Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Underwriting Another Market

As a consequence of this Fed behavior, the central bank may be beginning to support more and more markets, completely changing the nature of central banking.

This part of the trend that started with the Fed underwriting higher stock market prices as a result of the effort to end the Great Recession and jump-start economic growth.

Has the Federal Reserve taken over the repo market and is it changing the role it is playing in financial markets and the economy as a whole?

Now, the Federal Reserve “is the repo market!”

So states Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, in the Financial Times.

In September, she writes, the US repo market collapsed and the Federal Reserve stepped in, not even waiting for any “answers before stepping in.”

Ms. Petrou estimates that the “support for the market will top $11.5 trillion by the end of January…”

But, this may be extended:

The Fed also offers reverse repos, a longstanding operation designed to keep market interest rats within the central bank’s target range, no matter the risks participants take. ... And, now the central bank is considering making its new repo operations permanent, through a so-called standing facility.

Ms. Petrou has the feeling that with this movement, the Fed will be in the market “forever.”

The “Powell promise” now supports the “dollar-based global funding market.”

Is the Fed assuming new responsibilities … world-wide?

I have been writing for ten years now about how Fed Chair Ben Bernanke led the Federal Reserve into the effort to get the US economy out of the Great Recession and spur on an economic recovery. Bernanke’s program, based upon his academic research, consisted of the Federal Reserve stimulating an increase in stock prices so as to create a “wealth effect” that would generate higher levels of consumer spending.

The recovery, therefore, was based upon growing consumer expenditures, something that has provided most of the support for the economic recovery that is now in its eleventh year.

In the process, the Federal Reserve signaled that it would err on the side of too much monetary ease during this period so as to avoid any possibility of a disruption in the banking system that might lead to another economic downturn, such as the 1937-38 depression that followed the Great Depression of 1929-1933.

Through its actions during the past eleven years, which included three rounds of quantitative easing, the Fed underwrote continuing new highs for the stock market and was expected to do anything it could to keep stock prices increasing, so much so that it seemed as if a “put” existed under stock prices.

With the new support for the repo market, Ms. Petrou asks: “with central banks providing a backstop for both equity and funding markets, what is next?”

Her answer:

Some governors have decided that they must add digital currencies to their payment systems, not only to protect the globe from Facebook’s Libra, but also as a new tool that might better transmit monetary policy.

She suggests, however, that “this could curtail lending….”

But,

some central banks have the cure for that: they will lend too, at least for projects such as sustainable energy that suit policymakers’ idea of what constitutes useful economic activity.

Whoa!

Is this where we want to go?

Is maintaining the stock market what the Federal Reserve should do?

Should the Federal Reserve be the constant supplier of liquidity to world markets?

Must the Fed play around with digital payment systems in order to “better transmit monetary policy”?

And, can you imagine the Federal Reserve as a direct lender for “desirable” public purposes?

In terms of the latter, one could argue that the Fed is already doing this by acquiring and holding large sums of mortgage-backed securities.

Is this where the non-traditional monetary activities of the Federal Reserve, created in a period of crisis and concern, has led us to?

Some economists expressed concern, during the economic recovery, of where all this improvising was taking us.

Well, Mr. Petrou has provided us with a little picture of where central banks might be going.

We certainly know Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken more and more about how international markets and international concerns are influencing current Federal Reserve policy decisions.

For example, in the last FOMC statement, Federal Reserve officials mention that the current decisions were affected by “readings on financial and international developments.”

The Federal Reserve certainly seems to be acting in ways that look beyond just the domestic US economy and this raises questions about whether or not the Fed is still focusing on unemployment and inflation as the two policy goals designated it by the US Congress.

There is no question that we are in different historical times with different economic problems.

But, where are we going? Are we facing the “unintended consequences” of the novel and creative monetary policy efforts of the current recovery?

This certainly has important implications for investors. The Fed has, seemingly, supported the stock market for ten years or so. Will this effort continue to be a part of Fed operations?

Then what about all the other support that is mentioned above?

Ms. Petrou ends her article by concluding that if all these initiatives are introduced it will be “central bankers—not market forces” that “would dictate who” benefits and who doesn’t from future Fed actions.

I don’t think any of us want this. But, this seems to be the direction that the Federal Reserve is taking. Maybe we better wake up and pay a little more attention to what is going on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.