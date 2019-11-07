Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/4/19

Includes: AGO, ANGI, ARCC, ASPS, OFIX, SFNC, TTS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tile Shop (TTS)
  • Simmons First National (SFNC)
  • Ares Capital (ARCC)
  • ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
  • Altisource Portfolio (ASPS)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
  • OneSpan (OSPN)
  • Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)
  • Empire Resorts (NYNY)
  • Mastercard (MA)
  • Levi Strauss (LEVI)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Crocs (CROX)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)
  • Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Oyster Point Pharma

OYST

JB*

$14,960,000

2

Column II

BO

Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT

JB*

$7,500,000

3

Vida Ventures

BO

Oyster Point Pharma

OYST

JB*

$2,960,000

4

Kamin Peter

DIR, BO

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$1,153,741

5

Matricaria Ronald A

DIR

Orthofix Medical

OFIX

B

$845,305

6

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$546,835

7

Deer Park Road Mgt Company

BO

Altisource Portfolio

ASPS

B

$443,878

8

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$308,899

9

Bartlett Steve

DIR

Ares Capital

ARCC

B

$270,115

10

Makris George Jr

CB, CEO

Simmons First National

SFNC

B

$239,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone

BO

Crocs

CROX

JS*

$243,965,936

2

Kien Huat Realty Iii

BO

Empire Resorts

NYNY

JS*

$128,568,000

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$49,074,284

4

Luxor Capital

BO

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI

S

$8,371,357

5

Gustafsson Anders

CEO, DIR

Zebra Technologies

ZBRA

S

$7,146,900

6

Hunt T Kendall

DIR, BO

Onespan

OSPN

S

$6,966,894

7

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$6,644,694

8

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,288,497

9

Congdon Earl E

CB, DIR

Old Dominion Freight

ODFL

S

$4,275,590

10

Haas Walter J

BO

Levi Strauss

LEVI

AS

$3,655,520

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

