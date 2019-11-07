Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/4/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/4/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Tile Shop (TTS)

Simmons First National (SFNC)

Ares Capital (ARCC)

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

Altisource Portfolio (ASPS)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

OneSpan (OSPN)

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Empire Resorts (NYNY)

Mastercard (MA)

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Facebook (FB)

Crocs (CROX)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 New Enterprise Assoc 14 BO Oyster Point Pharma OYST JB* $14,960,000 2 Column II BO Rapt Therapeutics RAPT JB* $7,500,000 3 Vida Ventures BO Oyster Point Pharma OYST JB* $2,960,000 4 Kamin Peter DIR, BO Tile Shop TTS B $1,153,741 5 Matricaria Ronald A DIR Orthofix Medical OFIX B $845,305 6 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $546,835 7 Deer Park Road Mgt Company BO Altisource Portfolio ASPS B $443,878 8 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $308,899 9 Bartlett Steve DIR Ares Capital ARCC B $270,115 10 Makris George Jr CB, CEO Simmons First National SFNC B $239,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Blackstone BO Crocs CROX JS* $243,965,936 2 Kien Huat Realty Iii BO Empire Resorts NYNY JS* $128,568,000 3 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $49,074,284 4 Luxor Capital BO ANGI Homeservices ANGI S $8,371,357 5 Gustafsson Anders CEO, DIR Zebra Technologies ZBRA S $7,146,900 6 Hunt T Kendall DIR, BO Onespan OSPN S $6,966,894 7 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $6,644,694 8 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,288,497 9 Congdon Earl E CB, DIR Old Dominion Freight ODFL S $4,275,590 10 Haas Walter J BO Levi Strauss LEVI AS $3,655,520

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.