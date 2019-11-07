Endeavour Mining: Digging Into The Q3 Results

It's been a sluggish start to earnings season for gold miners (GDX) in Q3, with only 4 of 11 US-listed gold miners beating their earnings estimates. Fortunately, for investors in Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), the company managed to deliver an exceptional report. The company produced 181,000 ounces for the quarter, up 6% on a sequential basis, and has stayed within cost guidance of $760 - $810/oz given earlier this year. More importantly, the company has begun to deleverage its balance sheet, after four years of leveraging up through acquisitions to drive production growth. The company now has the rare benefit of being able to deleverage its balance sheet at the same time as seeing rapid production and earnings growth. These strong results have translated to the company's bottom line, with double-digit earnings growth year-over-year in Q3. Thus far, Endeavour Mining is delivering solidly on its plan, and I believe this should put a floor under the stock at the C$22.00 level.

I have been relatively neutral on Endeavour Mining the past few years, with most rallies to the $25.00 level running into immense selling pressure and providing opportunities to trade the stock. However, in my most recent article "Endeavour Mining: Delivering On Their Organic Growth Plan", I discussed that I was warming up to the stock as we could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The company had shifted from growth through acquisition to organic growth, was having enormous success at the drill bit, and was finally in a position to begin reducing debt. The company discussed that they were hoping to be well below 2x net-debt to EBITDA by the end of 2019, and they've managed to hit that target one quarter ahead of schedule as the below before and after pictures show.

BEFORE

(Source: Company Presentation)

AFTER

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the after picture, the company managed to reduce net debt by a whopping $52 million in Q3. This debt reduction has translated to a nearly 30% drop in Endeavour's net debt to EBITDA, from a ratio of 2.75 to 1.94. This is a significant development for the company, and Endeavour should benefit from lower interest expense going forward as debt continues to be shed off the balance sheet in the coming quarters. So let's take a look at the company's Q3 results:

Endeavour Mining managed to produce 181,000 ounces in Q3, the strongest third quarter ever for the company from a production standpoint. The prior three Q3 production results have been 146,000 ounces, 148,000 ounces, and 165,000 ounces for 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This is a massive beat from the trailing-three-year average of 153,000 ounces of production for Q3 results, as Q3 tends to be one of the most challenging quarters for the company. The reason for this is because it is the rainy season for Burkina Faso, and this often leads to more difficult mining and lower grades due to utilizing stockpiles. Despite the worst rainy season in the past years, however, Endeavour Mining managed to post record Q3 results. A glimpse of just how bad this rainy season was is shown below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above table, this was by far the most challenging year for rainfall the company has ever been up against, with 877 millimeters vs. a three-year average of 319 millimeters. Despite this, the company's quarterly production continues to march higher. The green line in the below chart represents the quarterly gold production, while the white dashed line represents the two-quarter average gold production. I like to use a two-quarter average as it helps to smooth out any quarterly volatility or issues, and better dictates the overall trend.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart, quarterly gold production continues to trend higher off of its weak Q1 figure after the company's Tabakoto Mine sale, and I anticipate it will hit a new record in Q4 2019 at 205,000 ounces or better. If we look at the two-quarter average, the trend is clearly up, outside of a brief dip in Q1 2019 from the non-core asset class. The two-quarter average continues to make higher highs and higher lows, and this is despite the sale of a mine and the end of production at Ity Heap Leach.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As for the company's newest Ity CIL Mine, it is off to a strong start thus far. The mine produced 58,000 ounces in Q2 2019 after reaching commercial production, and 64,000 ounces in Q3 2019. All-in sustaining costs dropped slightly sequentially from Q2 levels to an incredible $575/oz, from $585/oz in the prior quarter. Strip ratio was also quite impressive at 0.97, which is industry-leading, vs. a strip ratio of 1.75 for the previous quarter. Thus far, the company is on track to meet initial guidance at the mid-point of 180,000 ounces at $558/oz all-in sustaining costs. Thus far, production is sitting at 130,000 ounces with one quarter to go, and all-in sustaining costs are tracking slightly above estimates at $580/oz.

While all-in sustaining costs are tracking a little higher than expected, these are still incredible costs, and impressive for the industry. Most mines are lucky to meet projected guidance in their first year of production, and many never come close. An example would be Pretium Resources (PVG) that initially guided for sub $500/oz all-in sustaining costs and has yet to see any quarter under $600/oz since production began two years ago.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to consolidated cost-guidance, the company has seen all-in sustaining cost guidance for the first nine months of $817/oz, tracking slightly above guidance. This has forced the company to restate guidance from $785/oz at the mid-point to $820/oz. While this is a slight miss, it was offset by a guidance raise of roughly 5% on the production side. The minor revision higher in guidance was due to lower average grades as the company had to fill excess plant capacity at Ity CIL. While investors might be frowning upon the slight revision higher in guidance, it's clear that the trend in costs is going in the right direction. As we can see from the above chart, all-in sustaining costs are down nearly 30% since FY-2013 based on 2019's guidance mid-point. All-in sustaining costs of $820/oz are still quite respectable, and about 8% below the industry average of $905/oz. Let's take a look at how this has translated to Endeavour Mining's bottom line:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking at adjusted quarterly earnings per share [EPS], the company posted a new 2-year high, at $0.30 per share. This translated to 275% growth in EPS on a sequential basis and is 100% above the prior high set in Q4 2018. Given that this EPS growth is coupled with revenue growth of 17% for the first nine months, it suggests that it's sustainable. Endeavour Mining's revenue for the first nine months is currently sitting at $638 million, up from $544 million in the same period last year. This is extremely bullish as earnings per share growth is tied to appreciation in share price over the long run. If the company can keep up this growth, a breakout looks inevitable above the C$28.00 level over the next year.

To summarize, Endeavour Mining had an exceptional quarter both financially and operationally in Q3 2019. Production is tracking above guidance, all-in sustaining costs are tracking slightly above guidance, and Ity CIL has seen a smooth ramp-up. While some analysts were skeptical of leveraging up and the acquisition spree Endeavour has gone on since 2015, it looks like it has paid off with the potential for a record year - notably, all-in sustaining costs expected to come in at record lows on a consolidated basis.

(Source: Company Website)

So what to do with the stock now?

Taking a look at Endeavour Mining's daily chart, we can see that the stock came down to test key support at $22.75 last month, and the bulls have played defense here for now. This is the lowest risk area to look at buying the stock, and I would expect the new floor for the stock to be C$22.00 after this strong support. Resistance sits overhead at $28.00, and a weekly close above $28.20 will be required to remove this resistance. As long as the bulls defend $22.75 on a weekly close, a move to resistance at $28.00 seems likely in the next six months. However, I would be inclined to sell the majority of my position here as it's a multi-year resistance level that has not been easy to break through in the past.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Endeavour Mining remains one of the most attractive African producers, and this exceptional quarter has proven that the company's growth through acquisition strategy was well-executed. The company's new strategy is organic growth, and this should allow the company to move towards becoming a 900,000 ounce producer by 2022 while de-leveraging. I see the stock as a hold given its diversified operations and industry-leading all-in sustaining costs, but would only be interested in buying at or near support near C$22.75.

