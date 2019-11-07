CSX Remains A Sell

Source: USA Today

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. At some point the economy will slow. Understanding the economy's vital signs like rail traffic could give clues as to whether or not we are headed for recession. Industry rail traffic is falling, a sign that business activity could also be in decline. U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 8.1% Y/Y for the month of October. Through the first 44 weeks of the year combined U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 4.4% Y/Y.

This likely explains why CSX's (CSX) Q3 2019 revenue fell. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.98 billion, down 5% Y/Y after falling 1% in Q2. Carloads fell 5%, while average selling price ("ASP") was flat.

Two of CSX's five major product groups experienced revenue increases. Agricultural revenue rose 6% on a 4% increase in volume and 2% rise in ASP. An increase in feed grain, oils and ethanol helped drive revenue growth. The U.S. and China struck a limited trade deal that will involve China ramping up purchases of certain agricultural products. This additional volume should materialize by Q1 2020. Agricultural represented about 15% of total revenue at Q3. Construction-related revenue rose by low single digits on higher shipments for construction and paving projects. Coal revenue fell by double digits on a 9% fall in volume and a 4% decline in ASP. Coal was hurt by competition from natural gas. Intermodal revenue declined 15% due to rationalization of low density lanes.

CSX's volume fell 5% Y/Y, consistent with the 4% decline in Q2. The decline was not out of order given the fall in industry rail traffic. Volume for Agricultural and Construction rose by low single digits, while every other category experienced declines.

On a combined basis, Industrial and Intermodal represented 65% of total volume. These segments continue to underperform. Rationalization of lower density lanes is hurting Intermodal volume. Stagnant business fixed investment is hampering industrial activity and it may not return until businesses feel more confident that there are consumers who can afford to purchase their products. I anticipate more volume declines in Q4.

In the past CSX was able to buffer volume declines with price hikes. That was not the case this quarter, as ASP was flat Y/Y. ASP for Agricultural and Industrial rose slightly. Their gains were offset by declines in ASP for Coal (down 4%) and Intermodal (down 6%).

Will economic forces be conducive enough for CSX to hike prices in the future? Will customers accept price hikes or seek alternative sources of distribution? It appears the company may have to rely in volume increases to grow revenue. That appears foreboding.

Efficiency Gains Appear To Be Baked In

Railroads have been trying to contain costs to grow their bottom lines. CSX began to cut costs in earnest in 2017. Its operating expense ratio fell from the high 60% range to sub-60% by Q2 2018. This quarter the company's expense ratio was 57%. This was stellar for a U.S. railroad and put it in the same category as Canadian railroads who consistently deliver expense ratios below 60%. CSX's operating ratio was about 200 basis points below that of the year earlier period.

The biggest improvements were in labor, materials and fuel. Management continues to seek efficiency gains by limiting overtime pay:

As I mentioned on the second quarter call overtime is a strong focus area across all operating departments, through workforce efficiency and management execution we reduced overtime across all operating departments by nearly 14% sequentially. Additionally the active locomotive count was down 11% year-over-year in the quarter. The smaller fleet combined with fewer cars online and freight car repair efficiencies helped drive an 8% year-over-year reduction in our mechanical workforce.

How much more costs can the company wring out of the system without hurting service levels? Secondly, if a low operating ratio is baked into CSX's valuation, then will more cost cuts positively impact the share price?

EBITDA of $1.6 billion was practically flat Y/Y, despite the decline in revenue. The reduction in the expense ratio helped the company maintain its EBITDA on a dollar basis and improve margins by 300 basis points. If efficiency gains have run their course, then EBITDA could decline if revenue falls again next quarter. CSX has an enterprise value of $72 billion and trades at 11x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, its valuation is too robust for a company whose operations are cyclical in nature.

Conclusion

CSX is up 6% Y/Y and has benefited from the melt up in financial markets. I believe headwinds for the railroad industry and CSX are real. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.