after the market closed (along with the next dividend announcement – most people lost sight of that), and prices have just recently returned to pre-delisting levels. But I think people aren’t putting the puzzle together very well. The price at $16.02 was already extremely depressed on fears of dividends being suspended, yet since then there have been three dividends announced.

Imagine for a moment that the delisting never happened. That from a price of $16.02 on January 18th, AmTrust went on to declare three straight dividends. Who on here thinks the price wouldn’t have really changed? The fact that the price did not change implies that a) there is still a delisting haze hanging over AmTrust that obfuscates what has actually happened over the last seven months and b) current pricing in the market is often merely X + Y, where X is a simplistic observation of where prices have recently been trading and Y is a small bump for what appears to be good news. Realistically, the announcement on August 7th should have taken preferred shares over $20 instantly. How could you argue otherwise? AmTrust’s securities, which are still second cheapest out of over 400 paying preferred securities, traded north of $22 for years before any fear of a dividend suspension entered the collective conscience, and they’ve now paid a full year of dividends as a private company.

The reason given for a possible dividend suspension has always centered around not having an obligation to pay them, so why pay the dividend when you could save money and enrich the common holders at the expense of the preferreds. One year later, that hasn’t happened. Which obviously invites the question to the curious observer: why? What is AmTrust waiting for?

Another Strong Reason Dividends Continue

But, alas, I’m not writing this follow up to re-hash the previous article. I’m writing this because I wanted to add another very strong reason why dividends will continue – one that wasn’t in the previous article. Before I get to that, let’s again bring out several of the arguments that were presented earlier this year as to why the dividends would be cut:

“While AFSI is public, the Karfunkels have good reasons to pay the dividend---why should it be paid after the company is private and all the benefit of the currently paid dividends will accrue for the benefit of the Karfunkels and Stone Point?”

“The Karfunkel Family didn't get to be multi-billionaires by ignoring opportunities to maximize value to themselves.”

“I think about it differently. "They" is AmTrust in your thesis. In my thesis, "They" can be members of the Karfunkel family, trusts to benefit the Karfunkels and their children, and various Stone Point entities....value can be shifted just as (if not more) efficiently by having these parties buy the preferred. This is why I think you will see dividends suspended and the price of the preferreds drop significantly.”

“Since they no longer pay common dividends, why pay the non-cumulative preferred dividends. You do it if you are ethical like Partnerre (PRE preferred stocks). If you are a Karfunkel, who knows.”

What’s interesting to note about those comments is they appear to display a clear lack of awareness that George Karfunkel is likely the biggest individual owner of AmTrust preferred stock. Karfunkel in 2013 purchased for himself 1 million shares of the A series when it was issued, giving him just over 31% ownership of that entire series. You can see that form 4 here:

SEC FORM 4

He continued buying in 2016, this time for his charity, adding another 175,000 shares scattered between the C, D, E, and F series. That gives him about a $30 million investment in AmTrust’s preferred shares, and income from his direct investment in the A series of about $1.7 million per year. Given that no form 4 was ever filed showing the position being decreased or closed prior to AmTrust delisting in February, it seems safe to assume that he hasn’t sold his shares for 30-50 cents on the dollar between February and today and thus still owns those shares. The comments above talking about how Karfunkel would pursue his own self-interest by suspending the preferred dividends now seem inconsistent with the fact that he is actually quite interested in the continuation of preferred dividends. Simply put, George Karfunkel cares about his $30 million investment and will never be on board with any decision that actively impairs it. And just to nix the possible (and very weak) response to this information, wherein someone might argue that he could scrap the dividend in the short-term to either shore up AmTrust’s balance sheet or buy crashing preferreds on the open market, I would just say the following:

Well, first, what’s he waiting for? AmTrust is barred from repurchasing preferreds while dividends are suspended unless they tender for all of it or a pro rata portion (but remember, Karfunkel would have to sell his shares too, which would in effect be him donating to AmTrust – his personal loss would be the company’s gain). Quarterly preferred dividend payments make up about 1% of quarterly expenses. Would that really move the needle in terms of improving the balance sheet? Karfunkel personally buying more preferreds after a dividend suspension would quite easily come up in the litigation to follow. It would effectively be Equity Inns all over again, and just like how Goldman buying preferreds in the open market post-suspension ended up being central to the case (which was settled for par plus $1), so too would any Karfunkel post-suspension buying factor prominently in the litigation that would surely follow a suspension. This one is almost too silly to even think about. The Board isn’t scrapping the dividend so they can personally buy up shares in the open market – they aren’t that dumb.

Further, current Board member Donald DeCarlo also made an investment into the A series (admittedly a small one) in 2013, with no form 4 disclosing that he ever reduced or closed his position. That puts two known preferred holders on the current Board.

Additional Point

Another point not discussed in the previous article is that, ironically, even in the very unlikely case AmTrust had plans to cut the dividend, the market’s reaction to the delisting could have made the price so cheap so as to change their mind. At 25% yields on a security trading at 30 cents on the dollar (a security they will redeem eventually at par), we can be quite confident that some of AmTrust’s most important employees were personally buying shares (if Karfunkel bought $30 million at par – a third of an entire series – do you think he’d buy any at 30 cents on the dollar?). But then the incentives actually tilt further in favor of dividend continuation. The irony of the comment above about how “The Karfunkel Family didn't get to be multi-billionaires by ignoring opportunities to maximize value to themselves” actually strengthens the dividend continuation argument. You’re right, they wouldn’t ignore opportunities to maximize value to themselves, and the best opportunity presented to them was their own preferred stock offering a 25% dividend and 200% in future capital gains.

Another Enstar Dividend

Enstar released their Q3 earnings this morning, and they again received a quarterly dividend from AmTrust. This one was $1.9 million, similar to the last two of $1.8 million, putting their YTD AmTrust dividends at $5.55 million. You can see it on page 62 here:

www.sec.gov/...

They also increased the value of their AmTrust investment by 1.5% from the prior quarter, adjusting it from $200 million to $203 million.

That’s now essentially the same dividend all three quarters of 2019. As referenced in my previous article, Enstar owns 7.5% of the equity in Evergreen (the acquisition vehicle), and Evergreen in turn owns all of AmTrust’s common shares. So, again, Enstar’s ownership is common equity, making these common dividends, meaning they cannot be paid unless preferred dividends are paid.

Next Dividend

Given that they’ve announced the Q4 dividend on November 6th and 8th of the last two years, we will likely see an announcement sometime this week or next. It will be curious to see what happens to the shares if/when that happens. It’s my opinion that the preferreds should already be above $20. The May announcement moved the shares 20% and the August announcement initially moved the shares 5% but since then they’ve risen further; they’re now up about 13% since the dividend. I believe dividends will continue, and if we imagine a world where we check back one year from today, anyone buying the E series for $17 today would make about $2 in dividends. But is the price still $17 next November after a year of dividends? I don’t think so. If it’s $20, anyone buying today would have a 30% return. It’s not all that often that a highly probable 30% gain is given away day in and day out in the market, but such is the nature of the inefficiencies present in unloved, delisted securities.

