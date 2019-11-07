China And India Are Gold's Missing Ingredients

As gold’s sideways drift continues to frustrate market participants, the latest gold demand data has provided some answers as to why gold is stuck in neutral. A lack of buying interest from top buyers China and India is the main culprit, and until both buyers return to the market in force, gold’s price will likely encounter resistance as the buyers attempt to break the metal out of its sideways trend. In this report we’ll examine the factors behind gold’s lateral range, and I’ll make the case that the bull’s patience will eventually be rewarded.

Investors everywhere want to know: what exactly is keeping the price of gold locked in a trading range? Since peaking in August, the gold price has drifted sideways in a range between roughly the $1,450 and $1,550 levels. As the weeks have gone by, gold’s lateral range has narrowed and investors have grown ever more frustrated with the metal’s dull, listless behavior.

Source: BigCharts

While there are many explanations for the torpor gold has displayed in the last two months, one of the more credible answers for why gold prices have been locked in place was provided by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell. In his Nov. 5 column, Russell noted that despite the continued presence of geopolitical uncertainty and lingering concerns about the world trade outlook, a key ingredient for gold’s demand profile has gone missing. The missing elements are a diminished demand for gold from the world’s two biggest buyers, China and India.

As Russell pointed out, buyers from both countries have shown a decreased appetite for the metal in the face of multi-year price peaks in local currency terms. One sign which underscores the reluctance to buy gold was shown in the latest report from consultancy firm Refinitiv GFMS. In its latest quarterly report, Refinitiv noted that gold demand for Q3 2019 declined 317 tons, or 28% compared to the year-ago period. This represents the lowest demand total since the year 2000, according to the firm.

Retail investment demand for gold also fell by 25% to 203 tons in Q3 compared to the year-ago period, said Refinitiv. And while central banks have shown increased interest in buying bullion, bank demand in the third quarter of 2019 fell 36% to 119 tons, from 185 tons in Q3 2018.

On the plus side of the ledger, gold inventories by ETFs rose by 247 tons during July-September 2019, according to Refinitiv, and were up 21% on a year-over-year basis at the end of September. This was “just shy” of the record levels from 2012, the firm said.

The demand for gold by exchanged traded funds, moreover, was a principal reason for the metal’s rise to a 6-year high this summer. Underscoring the support being provided to the gold price by ETF demand is the Gold Demand Trends Q3 2019 report from the World Gold Council. According to the WGC, a surge in ETF inflows negated weakness elsewhere in the market to push overall gold demand 3% higher in the latest quarter. WGC noted that:

Accommodative monetary policies, along with safe-haven and momentum buying, drove [gold ETF] demand.”

Below is a graph which illustrates the extent to which ETF demand for gold predominated every other element in the metal's demand profile for Q3.

Source: World Gold Council

While we’re on the subject of gold ETFs, let’s briefly turn our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold-tracking fund, hasn’t yet provided us with a decisive trading signal. I held off on purchasing IAU last week after the tepid 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average by the ETF’s price. On Nov. 5, however, IAU fell below its 15-day MA once again and also violated its nearest pivotal support at the $14.23 level. For this reason, I recommend continued patience for short-term gold ETF traders as we wait for a more suitable entry point. I’d regard a decisive breakout above the $14.50 level in IAU as a confirmation signal that the near-term trend for the ETF has definitely turned up.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, despite the decreased demand for physical gold by China and India, demand for the yellow metal as a safety hedge against geopolitical certainty was, and still is to some extent, a major driver for gold this year. It continues to be a selling point for investors concerned about the uncertain global economic outlook. Persistently strong ETF-related gold demand is also a reason for expecting an eventual upside resolution to the lateral trading range in the metal’s price.

What’s more, while investors and institutions may be inclined to liquidate some of their safe-haven holdings of the yellow metal in the wake of the latest progress to ending U.S.-China trade dispute, there are still enough geopolitical worries to warrant them maintaining some gold exposure in their portfolios as a hedge against future volatility. Based therefore on the persistence of global economic uncertainty and strong investment fund demand for the metal, investors are justified in maintaining long-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.