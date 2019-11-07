Keurig Dr Pepper On Track, Investors Pile Up

I maintain my views that KDP seems like an interesting bet for those looking for a more aggressive play in an otherwise "boring" sector.

Shareholders must have been very pleased by Keurig Dr Pepper's (NYSE:KDP) third quarter financial results, delivered on November 7 ahead of the opening bell. The stock spiked by up to 12% in the first few minutes of trading, as the Burlington, Massachusetts-based beverage company topped revenue expectations (albeit modestly) for the first time since the mid-2018 merger. Adjusted EPS of $0.32, two cents higher YOY, matched consensus.

Staying the course

To be fair, I did not see much in the company's third quarter results or reaffirmed 2019 guidance to justify overwhelming bullishness. The table below illustrates the point. On a pro forma, adjusted basis (i.e. normalizing for the merger, as well as several items related to restructuring, amortization, and stock-based compensation), Keurig Dr Pepper's financial performance was better, but only modestly so, compared to 3Q18 results.

Revenues landed roughly flat YOY, although they would have been nearly 3% higher if not for the unfavorable impact of changes in the Allied Brands portfolio. The coffee business, representing nearly 40% of total company revenues, accounted for virtually all the top-line increase, as strong pod volume growth more than offset lower pricing, unfavorable mix and some currency headwinds. Packaged beverages and concentrates "exchanged punches", with the former being negatively impacted by the Allied Brands reshuffle and the latter outperforming on the back of pricing strength.

Margins expanded noticeably, as I had anticipated in my earnings preview, but the improvement seems to have been fully in line with analyst projections. Modest growth in the underlying business, better pricing outside coffee and productivity gains more than offset some headwinds associated with logistics and packaging inflation. All accounted for, the timid two-cent YOY increase in pro forma EPS seems to have come primarily from the margin boost, with a lower effective tax rate contributing to the increase as well.

A surge of confidence

Third quarter financial results aside, I believe this Thursday's stock price run was driven by reinforced confidence that Keurig Dr Pepper can meet its longer-term financial goals. As I have stated recently, the beverage vendor "could pull off strong double-digit earnings growth in the foreseeable future [...] not through significant top-line improvement, but primarily through merger synergies and debt retirement". CEO Bob Gamgort provided the needed encouragement by stating:

KDP's third quarter results continued to track well with the ambitious long-term targets we established nearly two years ago. Healthy underlying growth in all four segments, combined with margin expansion, enabled strong earnings growth, cash generation and continued debt reduction.

Following 3Q19 earnings, I maintain my views on KDP: the stock seems like an interesting bet for those looking for a more aggressive play in an otherwise "boring" sector. However, if I am to buy shares in a defensive space as is consumer staples, I prefer to do so for the benefit of diversifying my portfolio in the case of macroeconomic turbulence. For that purpose, I favor Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP), especially now that KDP's current-year P/E multiple has finally caught up with those of its main peers, at nearly 25x.

