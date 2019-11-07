Adams Resources & Energy Has Plenty Of Upside

The new strategy is that of growth, which can be funded by the company's massive cash pile.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) has unjustly been the victim of the bearish sentiment as the company's fundamentals have seen great improvement recently. This has led to the stock trading at a significant discount to its book value. Financial results are expected to improve going forward due to a new focus on growth. Once investors understand what type of value and growth this stock holds, the share price will follow the fundamentals upwards. A return to the average P/B is expected, which would imply around 40%, but could turn out to be a lot more considering its progress.

Company

The founder's family still holds about 48% of the total shares in this company.

The company reports two segments:

Crude Marketing - Marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil. This business is conducted within the US.

Transportation - Tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk. Most of the business in this segment is conducted within the US with deliveries into Canada.

The revenue generated over 2018 is distributed among the two segments as follows:

Source

Due to the fact that 97% of the total revenue comes from the Crude Marketing segment, its share price is heavily influenced by the current bearish sentiment in the energy sector. While there is definitely exposure to the oil price, this segmentation of the revenue gives a distorted picture.

Over the fiscal year 2018, the Crude Marketing segment was good for a total of $1.7 bln. Yet, its gross profit was a mere $14.4 mln, or a gross margin of 0.79%. In this segment, the company buys crude oil and sells it to a different company. The difference in price paid and price received is, of course, minimal, leading to such a low gross margin.

Transportation was good for a gross profit of $7.6 mln on top of $55.8 mln worth of revenue during 2018, which shows that the difference between these segments is not that big. It also shows that the Transportation segment is definitely not negligible and has a much higher impact on the company's earnings than some might suspect at first glance.

Crude Marketing Financial Performance

Financial performance under the crude oil marketing segment has been put under pressure since the big crash in oil prices back in 2014.

Sources: 10-K and 10-Q

Especially the top-line in the segment was hit hard. This was partly due to a direct effect of seeing lower oil prices, but also indirect as it led to lower volume. Between 2014 and 2017, the total volume declined by 42% while revenue saw a massive decline of 74% between 2014 and 2016. This is a seemingly devastating blow to a company as its top-line dropped so dramatically within a short time frame. However, during this period, the free cash flow actually remained solid, an impressive feat.

Sources: 10-K

A lot of their costs are associated with volume, making this solid free cash flow possible in more difficult times as well.

Both revenue and volume in this segment have started to pick up again lately as shown in the earlier graph. The reason for this improvement is the overall increasing oil prices since reaching the low at the start of 2016, but also the more aggressive strategy that the company has adopted since new management was brought in at the end of 2017 to turn around the underperforming business.

For the Crude Marketing segment, management acquired Red River Vehicle Holdings for $10 mln in August 2018, adding 113 tractor-trailers and 126 trailers in North Texas and South Central Oklahoma. This brought the company total to 255 tractors and 316 trailers.

This acquisition greatly expands our operating area into one of the most active drilling and operating regions in the United States and will be immediately accretive to earnings. We look forward to providing service in this area to our future customers.

And this has shown as volume in the segment has drastically increased since then.

Source: Company filing

The volume increase partially offset the lower oil prices. For example, during Q2 2019, the lower oil prices had a negative impact of $116.2 mln yoy while the increased volume associated with the Red River Vehicle Holdings acquisition had a positive effect on revenue of $144.4 yoy. Ultimately, this led to a 6.4% revenue increase yoy.

Transportation Financial Performance

New management has especially been showing its worth in the Transportation segment. The segment had been struggling since 2014, just like the Crude Marketing segment.

Sources: 10-K

Both top and bottom-line struggled during the period up until the point when the new management was appointed in late 2017. That fiscal year, the segment realized a net loss of $4.5 mln. But just like with the Crude Marketing segment, the new management stepped in to look for new ways to grow the business and improve profitability. It managed to secure new customers, new rates, and diversified product lines through the acquisition of EH Transport, a trucking company with assets in Texas, during Q2 2019. 39 Tractors and 53 trailers were added to the fleet of 237 tractors and 550 trailers for $5.6 mln in cash and $0.4 mln worth of common stock.

This acquisition will add new customers and new product lines to our portfolio. In addition to general chemical products, this company also hauls liquefied petroleum gas, asphalt, bleach and crude oil. Adding these new commodities and equipment will allow Service Transport to diversify and grow into new markets, and this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings. We look forward to the new opportunities this acquisition will provide for our company and employees.

The new strategy seems to be working, as revenue in the Transportation segment has been on the rise since management was appointed.

Sources: 10-Q

Revenue had already seen strong growth before the EH Transport acquisition in Q2 2019 but improved even further during the quarter. The bottom-line has performed just as well with the Transportation segment returning to a net profit for the full fiscal year of 2018 while it lost $4.5 mln the year before. The net profit that was realized during fiscal year 2018 was $1.5 mln, which is expected to further increase to $1.8-1/9 mln for the full fiscal year of 2019.

Source: Company filing

Management is very excited about the new prospects of the segment and expects that this uptrend will continue. The Transportation segment is becoming an increasingly important part of the business and will increasingly offset any difficulties that the Crude Marketing segment might run into should oil prices remain suppressed.

Management's Focus on Growth

Adams Resources & Energy's new strategy is proving to be successful as both segments are showing strong signs of turning around a year after its implementation. Management has been quite vocal about this new strategy and said that it will continue down the same path. This statement was repeated again during the latest presentation (linked to above) at the Fall Investor Summit in September of this year:

In addition to our two acquisitions that we've made in the last year, we're also expanding our footprint and will continue to expand our footprint because we're going to grow both organically as well as by acquisition. and again, let me assure that our acquisitions will be driven by profit and will accretive acquisitions and they will be driven solely by that and not by the need for activity.

So, more acquisitions are expected in the near future in order to drive further growth in both the top and bottom lines. Expanding the business in this way requires cash. Some companies work themselves into trouble by pursuing acquisitions too aggressively which leads them to fund these acquisitions by raising debt. For Adams Resources & Energy, this will not be a problem.

As mentioned earlier in the text, the company managed to deliver solid free cash flow despite suffering from a more difficult market environment, improving the already significant amount of cash it had on its balance sheet. This has been a trend for years.

Source: Company filing

The two mentioned acquisitions were done in 2018 and 2019 for a combined value of $15.6 mln cash. So to see this level of sustained growth of the cash pile is definitely impressive considering the cash outflow. Also, keep in mind that the market cap is currently worth only $131 mln. With the current cash amount standing at $132.5 mln, this means that the stock is trading at a P/C of a mere 0.99.

Dividends

While Adams Resources & Energy was growing its cash pile, shareholders have also received dividends each year. During the difficulties sustained since the beginning of the declining oil prices, management thought it unwise to raise the dividend rate and left the annual payout at a total of $3.8 mln. But after showing stability in difficult times, and with the company successfully on the growth path once more, the dividend has been increased again.

Source: Company filing

Its annual dividend currently stands at $0.96 per share, a 3.1% yield. Due to the change in course, it would not be surprising to see dividend hikes more often again from now on.

Upside

With $150.1 mln in shareholders' equity, this stock's P/B ratio is 0.87. According to annual data from Morningstar.com, the low since 2009 was 1.00 back in 2015 when the company saw the initial effect of the pressure in the energy market. So the current valuation implies that the company is seeing even more hardship than back in 2015, which simply is not the case. It looks the best that it has in years and is only valued this low due to the overall sentiment in the energy market. Therefore I see P/B rise to more normal levels. The average since 2009 has been 1.2, indicating an upside of about 40% from the current price of $31/share. However, I believe that we could see even more upside than this due to the combination of great fundamentals and potential growth.

The company has built up a tremendous amount of cash that keeps growing each year despite the acquisitions made in 2019 and 2018. Free cash flow has been looking solid for years with the ttm free cash flow currently at $11.1 mln, a yield of 8.5%. This is expected to grow even further due to the growth strategy that has already shown positive results. Management's comments in the latest 10-Q (linked to above):

During the remainder of 2019, we plan to leverage our investment in our transportation segment's Houston terminal with the continued efforts to diversify service offerings, and we plan to grow in new or existing areas with our crude oil marketing segment.

A solid balance sheet with the cash amount already at market cap level and climbing is what limits the risk for investors looking to get in around this price.

Conclusion

So Adams Resources & Energy is currently trading around its lowest point since 2012, even though it has made tremendous progress in multiple areas and is currently on a path of expansion. I believe that the share price has unrightfully been dragged down by the current bearish sentiment that is seen throughout the energy market. Even under difficult market circumstances, the company has already shown that it can keep generating steady streams of cash. Now, both of its segments are seemingly at the start of a growth phase.

The combination of the improved fundamentals, extreme cash position, low valuation and a new focus on growth is what makes this stock a great buy with a solid risk/reward ratio, even with the current bearish sentiment in the market.

Note: Beware that this stock has low liquidity. Know the risks associated with the lack of liquidity before opening a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.