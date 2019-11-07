Shake Shack: Assessing The Technical Damage

While the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) have continued higher into November, the restaurant industry has had a tough go of it. McDonald's (MCD) topped in September and is now down 15% from its highs, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) topped in October and is down 15% from its highs, but Shake Shack (SHAK) has got the worst of it. The stock reported its Q3 results on November 4th and has been taken out and shot since. The stock is down over 35% from its highs and has erased over $1 billion in market cap in just three days. While revenue growth came in strong, same-store sales disappointed vs. analyst estimates, and sales deceleration is around the corner. Given that the stock was priced for perfection heading into the report, any miss or negative guidance revision was going to be a big problem. The stock is finally beginning to get oversold as it comes down to test its 20-month moving average, but I believe any sharp rallies will likely end up running into stiff resistance in the $77.00 - $85.00 region.

(Source: TC2000.com, CNBC.com)

I wrote my first article on Shake Shack in late September and discussed that the stock was getting way ahead of itself short term. My article "Shake Shack: Time To Take Some Profits" explained that the stock's valuation was getting quite expensive over $100 per share, and the stock was extended on a technical basis. Since the article, Shake Shack is down 35%, and even I am shocked by how badly it has been hit. While I was confident that we were likely to see some deceleration going forward, which would be a headwind for the stock, I was not expecting a revision down in same-store sales. The company revised its same-store sales guidance from 2.0% for FY-2019 down to 1.5%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, TC2000.com)

While a 500 basis point revision lower in same-store sales is not a big deal, it is for the most expensively priced restaurant stock on the market. Unfortunately, this revision lower has led to analysts reeling in their revenue estimates going forward. Between a revision lower in same-store sales and the company moving exclusively to Grubhub (GRUB) in Q4, this is not going to be an easy couple of quarters ahead for the company. While exclusivity with Grubhub may pay off long term, it may not be a smooth transition to move current customers over from other platforms like DoorDash, Caviar, and PostMates. These short-term headwinds have pretty much guaranteed deceleration in revenue growth rates going forward. Unfortunately for investors, this came at the worst possible time for the stock, as it traded at an exorbitant valuation.

(Source: Q3 Earnings Call Slide Deck)

Let's take a closer look at the growth metrics below before digging into the technical picture:

Taking a look at Shake Shack's annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see a steady trend higher since FY-2015. Annual EPS mostly laid flat in FY-2012 through FY-2015 but took off in FY-2016 gaining 360% and has been on a tear since. FY-2019 earnings are expected to see a slight drop year-over-year from the $0.71 in EPS reported last year, but this trend is expected to continue its uptrend in FY-2020 and FY-2021. Given that we're already one-third of the way through Q4, the FY-2019 drop-off in EPS is old news, and the market is looking forward to FY-2020 and FY-2021. Currently, FY-2020 earnings per share is expected to grow by 15% to $0.75, while FY-2021 earnings are expected to grow by 24% based on estimates of $0.93 in EPS.

My minimum metric for growth stocks I will purchase is 12% growth in annual earnings per share, and therefore, Shake Shack meets this criterion as we look forward. The issue, however, is that revenue growth rates are beginning to decelerate. While revenue growth rates were steady and trending higher from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, earnings estimates had a much higher likelihood of being beaten. With the recent deceleration in revenue growth, this is not as clear-cut.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the chart of quarterly revenue growth rates below, we can see that Shake Shack saw incredible sales growth that some technology companies would be glad to have. The company has managed to grow revenues at a pace of 26% - 34% in the past several quarters, and that growth was accelerating up until the most recent quarter. Unfortunately, based on Q4 2019 estimates of $151.4 million, we are likely to see a material deceleration. This is precisely what the market is looking at, for those that may be scratching their heads after the stock sold off 30% on a record quarter for revenues. As we can see in the below chart, $151.4 million in revenues for Q4 will translate to only 22% growth year-over-year, a sequential deceleration of 1000 basis points from the 32% growth rate achieved in Q3 2019. This is a material deceleration and a red flag for a growth stock. Growth stocks have no trouble growing to the sky when sales growth is accelerating, but deceleration often throws a significant wrench in these plans.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. While the overall trend has been climbing since Q3 2018 on a two-quarter average basis, any single quarter deviations from the trend in quarterly growth have been noise. However, the two-quarter average topping out is a big issue as it suggests that the best days are over for the company's growth. Not only is sales growth expected to decelerate by 1000 basis points next quarter, but the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to see a sequential deceleration of 450 basis points (31.5% to 27.0%).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that estimates are only estimates, and they cannot be relied upon to make investment decisions. While it's true that estimates are not written in stone and can't perfectly predict anything, they do give us a ballpark to work with going forward. Even if Shake Shack were to beat the Q4 estimates of $151.4 million, it would need to trounce these forecasts to avoid any deceleration. At a minimum, Shake Shack would need to report $159.1 million in revenue to avoid material deceleration. In a quarter where we expect to see significant noise from the transition period on the delivery side, a $7.5 million beat on estimates is much less likely.

To summarize, the combination of decelerating sales growth despite double-digit earnings per share growth makes Shake Shack a riskier investment going forward. While nimble traders might be able to extract profit from the stock, it is unlikely to be the low-volatility investment it was over the past year and a half. Let's examine if the long-term picture has been affected by the recent drop:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at a weekly chart, we can see that Shake Shack has sold off on record weekly volume. The prior record volume was 16.3 million shares, and we've already traded over 20 million shares with a little more trading left to this week. This immense volume suggests that this is institutional selling pressure, and not just retail traders dumping the stock. The average selling price this week has been $72.00, and I would expect eager sellers to show up again if we headed much above these levels. This is because any funds that couldn't sell off the number of shares they wanted above $72.00 are going to be eager to if we head much above this level over the next couple of weeks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the monthly chart shows, we are now coming down to test the 20-month moving average. This moving average is a long-term barometer for momentum I use, and often the strongest trends find support near this level. If the stock is still an institutional favorite among some funds, it should be able to find support near $63.00 on a monthly closing basis. This means that where the stock closes November will test us a lot about the stock's intermediate-term prospects (6-9 months). A monthly close above $63.00 would be the bare minimum we would want to see, whereas a monthly close much below $63.00 would be yet another negative development. Based on the stock beginning to get oversold, a bounce from the $60.00 area would not be all that surprising.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, if we take a look at a daily chart, we can see hone in on crucial support and resistance levels for Shake Shack. As we see from the above chart, the first vital support for the stock is at $59.00 on a weekly close. This area is a must defend level for the bulls, and a close below here would be a bearish development. The problem for investors, however, is that any bounces are unlikely to be sustainable until we get more clarity about future guidance and how the Grubhub exclusive partnership shakes out. We know that the market hates uncertainty, and we know that there are motivated sellers of size above the $72.00 level. Based on this, I would expect any rallies to the $77.00 - $82.00 level to run into trouble. For this reason, if I had yet to take profits in Shake Shack, I would be looking to exit my position in the $77.00 - $82.00 area if we do bounce.

To summarize, Shake Shack has been dealt a nasty blow in the form of deceleration, and this is coming at a time where the company's delivery business is vulnerable to noise. While bounces in the stock are possible to remove oversold conditions, I would expect 25% plus rallies to run out of steam and get sold into. The key level for the bulls to defend is $63.00 on a monthly close, and a monthly close below here would suggest funds have lost their appetite for the stock. I see no reason to go bottom-fishing as I am interested in low-volatility trends, and if I held the stock, I'd be taking advantage of sharp rallies above $77.00 to exit my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.