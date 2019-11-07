Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/4/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Tile Shop (TTS)
- Simmons First National (SFNC)
- Ares Capital (ARCC)
- ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)
- Assured Guaranty (AGO)
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- OneSpan (OSPN)
- Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)
- Empire Resorts (NYNY)
- Mastercard (MA)
- Levi Strauss (LEVI)
- Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- Facebook (FB)
- Crocs (CROX)
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
New Enterprise Assoc 14
|
BO
|
Oyster Point Pharma
|
OYST
|
JB*
|
$14,960,000
|
2
|
Column II
|
BO
|
Rapt Therapeutics
|
RAPT
|
JB*
|
$7,500,000
|
3
|
Vida Ventures
|
BO
|
Oyster Point Pharma
|
OYST
|
JB*
|
$2,960,000
|
4
|
Kamin Peter
|
DIR, BO
|
Tile Shop
|
TTS
|
B
|
$1,153,741
|
5
|
Matricaria Ronald A
|
DIR
|
Orthofix Medical
|
OFIX
|
B
|
$845,305
|
6
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$546,835
|
7
|
Deer Park Road Mgt Company
|
BO
|
Altisource Portfolio
|
ASPS
|
B
|
$443,878
|
8
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$308,899
|
9
|
Bartlett Steve
|
DIR
|
Ares Capital
|
ARCC
|
B
|
$270,115
|
10
|
Makris George Jr
|
CB, CEO
|
Simmons First National
|
SFNC
|
B
|
$239,900
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Blackstone
|
BO
|
Crocs
|
CROX
|
JS*
|
$243,965,936
|
2
|
Kien Huat Realty Iii
|
BO
|
Empire Resorts
|
NYNY
|
JS*
|
$128,568,000
|
3
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$49,074,284
|
4
|
Luxor Capital
|
BO
|
ANGI Homeservices
|
ANGI
|
S
|
$8,371,357
|
5
|
Gustafsson Anders
|
CEO, DIR
|
Zebra Technologies
|
ZBRA
|
S
|
$7,146,900
|
6
|
Hunt T Kendall
|
DIR, BO
|
Onespan
|
OSPN
|
S
|
$6,966,894
|
7
|
Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014
|
BO
|
Goosehead Insurance
|
GSHD
|
AS
|
$6,644,694
|
8
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$6,288,497
|
9
|
Congdon Earl E
|
CB, DIR
|
Old Dominion Freight
|
ODFL
|
S
|
$4,275,590
|
10
|
Haas Walter J
|
BO
|
Levi Strauss
|
LEVI
|
AS
|
$3,655,520
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.