Uber: Under-Appreciated Earnings Power

Despite the recent slew of bad press, Uber shares could still be a decent long-term buy. Ignoring the short-term challenges, Uber offers long-term profit margin expansion potential, with a path forward for both ridesharing and Eats bookings as Uber leverages its dominant market share. In addition to its massive addressable market, Uber also holds a strong strategic and asset position, with minority stakes in market leaders in geographies where Uber does not operate. Thus, I feel investors under-appreciate the potential earnings power of the business.

I do acknowledge some of the near-term hurdles – but while the expiration of the IPO lockup restrictions will pressure prices, the competitive environment is improving and should eventually translate into earnings. I see the latest Uber drawdown as an opportunity to capitalize on a misunderstood situation and accumulate shares.

Core business gains momentum

Uber’s core businesses have momentum, as the narrowing EBITDA losses at -$585mn in 3Q was a key positive; the company also raised its FY19 guidance by ~$200mn at the top end, with a target to reach EBITDA profitability by 2021. The clearer path to profitability speaks to the impact of the underlying positive trends -- further rides rationalization, more rational investment/markets in the Eats segment, opex discipline, and the improved ability to leverage scale for efficiency.

Source: Investor Presentation

Also notable was the improved segment reporting, which breaks out key individual segments such as Rides and Eats, as well as Freight from “Other Bets.”

Source: Investor Presentation

No surprises that Uber has been losing money in the Freight business – the 3Q results confirmed that Freight generated $81 mm of adjusted EBITDA losses (on $218 mm of adjusted net revenues).

Source: Investor Presentation

Digging into guidance

On the call, Uber updated its FY19 gross bookings guidance to 33-35% YoY growth (vs. 31-35% YoY in the prior outlook), although it lowered the expected reported range to $64-$65B (vs. $64-$66B). The company also increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $250M at the midpoint.

Management expects take rate improvements in Q4 (slightly offset by seasonal weakness) to lead to nearly 40% adjusted net revenue (ANR) growth. As Uber sees increasing opportunities to focus on operating efficiency, the company now expects a full-year adj. EBITDA profitability in 2021, a positive surprise to consensus estimates.

While 4Q19 is expected to be another competitive quarter for Eats, there are positives -- Uber sees early signs of rationalization/discipline in the online food space.

“Yes. I think the on Eats side, certainly one sign that we're seeing that's encouraging is our take rate continuing to move up for Eats and we think ultimately the mature business model for Eats will have taken rates that are significantly higher than a takes rates that you see now. We're not counting on rationalization near-term in Q4, but we do think that all of these markets need to rationalize and as Nelson talked about the Rides rationalization has happened much faster I think than anyone expected.”

Competitive rationalization will remain a wait and watch into FY20, but if this is at all similar to the rides industry or what we have seen in certain online food delivery markets like China or Europe, this could prove to be very positive for Uber’s ability to turn Eats into a cash-generative business. Also encouraging was the comments around the discipline around Eats:

“There are some markets where we're not one or two that are in there right now. Yes, we are going to look at both disposing as well as using M&A as potential levers. We are going to lean in and we're doing a lot of work right now from an allocation perspective across all our businesses. And so the teams are working pretty hard in terms of creating these maps. And we think about resource allocation and so we are going to work through it. We are - it is going to take 12 to 18 months like you said. “

In sum, Uber will exit businesses if they cannot get to a #1 or #2 position within a 12-18-month time frame. From an Uber perspective, this is consistent with what we have seen the company do in rides markets such as China, Russia, S.E. Asia and (potentially) the Middle East. The 9/9 exit of Eats from South Korea furthers this notion that Uber is increasingly sharpening its investment spend.

Catalyst watch

On the whole, this was a strong quarter – yet, the stock is down ~6% on lock-up fears and trading dynamics rather than fundamental business concerns. Yes, there were some negatives -- overall trips were slightly weak, along with Eats gross bookings, but it is important to remember that the company is actively pulling out of unprofitable markets. I think the focus on rationalizing some of the less profitable ride modes/regions shows welcome discipline, while the improving profit ramp is surely a stern refute of the bear case.

Valuation

My sum-of-the-parts valuation is based on the following assumptions -- a 5x EV/Revenue multiple on rides, a 3x EV/Revenue multiple on Eats, and a conservative 1x EV/Revenue multiple on “Other Bets.” Applying these valuation multiples (in line with the latest multiples of peer comps) on fwd revenue numbers, Uber’s fair value lies at ~$47 per share, implying a 74% upside from current levels.

Sum of Parts Valuation Enterprise Value (USD bn) Rideshare 64.2 Uber Eats 5.2 Other Bets 0.5 Minority Investments 13.0 (-) Debt (6,199) (+) Cash & Equivalents 9,337 (=) Implied Equity Value 86.0 (÷) Diluted Shares 1,829 Target Price per Share $47

Source: Own Est

Conclusion

I believe the market may be too pre-occupied with near term news flow while under-appreciating the earnings power of the underlying business model. Q3 saw some key positives, illustrating the improving rationality in rideshare and Eats, along with improved visibility to achieving EBITDA-level profitability.

The expiration of Uber’s IPO lockup restrictions should be seen as an opportunity to accumulate shares, in my view. With a sum-of-parts valuation placing fair value at $47, there is plenty of upside up for grabs patient, long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.