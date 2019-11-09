PSP: Diversify Your Portfolio With A 7% Yielding Private Equity ETF

The dividend yield is high, as are the expenses and the valuation.

The question is do you want to invest now or do you want to try market timing?

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF is a good option if you want to invest in private equity (and other alternatives!) in a diversified way.

Co-Produced with The Belgian Dentist

When I first started managing portfolios at a multi-family office, we had a large exposure to private equity and heightened interest from the board of directors to increase that allocation. Unfortunately, it's not that easy to put money to work in private equity funds. For one, they don't necessarily raise capital all the time – at some point, they close a fund to focus on investments – and not all funds looking to raise capital warrant an allocation.

The proper asset allocation approach, I learned, was to target 30% more than you intend on allocating to your portfolio and to divide that number by 7-8 with the intention of investing that much every year. You see, if you target 20% allocation to private equity you could commit that 20% in any given year, but besides the risk of concentration, that capital won't all be called at once, so there is a good chance you will start receiving money back from the fund before you reach the 20% target. There's also the risk that an attractive fund isn't raising capital when you happen to be getting capital back from some of your previous investments. As a general rule, you're likely to only have 70% of your allocation invested at any point in time. So if you want to invest 20%, you should be committing closer to 26% to 27% of your portfolio.

In recent years, however, some private equity firms have raised capital in the public markets by issuing stock. The expected return profile an investing in the stock of a private equity firm are quite different than investing in the private equity fund itself, but for some investors, this might be the only way to access private equity. Or money committed to a fund could be placed in a publicly-traded security so that capital calls can be easily funded without causing any deviations in the overall asset allocation of the portfolio.

In highly volatile markets, these publicly-traded versions will exhibit much higher volatility than the underlying funds, which are only re-valued periodically. But if you're interested in diversifying your portfolio into alternatives, the following option might be worth considering.

Private equity: What’s in a name?

The big private equity players like Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR) have become more and more diversified over the years. They no longer focus solely on private equity, but their activities also now include real estate, private debt, infrastructure and natural resources.

Together these are now coined “private markets.”

Exhibit 1: Blackstone’s diversified portfolio

Source: Blackstone Investor Presentation

These private markets are growing strongly and are expected to do so in the future. It's what Blackstone calls the “dramatic change in the broader money management industry.” Capital flows have increasingly migrated toward two distinct ends of a barbell. First, the low fee index and other passively managed long-only funds, and second, the highly customized differentiated alternative funds. Each of these opposite ends of the spectrum is taking a significant share from traditional active management, which is in the middle.

A study by PWC confirms this expectation. PWC forecasts growth in alternative assets between 8.1% and 9.9% in the period from 2013 until 2020.

Exhibit 2: Alternative assets growth

In 2018, the value of the global investment market declined by 3.5%, the first decline since 2015 and the biggest decline since the Global Financial Crisis. This setback was driven mostly by equity markets and other risky assets. Global equity markets declined 8.3%, while the value of issued high yield bonds declined 12.3%.

This decline in volatile listed assets is in sharp contrast to private market investments, which had another great year, growing assets under management by 11.1%.

Exhibit 3: Growth by asset class

Within private markets, each of private equity, private debt and property investments were able to outpace overall private market growth in 2018.

This large difference in growth rates between private markets and the global investment market is the biggest difference we have observed since 2011 and underscores how strong the shift away from listed to unlisted investments is at the moment.

Exhibit 4: Growth in alternative markets

The high valuations in private equity deals, the record amounts of dry powder and worries about a potential end of the equity bull market make investors rightfully worry if private equity investments can keep growing at such a fast pace going forward.

Fundraising frenzy

While the level of dry powder bears watching, a closer analysis of the dynamics at work today suggests there’s little danger of the buyout industry falling too far out of balance. Based on current deal values, the dry powder held in buyout funds today represents three years of investment, vs. 4.6 years in 2007 and 2008. That duration is well below the buyout industry’s typical five-year investment time frame, suggesting that GPs have time to get unspent capital into the market.

Regarding fundraising activities Cambridge Associates has not experienced such a frenetic fundraising environment since just prior to the global financial crisis (GFC). Considering investors’ thirst for yield, the diversifying properties of real assets, and the uncertain economic environment, this activity isn’t surprising.

Yet, Cambridge Associates is not worried about the fundraising frenzy. Why? For one, capital raising activity is more diversified than in 2007. At the prior peak, fundraising was concentrated in real estate, with more than $180 billion of the $251 billion (or 70%) going mostly to value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies. Today, real assets fundraising activity is more diversified, with $106 billion being raised for private infrastructure, $136 billion for private real estate, and $48 billion for private equity energy.

Valuation of private markets vs. public markets

Valuation multiples, or the price paid per dollar of EBITDA, move up and down. Yet for the past 30 years, the average multiples investors have paid for public assets have almost always topped those paid for private assets, usually by as much as one to two times EBITDA. There have been periods when the gap has widened out in favor of public assets — the best example being the late-1990s tech boom, when everybody and their brother was piling into the stock market, driving up public valuations and making IPOs the easy exit for private equity investors. As for periods when private multiples generally exceed the public average, there have been exactly three: During the “Barbarians at the Gate” era of the mid-1980s, during the exuberant run-up to the recent global financial crisis, and now.

The Barbarians era and the pre-crisis boom were short lived. There’s no single reason why multiples quickly reverted to normal, but one contributor was that the arbitrage opportunity dried up quickly. Both eras were marked by heavy activity in public-to-private deals, driven by investors’ belief that companies would be worth more in private hands than the public markets were giving them credit for. Heavy P2P activity, though, ends up being a backstop. The rush for public assets eventually buttresses public multiples and helps restore the usual balance.

A question worth asking this time around is whether this dynamic has changed. Is there something fundamentally different in the way investors view the public and private markets that's leading to a long-term reversal in how those markets value assets? Obviously, there’s no way of predicting the future, but there are signs that the ground is shifting under the old order.

Public assets have historically commanded higher average valuations for a number of reasons, including the fact that investors are willing to pay a premium for more liquidity and transparency. The universe of investors is also much broader, enabling the public markets to attract truly massive flows of capital. Nothing has really changed in that regard.

But a lot has changed on the private side of the equation. Investors have never been more drawn to the private markets than they are today, and it’s plausible this abiding enthusiasm is leading to long-term change in how markets value assets.

The unprecedented amount of capital chasing a limited number of assets has driven average buyout purchase price multiples to record highs in recent years. It also has given companies financing choices they’ve never had before. During the late-’90s tech boom, riding the surge in public equities to a blockbuster IPO was the obvious choice for any company looking to finance growth. Today, that’s no longer true. Companies can now tap private equity or institutional capital with relative ease and borrow at historically low rates. That means they can avoid the myriad costs and hassles of going public.

Given a choice, more and more companies are choosing to stay or go private. The number of US public companies has declined approximately 45% since its peak 20 years ago, despite a rise in the total number of companies. At the same time, the number of IPOs has plummeted. During the 1990s, the US market averaged 652 public offerings a year. Last year, the total was around one third of that.

Exhibit 5: The number of IPOs has dropped substantially

Meanwhile, the pool of companies ripe for take-private transactions is growing. As private multiples have surged and public multiples begin to price in the threat of a recession, a record number of companies are drifting into private equity’s P2P sweet spot. These are companies with an enterprise value between $2 billion and $10 billion that could be purchased for a multiple plus take-private premium that's still below the average private-market multiple.

Exhibit 6: The pool of potential take private targets

The superabundance of capital shows no signs of ebbing. And it's likely to affect how investors and companies think about financing growth and long-term strategy for years to come. Again, there's no way to accurately predict whether the current multiple reversal will last any longer than the last two brief periods of inversion did. There are some real trends that haven’t been a factor until now. That suggests it’s worth considering what it would mean for PE firms and their investors if private multiples remain elevated over the long term.

Trend 1: Less IPO exits. If private multiples remain high relative to public valuations, it becomes less attractive to exit via an IPO.

Trend 2: Public company targets. The growth in public-to-private transactions we have seen in the latter part of this cycle could be just getting started.

Trend 3: Even bigger mega-funds. Funds are growing in size, and the take-private opportunity in the public markets makes a case for even bigger funds capable of transacting ever-larger P2P deals.

Trend 4: Democratization of private equity. Given the growth of the private markets and their higher return potential vs. public markets, making private equity more accessible to retail investors is gaining importance.

If these trends materialize, the future looks bright for private market investments.

Should you time private market investments?

Private equity performance, both for buyouts and venture capital, has been highly cyclical: Periods of high fundraising have been followed by periods of low absolute performance. This seemingly predictable variation makes us wonder if we can time our investments to private equity? Research by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise Research finds modest gains, at best, to pursuing investable strategies that time capital commitments to private equity. This occurs because investors can only time their commitments to private equity funds - they cannot time when their commitments are called or when their investments are exited.

As we said before: It's notable that after the previous two periods when private multiples exceeded public valuations, the economy headed for a downturn. That risk exists this time around as well. There is, of course, no way of predicting a downturn, either in terms of timing or severity. But hunkering down and not investing through the storm isn’t an option for most firms - they need to put money to work. It’s critical, however, to enter into any new deals with eyes wide open. As long as a company is fundamentally sound and isn’t carrying too much leverage, it can still perform through a downturn. Many PE-owned cyclical companies bought before the global financial crisis rode through the storm and emerged as winners on the other side.

Exhibit 7: Purchase price multiples bounce back quickly after downturns

Another reason why private markets should not be “timed” or should not be avoided late cycle is straightforward: Historically it has outperformed public markets, particularly late in the cycle.

Exhibit 8 provides a useful illustration of the cyclicality of private equity premia over time. When the MSCI index growth is high, the premia is low and vice versa. This relationship is certainly stronger post GFC.

Exhibit 8: Private equity and public equity annual return

A research paper from the Kellogg School of Management found that private equity companies are able to manage recessions better than many other asset classes. They analyzed income reports and balance sheets of nearly 500 private equity-backed firms in the United Kingdom in and around the time of the global financial crisis. At the same time they matched non-private equity companies that were similar in size and financial profiles.

They found that while all the firms in both of their samples cut their investments sharply during the crisis, private equity-backed firms did so much less than non-private equity firms. In fact, the private equity firms spent 5.9% more than the non-private equity ones.

Typically, private equity firms want to have raised as much as possible before a downturn to ensure steady fee flow through the tough initial years of the downturn, but also to preserve dry powder to buy cheapened assets. PE is pretty robust in recessions/down turns, if only because the term of their funds are typically 10 years which allows them to be patient with deployment of capital.

As equity bull markets mature and equity market volatility increases, investors are looking for alternative sources of high return that can substitute or diversify part of the existing equity market exposure. Private equity investments are often the beneficiary of these shifts in asset preferences.

It's no wonder that major private equity firms like KKR or Apollo (APO) all had their IPO at the end of the last equity bull market between 2006 and 2008.

Similarly, private equity AuM grew 24.5% in 2005, 31.0% in 2006 and 27.2% in 2007. And despite the massive dislocations during the GFC, the illiquidity of the asset class led to a mere 3.2% decline in AuM in private equity in 2008, according to data compiled by Preqin.

We can conclude that a possible downturn is no reason to shun private market investments.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF

One can find an example of the democratization of private equity we talked about before in ETF-country: The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (PSP).

This ETF invests globally in listed private market companies.

Exhibit 9: Top 10 holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund does not only invest in the big private market players like Blackstone and KKR, but also in BDCs and foreign private market companies.

BDCs sometimes look like closed-end funds that make investments in small ventures or distressed companies. They are considered risky investments because they use leverage and target smaller companies or companies that typically can't access the capital markets in more cost-efficient ways.

In order to qualify for a BDC, the company must invest at least 70% of its assets in private or public US firms worth less than $250 million and usually provide managerial expertise to these companies. It's a lot like venture capital except that you don't have to be an accredited investor to invest in a BDC, and BDCs are more likely to be publicly traded - which makes them more liquid.

Because they are regulated investment companies, they must distribute 90% of their profits. In this way, they are very similar to REITs and MLPs, which means that they also have to constantly raise capital to fund growth. But the requirement to distribute most of their income makes them great income investments.

The presence of BDCs in the fund are helpful in generating the high dividend yield of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF. The current yield stands at 7.2%.

A look at the dividend history shows that the dividend shouldn't be considered a source of predictable income, as quarterly dividends have varied greatly. PSP pays a dividend quarterly.

Exhibit 10: Dividend history

Source: Seeking Alpha

A look at the dividend yield history does however show a dividend yield that remains quite consistently between 5 percent and 10 percent over the past few years.

Exhibit 11: Dividend yield history

Source: Seeking Alpha

Access to private equity comes at a cost, though. The net expense ratio of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF currently stands at 2.05%.

Home bias

Less than half of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is invested in US companies and the big US companies in the fund operate globally, so it’s fair to say that PSP doesn’t suffer from a home bias. Is this good or bad?

Exhibit 12: Country allocation

US equity indexes skew high quality, and that justifies a valuation premium. The quality bias is nothing new, yet today’s premium is considerably higher than it has been historically. In the aggregate, US-listed companies offer higher returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC)—both proxies for overall business quality—than their counterparts around the globe.

However, the quality of US companies has not increased relative to that of non-US companies over the last several decades, so why should such companies command a higher valuation premium today?

One possible reason is that in a lower global growth environment, especially one threatened by prospects of disruption from escalating geopolitical rivalries and populist economic policies, growth and stability are more valued by investors.

Exhibit 13: Relative profitability ratios

A longer-term historical perspective based on ROE data reveals that the United States has generally maintained premium relative profitability since 1974.

Exhibit 14: Relative return on equity

While US relative ROEs are elevated today, they were comparably elevated in the mid-1990s, the late 1970s, and the early 1980s, yet relative valuations were much lower in those prior periods than they are now. If there's not a structural boost in relative profitability metrics today in comparison to history, then there's no reason US equities should maintain a heightened valuation premium today. US equities deserve a valuation premium relative to global ex US equities, but fundamentals do not suggest that they should command today’s excessive valuation premium compared to history. The incremental premium above the historical average will eventually prove to be ephemeral, according to Cambridge Associates.

So, the fact the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF doesn’t suffer from a home bias is a good thing.

Valuation

A possible downturn or too much dry powder are no reason to shun private market investments. But what about valuations?

To be honest that’s our biggest concern with the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF.

We already know that the current dividend yield is around the average of the past years.

The price/book ratio stands at 2 which isn’t exactly cheap.

PSP currently trades at a PE of around 45x! Due to expected growth the forward PE drops to 28 which is certainly better than 45 but still not really cheap.

Conclusion

Diversifying your portfolio with alternative investments can be a good idea when equity markets hit all-time highs. The big private market players like Blackstone and KKR have become themselves very well diversified. They do not invest exclusively in private equity but also in real estate, private debt, infrastructure and natural resources. Besides that they are also geographically diversified. No home bias for them!

Many forms of private equity are either too illiquid or simply not accessible to a non-accredited investor, but the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes that possible. It's not a perfect substitute for direct investments in private equity but a good option to get to the underlying exposure.

Given the nice performance of private equity in previous late cycles and downturns, it might be a bad idea to try to time this market. But this doesn’t mean we have to buy at any price. The valuation of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is a bit rich. Too rich to warrant a buy-rating right now, but if this is something that fits within your portfolio, I wouldn't call you crazy if you invested in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.